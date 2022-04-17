In its final tune-up before the Centennial Conference Championship next week, the Gettysburg College men’s golf team displayed its depth by grabbing two of the top three places in the team standings and putting a total of nine players among the top 20 at the Gettysburg Spring Shootout held Friday and Saturday at Penn National Golf Club.
With the conference championship looming just a week away, Gettysburg edged out York College for the team title. The “A” squad put up a total of 603 (301-302) over 36 holes to beat the Spartans by just two strokes. Gettysburg’s second squad tallied 617 (309-308) to seize the third spot in the team standings.
Individually, four members of Gettysburg’s top team finished among the top 10. Freshman Thibault Eelen led the squad by tying for fifth with a two-day total of 150 (74-76). Freshman Graeme Hollingshead finished right behind Eelen, carding a 151 (75-74) on the strength of six birdies to tie for seventh overall.
Junior Cameron Deiuliis tied for the tournament lead with eight birdies, including six in the final round. Deiuliis went 4-under on the opening nine holes in round two and finished tied for ninth overall at 153 (78-75). Senior Hayden Moffat also tied for ninth (74-79). Sophomore Evan Drummond rounded out the “A” team with a 159 (84-75) to finish in a tie for 21st.
Freshman Daniel Suter was Gettysburg’s top individual finisher, finishing one-stroke off the score by medalist Matthew Ruzomberka of York with a 148 (75-73). Suter finished second at the event with 25 pars and added four birdies.
Sophomore Drew Hurley paced the tournament field by going 3-under on par-5s, including a pair of birdies on the second-longest hole on the course, the 527-yard No. 2. Hurley tied for ninth at 153 (78-75). Senior Tristan Hochman finished 2-under on the par-5s and tied for 18th (156) with back-to-back 78s.
All 12 members of the team hit the links at Penn National with freshman Corey Haydu and junior Joseph Furlong rounding out the lineup as individuals. Haydu produced Gettysburg’s best individual round of the event, carding an even-par 72 on Saturday thanks to an eagle on the par-5, 498-yard seventh hole. He also posted three birdies on the back nine and tied for fifth overall at 150 (78-72). Furlong tied for 29th with a two-day total of 162 (79-83).
Head coach Jason Badecki will set his starting five this week and take Gettysburg to the CC Championship at Hershey Country Club on April 22-24. Tee times begin at noon on the first two days with a 10 a.m. start slated for Sunday’s final round. After winning the team championship in 2019, Gettysburg finished runner-up to F&M by just one stroke in 2021.
