A friend of mine passed away last week. Of course, he was not only my friend, he was a friend to many. He had dedicated his life to helping others, particularly young people, as they navigated their way through the most challenging phases of life. His kind, but stern, hand had guided his own children, as it had guided countless others to move forward, and if need be, to change the path they were taking in order to get the most out of life on this earth. He had made the most out of his own earthly existence, and the time had come for him to tread a new path.
At the funeral, I spoke with another long-time, dear friend. He mentioned to me how he enjoyed my column and how it makes him feel as if he is out there hiking. Nicer words he could not have said to me. Especially coming from someone who is wheelchair-bound.
This column bares a little of my soul twice a month, as I share what it is about being in the woods and on the trail that gives me joy. What Mother Nature gives to me, I try to share with readers. Getting out into the woods unveils my inner peace, and I want everyone to feel that they can experience that tranquility and quiet. I have talked about hiking and walking and climbing and trekking as if anybody can do it. And of course, that may or may not be true.
So, it occurred to me that everyone does not have the same accessibility to the outdoors that I have. Does that mean they are not allowed to experience what I experience when I am out on a mountain top? Are they to be denied the peace and serenity that comes with being on the trail? I would like to think that the answer is, “No!”
The poet David Whyte writes of these things. His poem “Finisterre” captures, for me, a beautiful meditation on the subject. Finisterre is a cape on the western-most point of Spain. Often referred to as the ‘end of the world’, it inspires contemplation and reflection on life.
Whyte writes, there is “…no way to make sense of a world that wouldn’t let you pass except to call an end to the way you had come…to sort this and leave that; to promise what you needed to promise all along, and to abandon the shoes that brought you here right at the water’s edge, not because you had given up but because now, you would find a different way to tread, and because, through it all, part of you would still walk on, no matter how, over the waves.”
Find a different way to tread. What a wonderful way to look at life’s challenges and changes! Although probably not the intent, it did not take me long to interpret the metaphor in this poem in terms of hiking and being in the woods.
Those that manage our country’s trails and wilderness areas have considered how to get people of all abilities out into our nation’s natural spaces. While it is not likely that anyone who has lost the use of their legs, or anyone who is blind, could hike the 2,193 mile Appalachian Trail, astoundingly, both of those have been done. Prosthetics and guide dogs can be Godsends.
Obviously that type of activity is not for everyone who has physical challenges, but there are different ways to tread that can get anyone out into the woods.
There is a shelter on the A.T. in New Hampshire on Holt’s Ledge, and it is very near some amazing views. It is also on the side of a very steep mountain, a rocky mile from the nearest road. At that shelter is a relatively new, state-of-the-art privy with a handicapped-accessible ramp from the trail up to the platform. The privy itself is spacious, with bars on the wall to aid those who are unable to perambulate without the use of a wheelchair. The only problem is, there is no way a person in a wheelchair could get up there. Overkill for sure, but it raises a good question: Are the woods accessible to all?
I think the answer to that question is yes and no. Some areas and peaks around the country are most definitely not accessible to anyone but the most fit and able. But there are many stunning peaks (Pike’s Peak CO, Mt. Washington NH, Max Patch NC, Mt. Greylock MA, Mt. Evans CO, Mauna Kea HI, along with many of our national parks, to name just a few) that have spectacular views that are accessible by car.
A quick Google search can show many trails around the country that have easy grade and are wheelchair accessible. The Pennsylvania State Park Passport, mentioned in the last edition of “On the Trail”, gives information about handicapped accessibility in our state parks. There are also a few examples of this on the A.T., and one of them is in our own backyard.
The A.T. passes right through Pine Grove Furnace, 15 miles north of Gettysburg. The trail runs adjacent to a parking lot at Fuller Lake. From there, it can be accessed by walkers and rollers alike, and followed for more than a mile through the woods along Mountain Creek. The trail is the old railroad bed that served the furnace works and community, and is an eight-foot wide, level path made with crushed gravel. While it does not lead to a stunning vista, it is a beautiful section of woods, and at certain times of the year it is very quiet and meditative. It can be crowded however, on a nice weather weekend.
If one is inclined to travel a little further from home, you can drive south or north and find similar spots. Near Shady Valley, TN, about 18 miles south of the TN/VA border, there is a nice section of the A.T. that is about a mile long that passes from a parking area up a slight incline through a beautiful meadow. The crushed gravel, five-foot wide path ends at a cut-out that has a bench and a nice view of the surrounding hills. The trail continues on through a cow pasture and then into the woods on the way to Virginia.
Falls Village, CT is another area where the trail passes through a community, and where an effort has been made for a nice stroll or roll through the woods. This trail is a loop starting at a parking lot, part of which is on the A.T. Much of the delightfully deciduous path follows the Housatonic River as it flows from the big falls that give the town its name.
So, if you or a friend or loved one feel that the woods and all of its glories are not accessible, do not give up hope just because you are right at that water’s edge. As David Whyte muses, abandon the shoes that brought you there. The resources are out there to search for such utopian sites, and to experience the tranquility and oneness of nature that they provide. There may be opportunities for a different way to tread.
The next installment of On The Trail with Ed Riggs will appear in the March 21st edition of the Gettysburg Times.
