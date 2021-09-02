The forecast for Friday night football couldn’t be better which is welcomed news for those who waited out an unexpected deluge that plagued opening night last week, and for all of us who felt the wrath of Hurricane Ida on Wednesday.
Looking to take advantage of those clear skies will be a host of Times Area quarterbacks which collectively struggled in Week 1. Passing was clearly not the order of the day, as the six local teams in action combined to hit on 38 of 84 attempts for 532 and nine interceptions. Fairfield’s Jake Myers posted the bulk of the yardage with his 213-yard effort that included a TD and a pair of picks.
Outside of Myers, QBs were seemingly getting their feet wet as running games became the centerpiece of respective offenses. Will that change tonight, or will we see more ground and pound?
Before we dive into Week 2, here’s a quick look back at what we saw in Times Area action last Friday:
BRITTYN IN BEAST MODE: New Oxford thumper Brittyn Eakins was having none of it when it came to a potential Bermudian Springs scoring drive in the waning moments of their Week 1 matchup. Eakins burst through the Eagle line for a pair of big stops late in the contest, making his presence felt from sideline to sideline.
Eakins and Ben Leese helped snuff out a last-ditch Eagle push and secure the seventh-straight regular season win for the Ox, dating back to last season. That defense, which forced three turnovers, carried the day as the Ox sputtered offensively to the tune of just 152 total yards.
SUPREME CONFIDENCE: Fairfield head coach Jason Thurston did not hesitate to send Jake Myers out to attempt a 47-yard field goal on the turf at Camp Hill. Myers’ boot came up short but Thurston had no regrets, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the Knight lining up more long tries this fall.
“Jake usually makes that, no question,” said Thurston after the game. “I guess he just didn’t get ahold of it. It was one of those things where I just wanted to get points on the board and get a little confidence.”
Confidence goes a long way, and the Knights should have plenty after taking the Lions to the wire.
DOUBLE TROUBLE: Pick your poison when it comes to stopping the Gettysburg ground game. If you key on Justino Neikirk, Landon McGee is capable of going off as he did last Friday at Northeastern (14 carries, 98 yards).
Focus on McGee and Neikirk will run circles around your defense, as the Bobcats discovered after his 8-carry, 147-yard effort in a 34-19 victory.
The Warriors’ 1-2 punch will be tested tonight when it faces a Cedar Crest defense that shut out Lebanon, 38-0, in the Cedar Bowl. Hulking Warrior tackle Frankie Richardson and his linemates have an opportunity to flex their muscle against that Falcons’ front.
DYNAMITE DIMENSION: Bermudian Springs struggled to throw the ball last week at New Oxford, hitting on only 2 of 6 attempts with two interceptions. But the Eagles were in the thick of things to the final seconds thanks to a determined offensive line and powder keg running back Chanse Boyer.
Facing a very capable Colonial front, Boyer churned out 129 yards on 23 totes. Although saddled with a loss, Boyer’s production should bode well when Berm hits YAIAA-3 play.
KNIGHT BATTLE: Eastern York could have its hands full tonight in Fairfield when the Golden Knights clang swords with the host Knights.
Fairfield’s defense was downright stingy last week, holding Camp Hill to minus-10 total rushing yards. Fairfield did allow nearly 250 yards passing despite a pair of swipes from Andrew Koons.
Myers and workhorse back Peyton Stadler will look to gouge an Eastern defense that coughed up 46 points against Columbia last Friday. If Stadler, who rumbled for 86 yards and a score, gets motoring it could be a long night for the outfit from Wrightsville.
COMMITED TO THE RUN: If there’s a Times Area team dedicated to the ground game, it’s Delone Catholic. The Squires ran it a whopping 51 times in last week’s loss at Trinity. Newcomer Landen Eckert was the bell cow with 97 yards on 19 attempts. Coltyn Keller averaged eight yards a pop on 10 totes, meaning Delone once again has a formidable backfield.
The McSherrystown crew heads to Lancaster Catholic tonight in a matchup of tradition-rich programs looking to break into the win column.
BOLTS WILL BE BETTER: Skepticism morphed into disbelief as the scoring updates poured in from Littlestown’s season opener at Boiling Springs. The Bolts, who have proud tradition of gridiron glory, took a series of haymakers right on the chin and never seemed to get off a punch. The Bubblers led 35-0 at end of the first quarter and 55-0 at the half, en route to a jaw-dropping 69-8 rout.
Safe to say Ltown did a bit of soul-searching this week after enduring the drubbing. Longtime Bolt head coach Mike Lippy pointed to a sense of pride following the loss.
“Before we came out here for the second half I said to them that we used to have a lot of pride in Bolt football, a lot of pride,” said Lippy. “I feel like we gave away a lot tonight. That’s something we earned for years and years, but tonight we just handed it to somebody.”
Littlestown must take better care of the ball tonight at Susquehannock after putting it on the ground five times and tossing three picks vs. the Bubblers.
LATE TO THE PARTY: Biglerville was a bystander last week as it worked through COVID protocols that hit the team during its heat acclimatization phase of training camp. The young Canners march into the Lions’ den at Camp Hill for their season opener tonight at 7 p.m.
SCRAPPED: A dandy of a non-conference tilt was called off on Thursday due to COVID concerns. York Catholic’s game against Trinity was cancelled ‘due to the number of identified close contacts related to one positive COVID-19 case within the YC community’ read a Tweet from York Catholic on Thursday.
The Irish are perennial title contenders in the YAIAA-3 and the Shamrocks look to return to glory behind new head coach Jordan Hill. Electric Tyler Rossi, who galloped for 175 yards and three scores against Delone, is a home run threat that should keep Trinity in the hunt in the Mid-Penn Capital.
GAME OF THE WEEK: Tonight’s Eastern York-Fairfield game will be televised by Community Media, beginning at 7 p.m. The game can be seen on Comcast channels 12 and 240, via the internet at communitymedia.net and on Roku, Facebook or Amazon Fire TV.
The incomparable Jeff Cook will bring the play-by-play action.
