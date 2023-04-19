It is said that possession is nine-tenths of the law. In lacrosse, it might mean even more.

Dominance at the X and stout goaltending proved decisive in Dickinson College’s 12-7 victory over Gettysburg in a key Centennial Conference matchup at sun-spanked Shirk Field on Wednesday afternoon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.