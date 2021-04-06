SOFTBALL
Kennard-Dale 12, Gettysburg 9
The Warriors rallied from a 7-0 deficit to go up 9-7 with two frames to play, but were unable to keep the Rams from coming right back to claim a wild 12-9 decision on Tuesday.
The visitors scored five times in the sixth and seventh innings to spoil the Warrior rally.
Emily Delacruz went 3-for-3 to pace a 13-hit Gettysburg attack. Rachel Keller swatted a pair of doubles, joining teammates Ella Andras, Berit Miller and Abby Hurst with two hits apiece.
Makayla Shafer doubled while Miller and Jenna Brasee collected two RBI each.
Kennard-Dale 205 002 3 — 12 13 3
Gettysburg 000 450 0 — 9 13 8
Rubelmann, Coughenour (6). Jenna Brasee, Berit Miller (3). WP: Coughenour. LP: Miller. SO-BB: Rubelmann 3-0, Coughenour 0-3, Brasee 1-3, Miller 0-0. 2B: KD-Ambrose, Serruto; G-Rachel Keller 2, Makayla Shafer. 3B: KD-Stike, Coughenour
York Tech 10, Delone Catholic 7
The Spartans struck for three runs in the top of the seventh inning to snare a win over the Squirettes on Tuesday. Tech rapped 10 hits and was aided by five Delone errors.
Amy Anderson doubled and joined Kat Keller with two RBI for the Squirettes, who also picked up two hits from leadoff batter Alma Partenza.
Anderson went the distance in the circle, striking out nine against two walks.
York Tech 002 320 3 — 10 10 5
Delone Catholic 205 000 0 — 7 5 5
WP: Ava Steinfelt. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-0BB: Steinfelt 6-3, Anderson 9-2. 2B: YT-Briana Boyd, Keira Devor; DC-Anderson
BASEBALL
Delone Catholic 7, York Tech 6
The Squires used a six-run fourth inning to work past the visiting Spartans on Tuesday.
Avery Kuntz and Tyler Hillson stroked run-scoring doubles to highlight the decisive frame. Kuntz was 2-for-2 with a pair of two-baggers for Delone, which saw seven different players record a hit.
Jake Sherdel allowed two earned runs over five innings to post the win on the mound.
York Tech 102 003 0 — 6 11 1
Delone Catholic 100 600 x — 7 8 3
Hess, Bond (5). Jake Sherdel, Nick Pierce (6), Aidan Wittmer (7). WP: Sherdel. LP: Hess. SO-BB: Hess 3-3, Bond 1-3, Sherdel 5-1, Pierce 0-0, Wittmer 0-0. 2B: YT-Giacopelli; DC-Tyler Hillson, Avery Kuntz 2. 3B: DC-Trent Giraffa
Camp Hill 15,
Bermudian Springs 5
The Lions pushed 13 runs across the plate in the opening inning before closing out the Eagles in short order on Tuesday.
Brock Carpenter had a strong day at the dish for Berm, going 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored. Carter Stuart and Blake Young both doubled in the loss as well.
Bermudian Springs 0 21 02 — 5 8 3
Camp Hill (13)20 0x — 15 10 1
Brandon Sims, Dylan Myers (1), Connor Shaw (3). Parise, Baturin (3). WP: Parise. LP: Sims. SO-BB: Sims 1-5, Myers 0-1, Shaw 1-2, Parise 5-1, Baturin 1-1. 2B: BS-Carter Stuart, Blake Young. 3B: BS-Brock Carpenter.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Littlestown 5, Dover 0
Nolan Westfall and Shawn Nelson pulled out respective three-set victories in singles action to help the Bolts sweep the Eagles on Tuesday.
Cyrus Marshall rolled at No. 1 singles to complete the sweep.
Nathan Snyder and Trentz Boritz prevailed at top doubles for Littlestown, while Josh Blose and Leo Guzman did the same at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Dylan Shupe 6-3, 6-1; 2. Nolan Westfall (L) d. Tyler Vaden 7-5, 2-6, 6-2; 3. Shawn Nelson (L) d. Ian Miller 3-6, 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Nathan Snyder/Trent Boritz (L) d. Adam Ross/Xander Eisenhour 6-0, 6-3; 2. Josh Blose/Leo Guzman (L) d. Carlos Sanchez/Devin Warehime 6-1, 6-3
Delone Catholic 4, York Catholic 1
Ben Elsner, Andre Gervasi and Isaac Sheerer recorded a sweep in singles play to help send the Squires on their way to a win on Tuesday.
Singles: 1. Ben Elsner (DC) d. Nate Gingrich 2-6, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Andre Gervasi (DC) d. Joe Zelis 6-0, 6-1; 3. Isaac Sheerer (DC) d. Dominick Marinelli 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Kaleb Powell/Sebastian Fielding (DC) defeated Evan Costlow/Will Hinkson 7-5, 6-1; 2. Matthew Doyle/John Marinelli (YC) defeated Will Seymore/Evan Glass 8-7
Spring Grove 4, Hanover 1
The Rockets captured a pair of three-set matches to turn back the Nighthawks in YAIAA action on Tuesday.
Hanover got on the board thanks to Brian Corona’s 7-6, 6-4 nod at No. 3 singles.
Singles: 1. Nicholas Etter (SG) d. Antonio Corona 6-4, 6-7, 11-9; 2. Mike Shaqfeh (SG) d. Charlie Zitto 7-6, 6-3; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Logan Covington 7-6, 6-4
Doubles: 1. Joseph Kelly/Cameron Gutshall (SG) d. Nolan Chronister/Nick Shaw 6-3, 6-2; 2. Will Cummings/Pantalone (SG) d. John Ramirez/Aidan Chen 4-6, 6-4, 7-3
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 25, West York 1
Ally Mathis poured in five goals and Hannah Zimmer zipped in four more as the Colonials cruised past the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Eryn Little, Morgan Sauter and Sydney Winpigler joined the goal-scoring parade with respective hat tricks.
West York 1 0 — 0
New Oxford 14 11 — 25
G: NO-Ally Mathis 5, Hannah Zimmer 4, Eryn Little 3, Morgan Sauter 3, Sydney Winpigler 3, Hope Sanders 2, Chloe Herring 2, Lauren Robinson 1, Bethany Cohee 1, Hailey Linebaugh 1; WY-Rupp 1. A: Winpigler 3, Mathis 2, Cohee 2, Little 2, Sauter 2, Linebaugh 1, Sav Wingpigler 1, Sanders 1, Madison Cohee 1. Shots: NO-40; WY-9. Saves: NO-Morgan Scott 6; WY-12.
