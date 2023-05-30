Keller
Bermudian Springs’ sophomore Nathan Keller delivers a pitch last week in a win over Middletown. Keller threw five innings of relief in the Eagles’ season-ending loss to Northern Lebanon on Tuesday. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times).

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

With a spot in the state tournament on the line, Northern Lebanon wasted no time in revealing its game plan to Bermudian Springs in Tuesday’s district playoff contest.

The Vikings were ready and raring to go at the plate, with the first three batters all swinging at the first pitch. It was the same situation on the basepaths, with Northern Lebanon bringing across its first run on an aggressive send on a single to shallow left.

