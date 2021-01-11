BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 45,
Delone Catholic 32
Balanced scoring led the Eagles to a win over visiting Delone Catholic and a 2-0 record.
Ethan Beachy hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Bermudian with 12 points and Jaylen Martinez followed with nine.
Freshman Camdyn Keller had 13 points to pace the Squires, while Ryan Murphy followed closely behind with eight.
Delone Catholic 2 11 11 8 — 32
Bermudian Springs 13 5 15 12 — 45
Delone Catholic (32): Camdyn Keller 4 3-3 13, Coltyn Keller 2 0-2 6, Chase Hoffman 1 0-0 2, Asher Rudolph 0 1-2 1, Jake Shedel 1 0-0 2, Ryan Murphy 4 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Didio, Moore, Kopp, Beal. Rineman. Totals: 12 4-7 32.
Bermudian Springs (45): Ethan Beachy 5 0-0 12, Blake Young 1 0-0 2, Jaylen Martinez 2 5-8 9, Jacob Schriver 1 4-4 6, Brandt Yurick 1 4-6 6, Tyson Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Connor Shawk 2 2-2 7. Non-scorers: Kline. Totals: 13 15-18 45.
3-pointers: DC-Ca. Keller 2, Co. Keller 2; B-Beachy 2, Shaw 1, Carpenter 1.
Fairfield 52, York Tech 46
Nik Nordberg and Eric Ball poured in 15 points apiece to help the Green Knights to a season-opening victory over the Spartans on Monday.
Nordberg splashed three 3-pointers while Ball had four field goals and connected on six free throw attempts.
Peyton Stadler tossed in 10 points and Cody Valentine tacked on seven in a balanced effort for the winners.
York Tech 11 14 5 16 — 46
Fairfield 12 19 16 5 — 52
York Tech (46): Johnson 2 0-0 5, Parker 5 1-2 11, Hernandez 3 0-0 9, Gentry 2 0-0 4, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Banks 4 0-0 8, Stubbs 2 1-2 5. Totals: 20 2-4 46
Fairfield (52): Nik Nordberg 6 1-3 15, Griffith 1 0-1 2, Eric Ball 4 6-10 15, Will Myers 1 0-0 3, Cody Valentine 3 0-0 7, Peyton Stadler 4 1-3 10. Non-scorers: Myers, Koons, Tabler, Beaudette. Totals: 19 8-16 52
3-pointers: YT-Hernandez 3, Johnson; F-Nordberg 2, Ball, Myers, Valentine, Stadler.
Hanover 56, Biglerville 43
Zyaire Myers torched the nets for 16 points and Michael Killinger followed closely behind with 15 as the Nighthawks sawed off visiting Biglerville in a YAIAA-3 matchup.
Drew Parker led the way with 14 points for the Canners, while Eli Weigle and Cam Tyson followed with eight apiece.
Biglerville 6 14 10 13 — 43
Hanover 15 18 6 17 — 56
Biglerville (43): Eli Weigle 1 4-5 8, Christian Shaffer 3 1-4 7, Caden Althoff 1 0-1 2, Drew Parker 4 6-8 14, Montell Green 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 3 1-2 8, Lukas Smelser 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Miller. Totals: 14 12-20 43.
Hanover (56): Ty Meckley 2 0-0 5, Zyaire Myers 7 2-3 16, Ben Kime 2 0-0 6. Casey Lara 2 1-1 6, Kyle Garman 1 1-4 3, Justus Feeser 0 1-2 1, Michael Killinger 6 2-3 15, Beau Gebhard 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Harris, Nichols, Brown, Huston. Totals: 22 7-13 56.
3-pointers: B-Tyson 1. H-Kime 2, Meckley 1, Lara 1, Killinger 1.
New Oxford 73, Spring Grove 54
Connor Jenkins lit up the Rockets defense for 31 points and the Colonials picked up their first win of the year in YAIAA Division 1 play.
Jenkins hit three 3-pointers along the way and went 8 of 8 from the foul line. Brady Carver chipped in with 15 points of his own, while Nick Lawrence turned in nine.
Diarmid Stewart scored 29 points for Spring Grove to lead the visitors.
Spring Grove (54): Stewart 10 7-9 29, Wabon 2 1-2 5, McKowen 0 1-2 1, Glass 2 0-0 5, McCoy 3 3-4 12, New 0 2-2 2. Totals: 17 14-19 54.
