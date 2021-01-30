Less than one minute into Friday’s YAIAA-3 contest with visiting Fairfield, Delone Catholic boys’ basketball coach Brandon Staub subbed out his entire starting lineup.
The Squires were trailing just 2-0 at the time, but the move paid off in the long run as the bench unit, led by 18 points from junior Asher Rudolph, powered Delone to a 45-42 victory over the Green Knights.
“It was huge for our role guys like Asher and Ryan Murphy, that we don’t count on as much for scoring, to have big games,” Staub said after the game.
Both teams struggled out of the gates offensively and found themselves tied at 2-2 three minutes into the game. Then Rudolph began to hit his stride. The Squires’ swingman score four points as part of a 6-0 run to push Delone out to an 8-2 lead. But the Knights (3-3, 4-3) fought right back, ripping off a 7-0 spurt to go up 9-8. At the end of one, Delone (2-3 in YAIAA-3, 3-5 overall) held a narrow 13-11 lead.
Both teams continued to struggle offensive in the second quarter, but Fairfield guard Nik Nordberg scored five of his team-high 15 points as part of 9-2 run to put the Knights up 22-17 with a minute remaining in the half.
But Rudolph once again came up big for the Squires, hitting a trifecta from the top of the key with four seconds left in the half to send the hosts into the break with a 23-22 lead.
“Confidence is a really big part of it,” Rudolph said of the breakout performance. “I’ve been struggling, really over the last couple of weeks. But I was able to hit a couple midrange jumpers early to get my confidence up and kept going from there.”
Coltyn Keller extended the lead to 25-22 out of the break with a nice spin move into a layup, but then Fairfield seemed to seize the momentum.
Nordberg hit a pair of 3-pointers and Peyton Stadler made a driving layup for two of his six points on the night as part of an 18-9 run over the second half of the third quarter that saw the Knights take a 40-34 lead into the final frame.
“We’re built in a way that we know sometimes we can go three or four minutes without a basket,” Staub said. “We know that on the other end we’ve got to work hard on defense and we’ve got to rebound the basketball and do all the little things to make up for those lulls that we sometimes have on the offensive end.”
Keller came up big again to start the fourth quarter, drilling a triple to cut the Fairfield lead to 40-37. He then added a layup with with 2:10 to play to trim the lead to just 42-40.
A minute later, Matt Rineman converted a putback attempt to tie the game at 42-42.
The Knights took a timeout with 58 seconds remaining and possession of the ball with the score tied at 42, but out of the timeout Camdyn Keller stole the ball for the Squires and was fouled, sending him to the line for 1 and 1 with 47 seconds left.
He sank the first and missed the second, putting Delone up 43-42.
“We talked to Cam, being a freshman, about making the next play even if his shot’s not falling,” Staub said. “We rely on him for a lot. He’s one of our key ballhandlers and free throw shooters at the end of games. So I was real happy for him to give us that cushion with the steal and free throws at the end of the game.”
After a Griffin Tabler missed jumper, Camdyn Keller was fouled again and hit both, extending the lead to 45-42.
Fairfield had a chance to tie late, as Nordberg somehow found himself wide open in the corner with just seconds remaining, but his 3-point attempt went long and Delone held on for the victory.
“We feel like we can play with anyone in our division,” Staub said of the victory. “It’s a deep division and I think any one of four or five teams could win it.”
Fairfield 11 11 18 2 — 42
Delone Catholic 13 10 11 11 — 45
Fairfield (42): Nik Nordberg 6 0-0 15, Trey Griffith 2 0-0 4, Eric Ball 2 2-4 6, Will Myers 2 1-2 6, Griffin Tabler 1 1-2 3, Peyton Stadler 3 0-0 6, Neal Beaudette 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: J. Myers. Totals 17 4-8 42.
Delone Catholic (45): Camdyn Keller 2 3-4 8, Coltyn Keller 3 0-0 7, Asher Rudolph 7 2-3 18, Ryan Murphy 4 0-0 8, Matt Rineman 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Wildasin, Sherdel, B. Kopp, T. Kopp. Totals: 17 7-9 45.
3-pointers: F — Nordberg 3, Myers. DC — Rudolph 2, Ca. Keller, Co. Keller
