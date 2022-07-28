Some ballplayers wear their hats inside out or wiggle voodoo fingers at the other team hoping to incite a game-winning rally.
The Cashtown Pirates of the South Penn baseball league hope to buck the odds with the glassy stares of a mounted 9-point buck and a stiff ram hanging over their shoulders in their dugout at playoff time.
Pirates manager Eric Ketterman first posted the buck in the dugout in 2016 because his tired team needed a spark. He did it again the next playoff season and they sailed on to four championships in the next five years. “Rally Buck” has been hanging behind the bench every playoff season since.
Inspiration came during the college World Series when a team (Ketterman thinks it was Mississippi State) made a long run through the playoffs with a deer head hanging in their dugout. So, Ketterman grabbed the deer head off his wall and hung it on a post in the Pirates’ dugout. “You wouldn’t believe it, the team just took off,” he says. “Come playoff time, he’s been a regular in the dugout.”
The Pirates are now embroiled in a best-of-five semifinal series with the Littlestown Dodgers. Cashtown won the first game on Tuesday before Littlestown won Game 2 on Thursday night.
Rally Buck doesn’t make roadtrips so the Cashtown Nine are on their own. “We tried before but other teams get persnickety about me putting posts into their dugout,” Ketterman says. “So I try to mind my manners and keep him at home.”
The deer is the first buck Ketterman ever shot, in Tioga County in 1989, when he was 13. He has other mounted deer heads around his house. Ketterman has managed the Pirates since 2015, been with Cashtown since 2000, and in the South Penn League since 1991.
“This one is the oldest,” the manager says of Rally Buck. “He’s been dragged from house to apartment all over. He’s got scratches and battle scars so he can survive the dugout.”
(See the photo by Darryl Wheeler in Wednesday’s Times.)
The ram simply showed up at Ketterman’s electrician’s office in a box one day and has been the team’s second good luck charm since 2018.
Win or lose last night, the buck and black ram will be in the Pirates dugout for Game 3 Saturday at 1 p.m. If the series goes to Game 5, they will be in the Cashtown dugout staring at the opposition again next Tuesday.
HE’S BAAAACK!
Dave “Trout King” Swope cares far too much for trout, their habitat, and sharing with others the experience of pursuing them, to pull too far back since, after 30 years of service, he recently retired as volunteer manager of McSherrystown Fish and Game Association’s Cooperative Trout Nursery in Fairfield.
Dave might have had more time for stream restoration work with Adams County Trout Unlimited, to improve fish habitat, organize trout stocking across the county, and coordinate Trout-in-the-Classroom programs in local schools.
That is, if Trout King had stayed retired. Which he hasn’t.
It turns out, the person thought to be Swope’s successor will not be maintaining the nursery and caring for the growing fish after all.
Swope says he could not sit back and let the nursery fail.
So, he’s back at it, with good help from county watershed specialist Ricky Whitmore.
About 4,600 trout fingerlings were delivered to the nursery’s 83-foot raceway by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission last week. Dave says the fish are doing well.
State and county elected officials, as well as the Fish and Boat Commission, McSherrystown Fish and Game, and Adams County Trout Unlimited honored Swope with a plaque and proclamations, citations, and a gift card upon his retirement in May.
I suspect those who thanked the Trout King for his loyal and long-time service won’t expect him to throw back any of his hard-earned treasures.
FISH & BOAT
HIGHLIGHTS
On the fly today, here are highlights from this week’s quarterly meeting of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC).
PFBC Waterways Conservation Officers (WCOs) joined other conservation law enforcement agencies across the country to participate in Operation Dry Water, July 2-4. It resulted in 12 BUI arrests in Pennsylvania.
Safety on the water continues to be of special interest. So far in 2022, there have been seven recreational boating fatalities in Pennsylvania. Five victims were not wearing life jackets.
In other business and responding to complaints about intense lighting and generator noise by some of those bowfishing, commissioners voted to make it unlawful to cast direct rays of a spotlight, mounted headlight, or any other artificial light of any kind from any watercraft upon any occupied building or another watercraft. Those bowfishing must also limit noise from generators used aboard a boat while bowfishing to no more than 90 dB(a), which is consistent with regulations for noise produced by motorboats.
The changes will also prohibit bowfishing on any special regulation trout waters.
Commissioners also voted to approve a publication of a notice of proposed rulemaking that would add invasive snakehead fish to the list of approved species that can be targeted with long bows, crossbows, spears, and gigs. Snakeheads are an invasive species that are found in some Commonwealth waters, primarily in the southeast region. But range expansion to new waters across the state threatens popular sport fisheries.
In other news, to assist in properly identifying fish species that have already been processed at a non-commercial fish cleaning station, anglers will be required to keep a two-inch-by-two-inch piece of skin on fish fillets and prohibit the chunking of the fillets into pieces.
Also, in response to current unsustainable levels of mortality, the daily limit of American Shad within the Delaware River, West Branch Delaware River, and River Estuary will be reduced from three to two fish. This reduction is consistent with a decision by the Delaware River Basin Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative, of which Pennsylvania is a member, to reduce shad harvest by about 33 percent for both recreational and commercial fisheries. This change will go into effect on January 1, 2023.
Commissioners also voted on measures for the Atlantic Striped Bass fishery within the Delaware River, West Branch Delaware River, and River Estuary. Language would be amended pertaining to the legal harvestable size range for Striped Bass and prohibit gaffing or the attempt to gaff any Striped Bass when fishing.
Commissioners also voted to remove Speedwell Forge Lake, Lancaster County, from the Catch and Release Lakes program and add it to the Big Bass program. Sportfish abundance and population size structure have improved to levels where populations can now sustain limited harvest.
Big Bass regulations applied to lakes like Speedwell allow for the harvest of four black bass (Largemouth Bass, Smallmouth Bass, and Spotted Bass; combined species) greater than or equal to 15 inches in length from January 1 to midnight the day before the second Saturday in April, and 12:01 a.m. the second Saturday in June to midnight December 31. No harvest is permitted from 12:01 a.m. the second Saturday in April to 12:01 a.m. the second Saturday in June. All other fish species not managed under these special regulations will be managed with Commonwealth Inland Waters angling regulations. These changes will go into effect on January 1, 2023.
Finally, the Board elected yours truly as President for the coming year. I served as Vice President and represent District 6 in southcentral Pennsylvania, including Adams County. I follow two impressive Presidents in Richard Lewis of Gettysburg and Rick Kauffman of Berks County.
The opportunity to work with a commission filled with such dedicated staff and volunteers is exciting and I am humbled to be entrusted with continuing the mission to protect, conserve, and enhance our state’s endless aquatic resources. I look forward to serving anglers, boaters, and our conservation partners to ensure that we all get the most out of the bountiful opportunities that surround us in Pennsylvania. As always, we look forward to meeting new anglers and boaters out on the water.
Bill Gibney of Honesdale, Wayne County, was elected as Vice President.
If you have a fishing or boating question or concern, send an email to me at bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.