New Oxford (74): Nick Lawrence 2 3-4 9, Aden Stausbaugh 2 1-2 5, Braden Carver 7 0-0 15, Adam Pascoe 2 0-0 4, Connor Jenkins 10 8-8 31, Torbyn Eakins 3 3-6 9. Non-scorers: Rickroad, Crabbs, Rex. Totals: 26 15-20 74.
3-pointers: SG-McCoy 3, Stewart 2, Glass 1. NO-Jenkins 3, Lawrence 2, Carver 1.
Susquehannock 64, Gettysburg 59
Michael Hankey poured in 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Trenton Ramirez-Keller added 18 of his own, but it wasn’t enough as the Warriors dropped a close YAIAA-2 contest to Susquehannock.
Jalen Franklin’s 22 points for Susky to lead all scorers in the contest.
Gettysburg led 19-12 after one quarter but a tough second quarter ultimately proved to be its undoing.
Susquehannock 12 18 20 14 — 64
Gettysburg 19 9 17 14 — 59
Susquehannock (64): Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Staub 5 1-2 11, Holloway 0 0-1 0, Ja. Franklin 6 8-11 22, Davis 4 1-4 11, Benna 2 4-4 10, Jo. Franklin 4 0-1 8. Totals: 22 14-22 64.
Gettysburg (59): Michael Hankey 8 2-3 21, Ethan Wagner 2 0-0 4, Trent Ramirez-Keller 6 4-4 18, Griffin Kibler 2 0-0 4, Ian McLean 3 2-3 8, Brody Wagner 1 0-0 2, Logan Moseley 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 8-10 59.
3-pointers: S-Ja. Franklin 2, Benna 2, Davis 2. G-Hankey 3, Ramirez-Keller 2.
JV: Susquehannock 44, Gettysburg 33.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 47, Susquehannock 43
Camryn Felix came up with a big 20 points, and Winter Oaster and Karli Bortner hit clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Gettysburg on Monday.
Felix sunk four attempts from beyond the arc in leading the visiting Warriors on the scoresheet. Anne Bair added 10 while Oaster and Carley Eckhart both posted five points.
Susky’s Kaelyn Duvall drilled six 3-pointers to keep the home team in the mix.
Gettysburg 17 7 9 14 — 47
Susquehannock 12 8 7 16 — 43
Gettysburg (47): Camryn Felix 7 2-2 20, Winter Oaster 2 0-0 5, Karli Bortner 1 0-0 3, Carley Eckhart 2 0-1 5, Laura Fortnum 1 0-0 2, Anne Bair 3 2-2 10, Brianna Abate 0 2-6 2. Non-scorers: Shepherd. Totals: 16 7-12 47
Susquehannock (43): T. Elliott 3 1-2 7, Galbrndth 3 1-4 8, D. Ellott 2 0-0 4. Gemmill 2 0-0 6, Duvall 6 0-0 18. Totals: 16 2-6 43
3-pointers: G-Felix 4, Oaster, Bortner, Bair 2; S-Galbandth, Gemmill, Duvall 6
York Tech 71, Fairfield 66
Rhlyn Rouse’s 34-point effort offset another big offensive performance by the Green Knights in a shootout on Monday.
The Spartan star was nearly matched by Fairfield freshman Breana Valentine, who piled up 26 points in her second varsity start. Valentine drilled nine shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Maddie Neiderer lit it up in the second half for Fairfiled, scoring 14 of her 20 points after the intermission.
Braiden Wastler chipped in with nine points for Fairfield as well.
Fairfield 12 20 20 14 — 66
York Tech 20 17 12 22 — 71
Fairfield (66): Madison Cromwell 1 2-4 5, Kayleigh Bollinger 1 0-1 2, Emma Dennison 1 0-2 3, Breana Valentine 9 5-8 26, Braiden Wastler 3 3-4 9, Maddie Neiderer 8 2-2 20, Kira Weikert 0 1-2 1. Non-scorer: Snyder. Totals: 23 13-23 66.
York Tech (71): Brown 3 5-6 13, Bernard 3 3-5 12, Rippetoe 1 0-0 2, Rouse 13 8-16 34. Arist 1 0-0 2, Mosley 6 0-3 9. Totals: 27 16-30 71
3-pointers: F-Cromwell, Dennison, Valentine 3, Neiderer 2; YT-Brown 2, Bernard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.