In a possible South Penn League playoff quarterfinal matchup preview, Biglerville came away with a hard-fought, 5-4, rain-shortened victory over Cashtown on Wednesday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Biglerville (14-11) is already locked in as the sixth seed and the Pirates would finish third with one more win or one more loss by Littlestown.
“It’s all about the playoffs in this league and that’s too bad. There’s no reward at all for winning the regular season,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “Our league has devalued the regular season with too many teams making the playoffs.”
The Black Sox scored four additional runs in the sixth inning that ended up being wiped out by the rain that forced the game to be called and the final score reverted to where it stood at the end of the fifth inning.
“I don’t like that we didn’t get to play all seven innings, I don’t like to win that way,” Biglerville manager Travis Byers said.
The visitors scored the opening run of the contest in the top of the first when Connor Orner singled home Chase Long with one down. Long had led off the game by working a walk and then swiping second.
Cashtown (18-7) answered with a two-spot in its half of the first with a rally that began when D.J. Cool blooped a single to shallow right field.
Cool came around to score when Ethan Ketterman belted a double to right-center, then Chase King singled home Ketterman.
In the third, Biglerville leveled things at 2-2 when Nick Wright inside-outed a single to right that scored Brewer, after Brewer had doubled to the gap in left-center to begin the frame.
Brewer broke the deadlock when he doubled down the left field line to score Brian Redding and Long in the fourth. Then a wild pitch allowed Brewer to scamper home to make it 5-2.
A Lebanon Valley College recruit, Brewer doubled twice to the opposite field and also singled, though the single was wiped out of the scorebook due to the rain.
“Logan is our best hitter right now,” Byers said. “He’s got a great approach at the plate. He’s not trying to pull everything, he’s going with the pitches that he’s getting and hitting the ball the opposite way very well.”
Cashtown struck back for two runs in the fifth as Cool doubled to start the inning and Tyler Reinert followed him with a two-bagger that made it 5-3. After Reinert took third on a wild pitch, he came home when Zach Koons reached on a throwing error.
With one down in the fifth and Koons on first representing the tying run, Biglerville hurler Tanner Byers retired the next two hitters to keep his side in front.
Byers earned the complete game win after allowing three earned runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks. He threw 87 pitches, 54 of them were strikes.
“Tanner pitched well tonight and he has all year, really,” Travis Byers said. “Cashtown has played a lot of baseball recently and I know we didn’t see their best guys tonight. But I’m happy with how we played.”
Brewer and Redding paced the winners with two knocks, each. Cool had two hits for the Buccos.
The loss for Cashtown was the Pirates’ first loss to a team not named Shippensburg or Hagerstown. They are a combined 0-6 against the Stars and Braves and now 18-1 against the rest of the league.
The teams will run it back tonight at Biglerville at 6 p.m. That wraps up the Black Sox regular season, while the Pirates finish up at home against Shippensburg on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Biglerville 101 30X X — 5 6 1
Cashtown 200 02X X — 4 6 1
Tanner Byers and Nick Wright; Simeon Davis, Chase King (3), D.J. Cool (5) and JC Collins. WP: Byers LP: King. SO-BB: B-Byers 4-2; C-Davis 3-2, King 1-1, Cool 1-0. 2B: B-Logan Brewer 2; C-Cool, Tyler Reinert, Ethan Ketterman.
