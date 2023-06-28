Legion Baseball
New Oxford 9, Gettysburg 8
New Oxford 8, Gettysburg 1
In the completion of a pair of suspended games, New Oxford got the better of Gettysburg in both of them Wednesday evening at New Oxford.
The first game was suspended on Monday with the Ox leading 8-2 after three innings.
An additional run in the fourth inning ended up being the difference as New Oxford held off a furious rally from Post 202 in the bottom of the fifth that saw Gettysburg strike for six runs.
Adam Pascoe’s two hits and four RBI led the way for the winners, who also received a pair of knocks from A.J. Bachota.
Wyatt Sokol led Gettysburg with a 3-for-3 game at the dish and scored two runs. Sam Coolbaugh ripped a double to plate three runners.
In the second game, which was suspended after the top of the first on June 9, New Oxford cruised to the easy victory.
The Ox hung a three-spot on the board in the first and were never threatened.
Mason Weaver worked four innings to pick up the win. Weaver allowed a run and three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.
Weaver also paced his team’s bats with three hits and scored twice, while Kolton Haifley notched a pair of doubles.
New Oxford 161 10 — 9 8 3
Gettysburg 101 06 — 8 9 0
Mason Weaver, Zach Shafer (4), Cade Baker (5) and Gavin Haifley; Mason Rebert, Guy Foster (2), Ethan Glass (4) and Austin Keller. SO-BB: Weaver 2-0, Shafer 2-1, Baker 1-0; Rebert 3-4, Foster 1-1, Glass 1-1. WP-Shafer. LP-Rebert. 2B: NO — Adam Pascoe 2, Maison Carver, Jake Sharrar; G — Sam Coolbaugh.
Gettysburg 000 01 — 1 4 1
New Oxford 302 3x — 8 7 2
Ethan Glass, Guy Foster (1) and Reid Grossman; Mason Weaver, Adam Smith (5) and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Foster 2-0, Glass 0-1; Weaver 2-3, Smith 0-0. WP-Weaver. LP-Glass. 2B: G — Grossman; NO — Kolton Haifley 2. HR: NO — Coy Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.