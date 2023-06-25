MACRI

Anthony Macri used a late pass to win Saturday night’s 410 sprint car feature at Lincoln Speedway. Saturday’s race kicked off PA Speedweek, after Friday’s show at Williams Grove was rained out. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

 Lincoln Speedway photograph

“They say it’s better to chase than to lead.”

That statement came from Anthony Macri, who chased Danny Dietrich for the first 26 laps of the 30-lap feature on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway before scoring the first win of 2023 PA Speedweek and claiming the $10,092 to win Kevin Gobrecht Memorial.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.