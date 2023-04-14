Fairfield found itself in a five-run hole after the first inning, but the Knights never panicked.
Instead, they kept pecking away until they forced extra innings and then exploded for a five-run rally in the top of the ninth on their way to an 11-6 victory over Biglerville in YAIAA-4 softball action Friday afternoon at Biglerville.
“We were nervous at the start and that’s been a problem for us, but we got into the game after that,” Fairfield pitcher Ellie Snyder said. “We need to get more hyped and fired up before games.”
Snyder allowed five runs and five hits, while also hitting a batter and walking another, in the first inning. It took her 44 pitches to get out of the inning.
From there, though, Snyder was excellent.
Over the next eight frames she yielded one run and three hits. She finished the game with 11 strikeouts and 173 pitches on her left arm.
“Ellie really settled down well after a rough first inning,” Fairfield head coach Terry Weikert said. “She started throwing more strikes and getting more outs.”
The big hits in the first for the Canners came off the bats of Olivia Miller and Leah Strawsburg, both of whom hit two-run singles. McKenzie Weigle added a run-scoring double.
Fairfield (6-1, 4-1) began its climb back into the game in the third when Alyssa Wiles singled home Chrissy Hamilton, who had walked to start the inning.
Wiles created a run on her own as she followed her single with a stolen base, then took third on a passed ball and came home on a wild pitch.
Biglerville (2-5, 2-4) answered with a run in the third when Strawsburg singled home Paige Slaybaugh, who drew a free pass to start the frame.
The Knights got a run back in the fifth when Wiles grounded out to score Snyder, who singled with one down. Then a pair of Canner miscues in the sixth allowed the visitors to draw within 6-5.
When Natalie Hess reached on an error with two down in the seventh, the Knights leveled the game at 6-6 as Wiles came home.
“The biggest thing was that we didn’t try to get it all back at once,” Weikert said. “We tried to chip away, and that’s what we did. There was a lot of game left and our girls stayed calm and just kept plugging away.”
Biglerville had a chance to walk it off in the bottom of the seventh with runners on first and second and two outs.
Kierney Weigle scorched one up the middle, but it was flagged down by Hamilton on a dive. Hamilton flipped the ball to Wiles from her backside for the force play at second to keep the game going.
“Chrissy is an excellent defender, no matter where I put her,” Weikert said. “She plays great defense in the outfield or the infield.”
In the ninth, Snyder singled with one down and was bunted to second by Wiles, bringing clean-up hitter Sarah Devilbiss to the dish with a chance to put the Knights in front.
Devilbiss jumped on the first pitch she saw and ripped a hard ground ball up the middle to score Snyder.
Hess and Maddy Payne each singled to bring Claudia Bricker to the plate, and Bricker provided some breathing room with a two-run single.
Snyder worked around a leadoff walk in the bottom of the ninth to close things out.
“The biggest thing for us is that we know that we can come back if we fall behind,” Snyder said. “We have a good offense and we can hit the ball well.”
Fairfield’s 12-hit attack was paced by a trio of singles from Wiles. Snyder, Devilbiss and Hess each had two knocks.
For Biglerville, Strawsburg had three hits, while McKenzie Weigle had a pair.
Next up for the Knights is a road tussle at York Tech on Monday. Meanwhile, York Catholic pays a visit to Apple Town on Monday. Both games are slated to begin at 4:15.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Fairfield 002 012 105 — 11 12 1
Biglerville 501 000 000 — 6 8 4
Ellie Snyder and Sarah Devilbiss; Sydney McCleaf, Rylie Brewer (9) and Cassidy Roberts. SO-BB: Snyder 11-8; McCleaf 2-3, Brewer 0-0. WP-Snyder. LP-McCleaf. 2B: F-Devilbiss, Natalie Hess; B-McKenzie Weigle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.