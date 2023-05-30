With a spot in the state tournament on the line, Northern Lebanon wasted no time in revealing its game plan to Bermudian Springs in Tuesday’s district playoff contest.
The Vikings were ready and raring to go at the plate, with the first three batters all swinging at the first pitch. It was the same situation on the basepaths, with Northern Lebanon bringing across its first run on an aggressive send on a single to shallow left.
The No. 7 Vikings never relented in that pressure, and when combined with Dylan Fegley’s 6.2 shutout innings on the mound, it resulted in a 6-0 victory over the No. 1 Eagles in the District 3 Class 4A third-place game at Bermudian Springs High School.
“When we get guys on and we can run, that’s when our offense is at our best,” Northern Lebanon coach Travis Thome said.
The Northern Lebanon victory earned the Vikings their first PIAA playoff berth in program history. The underclassmen-heavy Eagles, meanwhile, saw their eye-opening season come to a close.
“They had two solid hits right off the beginning, and we just didn’t bounce back,” Bermudian coach Jeff Carpenter said. “We didn’t hit the ball like we could have. We usually get out to an early lead and let our momentum take us. This was (Northern Lebanon) getting out to an early lead and letting their momentum take them.”
The Vikings’ big first inning dictated everything that followed it. Leadoff hitter Moises Gonzalez reached via error, and after a fielder’s choice groundout Jared Ecenroad walked to put two men on. Fegley then blooped a sharply tailing single into left, and Gonzalez wheeled around to home just ahead of the relay throw. DJ Byerly followed with a two-run single to make it 3-0 after just five batters.
That same group of Northern Lebanon hitters did damage again in their second trip to the plate. James Voight, Ecenroad, and Fegley went single-double-single in the third inning to plate a pair of runs for a 5-0 lead and chase Bermudian starter Tyson Carpenter. Eagle reliever Nate Keller and catcher Liam Cook kept things from truly getting away from the Berm, as Keller picked up a pair of strikeouts and Cook picked off a runner at first to end the inning with no additional scoring.
The Eagles had no luck in cutting into the deficit against Fegley. After a 21-pitch first inning, the righty breezed through the next four frames, needing just 47 pitches to do so. Fegley mixed pitches well throughout that stretch, with his off-speed arsenal helping him record four infield pop-ups and five strikeouts during the run.
“I wanted to keep them off-balance, so that’s why I went more off-speed,” Fegley said. “I have two pitches, a curve and a slider, with the same range of arm motion, and that was able to get them off their rhythm.”
Northern Lebanon tacked on another run on Fegley’s RBI single in the sixth. Berm had its best run-scoring opportunities over its final two at-bats—the Eagles loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth, and put two men in scoring position in the seventh—but Fegley and reliever Adrian Gonzalez, who recorded the final out, kept the Eagles off the board both times.
Northern Lebanon 302 001 0 — 6 8 0
Bermudian Springs 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Dylan Fegley, Adrian Gonzalez (7) and DJ Byerly. Tyson Carpenter, Nate Keller (3) and Liam Cook. SO-BB: Fegley 8-3, Gonzalez 0-0, Carpenter 0-1, Keller 5-4. 2B: Jared Ecenroad (NL), Lane Hubbard (BS).
