Freshman Aidan Kiernan (Pelham Manor, N.Y./Pelham Memorial) and junior Eric Liedtka (Hamilton, N.J./Notre Dame) each recorded fourth-place finishes in their respective events to lead Gettysburg College at the Centennial Conference Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championship hosted by Ursinus College on Feb. 26-27.
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Aidan Kiernan ‘25
o 60-Meter Dash: 4th (7.21 – Tied for fifth in program history)
o 200-Meter Dash: 5th (23.33)
• Eric Liedkta ’23
o 60-Meter Hurdles: 4th (9.05)
• Matt Weller ’22 (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill)
o High Jump: T-6th (5-8)
• Caden Giordano ’23 (Bethlehem, Pa./Bethlehem Catholic)
o Long Jump: 10th (20-0.5)
o Triple Jump: 10th (40-9)
• Will Hopkins ’22 (Raleigh, N.C./Needham B. Broughton)
o 800 Meter Run: 10th (2:02.88)
• 4x200 Meter Relay: 5th (1:36.22)
o Arthur Keegan ’24 (Haddonfield, N.J./Haddonfield)
o Casey Deck ’25 (York, Pa./Hempfield)
o Eric Liedtka ‘23
o Aidan Kiernan ’25
• 4x400 Meter Relay: 6th (3:35.99)
o Eric Liedtka ‘23
o Matt Weller ‘22
o Casey Deck ‘25
o Will Hopkins ’22
Meet Highlights
• Kiernan blew away his preliminary heat in the 60 meters on Saturday with a time of 7.24 to qualify for Sunday’s final. The first-year sprinter finished just off the podium by 0.05 seconds with a career-best time of 7.21. That mark slid him into a tie for fifth with Aden Twer ’15 on the program’s all-time list. Later on Sunday, Kiernan ran a personal-best time of 23.33 to grab the fifth spot in the 200 meters.
• Liedtka improved three spots from his preliminary seeding and just missed the podium after placing fourth in the 60-meter hurdles. Seeded seventh coming out of the prelims, Liedtka dropped 0.19 seconds from his first race to finish in 9.05.
• Liedtka also competed on the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. In the former race held on Saturday, he ran the third leg alongside Keegan, Deck, and Kiernan. The group moved up the field during the final lap and finished fifth at 1:36.22. Liedtka led off the 4x400 race and was followed by Weller, Deck, and Hopkins. After dropping to seventh, Hopkins helped the team jump into sixth with a strong final leg. The foursome put up a season-best time of 3:35.99.
• Weller finished in a five-way tie for sixth in the high jump. All five competitors cleared 5 feet, 8 inches on their first attempt, but came up empty on three tries when it was raised to the next height.
• Hopkins and Giordano both posted 10th-place performances in individual events. Hopkins ran the 800 meters in 2:02.88, while Giordano finished 10th in both the long jump (20 feet, 0.5 inches) and triple jump (40 feet, 9 inches).
• Johns Hopkins picked up its ninth-straight title by edging past Ursinus. The Blue Jays won gold medals in the distance medley relay, long jump, triple jump, and heptathlon and posted a total of 19 top-three finishes.
Coming Up
Gettysburg wraps up the indoor season at the Shenandoah University Final Qualifier on Saturday, March 5, at 11 a.m.
Team Standings
Place Team Score
1. Johns Hopkins 201.5
2. Ursinus 170.7
3. McDaniel 72.5
4. Haverford 71.5
5. Dickinson 66.2
6. Fr. & Marshall 46.4
7. Muhlenberg 46.0
8. Swarthmore 38.0
9. Gettysburg 24.2
