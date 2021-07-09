Cameron Hartzel drilled a two-out double to left to score Nolan Miller in the bottom of the seventh inning and give Biglerville Post 262 a 6-5 win over Ft. Loudon.
Cameron Macinyak started and went 4 1/3 innings for Biglerville, picking up a no-decision. Eli Weigle came on in relief to get the win. He pitched 2 2/3 and allowed just one, earned run.
Hartzel had a big night for Post 262 with three hits and a pair of RBI, while Macinyak and Jacob Myers each added doubles of their own.
Myers, Miller and Brewer also had an RBI in the contest for the hosts, while Austin Black and Myers each scored a pair of runs. Weigle was responsible for the other run scored in the ball game.
In total, Biglerville recorded a whopping 12 hits in the contest.
The victory moves Post 262 to 5-6 on the season. The Franklin County American Legion League does not have playoffs, so finals standings will be determined at the end of the regular season.
Biglerville 6, Ft. Loudon 5
Ft. Loudon 201 011 0 — 5 6 2
Biglerville 030 020 1 — 6 12 3
Cameron Macinyak, Eli Weigle (5). WP: Weigle. SO-BB: Macinyak 0-3, Weigle 2-2. 2B: Hartzel, Macinyak, Myers. *Fort Loudon stats not provided.
