It is said that possession is nine-tenths of the law. In lacrosse, it might mean even more.
Dominance at the X and stout goaltending proved decisive in Dickinson College’s 12-7 victory over Gettysburg in a key Centennial Conference matchup at sun-spanked Shirk Field on Wednesday afternoon.
The Red Devils’ John McKee won 14 of 23 face-offs and goalie Chris Brandau stone-walled the Bullets with 17 saves, many of the spectacular variety.
“Those are two important statistics,” said Dickinson head coach Dave Webster. “Our guys were pretty good. They gave us extra possessions that led to more scoring opportunities.”
Gettysburg (11-3, 5-2 CC) entered the fray ranked sixth in the nation, but never led. No. 9 Dickinson (11-3, 5-1 CC) got three goals from Owen Porter and two apiece from Sascha Gannon and Charlie Baughan. The Orange & Blue were led by Kyle Howard and Ethan Kessler, who each scored a pair of goals.
Bullets’ second-year head coach Pete Toner concurred with Webster’s analysis.
“In any lacrosse game, if you can’t win face-offs and get quality shots, it’s not a formula for success,” he said. “The possessions definitely skewed in their favor.”
Both teams were denied early and turned the ball over with frequency. Gettysburg set a physical tone but four saves by Brandau kept the hosts off the board. Baughan’s high howitzer from the left elbow hand-cuffed Bullet goalie Chase Morgan and the Devils snatched a 1-0 advantage after more than 11 scoreless minutes. Kessler’s extra-man goal on a feed from George Raymond knotted the contest, 1-1.
Dickinson’s Will Farrell went old school on a cavalry charge down the right seam and cashed in from 20 meters out at an acute angle to put his club back in front. The Bullets’ Ryan Cernto re-tied the contest with a duck-under move that freed him for a laser from 12 meters that found the back of the net.
A three-goal spurt by the guests gave them a cushion. Porter’s stuff shot from close and Baughan’s bottom shelf job set the stage for Sam Campbell, who skipped home a volley after a solo foray down the right side to make it 5-2 with just 4:17 left in the half.
Gettysburg closed the gap to 5-4 when Ward double-pumped to stymie Brandau and Howard found cord with just six seconds left before intermission.
The Bullets emerged with energy, but it was the Red Devils who took control. Porter got free for a tally to make it 6-4 and Jack Murphy converted a southpaw sling as he was getting leveled to make it 7-4. Aiden Wykoff connected from the right porch to get the home team within 7-5, but any thoughts of a comeback were extinguished by Dickinson’s four-goal spree.
Mac Childs’ started the jag when he lit the lamp in traffic. Skyler Schluter followed with a wraparound that started behind the cage. Gannon used a pirouette to create space and found the mark. Porter finished off his hat trick to make it 11-5, as the Dickinson faithful exuberated.
Howard broke the skein with 2:27 to play before Gannon and Kessler swapped goals in garbage time for the final margin.
“It was a gritty game,” said Webster. “Neither team played its best. We have a lot of respect for them and I’m sure we will see them again. Both teams are feeling the effect of the conference schedule. I think fatigue figured into the outcome.”
Toner agreed.
“We’ve been in a brutal stretch with games Wednesday and Saturday for several weeks,” he said. “It caught up with us. They’re good. They’ve done well at recruiting but we will catch up with them.”
Dickinson hosts Haverford on Saturday. The Bullets are off until April 29 when they travel to Washington College.
“That’s 10 days off — we need it,” said Toner. “Hopefully our guys can get their legs under them, recharge, and focus on Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.