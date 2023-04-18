TRACK & FIELD
Bermudian Springs boys 91, Biglerville 55
Bermudian Springs girls 111, Biglerville 38
The Eagles showed their strength on Tuesday by taking a pair of runaway victories over the Canners in YAIAA action.
On the girls’ side, Lily Carlson set a new area-best with a winning pole vault mark of 11-7. Carlson’s winning height on Tuesday bettered the second-place mark by more than three feet.
Carlson also streaked to wins in the 100 hurdles (16.2) and 200 dash (28.1). Aliza Staub was fleet of foot as well, winning the 100 in 13.2 and the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.6. Alison Watts doubled up, taking the triple jump (36-2.75) and high jump (4-10).
For the Canners, Haylee Smith won the javelin (100-0) and discus (89-2.5).
The Berm boys rolled behind Bryce Harner’s big day. Harner scored victories in the 100 (11.5) and 200 dashes (23.3), as well as the 400 (53.1). Aaron Weigle had a pair of huge wins in the field, taking the shot put (47-6) by more than nine feet and the discus (148-5) by over 50 feet.
Berm’s depth offset a huge day by Canner Robert Salazar, who struck for four event wins. Salazar prevailed in the 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump and high jump. His time of 15.8 in the 110 race was the second-fastest in the Times Area.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Biglerville 9:27; 110 hurdles: 1. Salazar (Big) 15.8, 2. Kehr (BS) 17.5, 3. Gautsch (BS) 18.2; 100: 1. Harner (BS) 11.5, 2. Kehr (BS) 11.8, 3. Rodgers (BS) 12.1; 1600: 1. Grimes (BS) 5:19.03, 2. Wolf (Big) 5:19.15, 3. Ayers (BS) 5:19.8; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian 48.3; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 53.1, 2. Carrolus (BS) 57.0, 3. Cervantes (Big) 57.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Salazar (Big) 41.8, 2. Kehr (BS) 43.3, 3. Gautsch (BS) 47.9; 800: 1. Stuart (BS) 2:04.4, 2. Wyandt (BS), 3. Hardy (Big) 2:20.8; 200: 1. Harner (BS) 23.3, 2. Lua (Big) 25.3, 3. Mendoza (Big) 25.4; 3200: 1. Kissner (Big) 11:35.4, 2. Wolf (Big) 11:54, 3. Phillips (BS) 12:00.8; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian 3:53; Javelin: 1. Zullinger (Big) 125-8, 2. Young (BS) 118-0, 3. Showers (Big) 117-6; Shot put: 1. Weigle (BS) 47-6, 2. Alvarez (BS) 38-1.25, 3. Zullinger (Big) 33-9.5; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 148-5, 2. Lockard (BS) 98-3.5, 3. Alvarez (BS) 94-2; Triple jump: 1. Gautsch (BS) 37-7, 2. Anglin (Big) 35-1, 3. Mullins (BS) 32-7; Long jump: 1. Salazar (Big) 20-3, 2. Anglin (Big) 17-0.5, 3. Mullins (BS) 16-11.75; High jump: 1. Salazar (Big) 5-10, 2. Zullinger (Big) 5-10, 3. Harner (BS) 5-8; Pole vault: 1. Carrolus (BS) 10-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian 11:45; 100 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 16.2, 2. Staub (BS) 16.7, 3. Ponce (Big) 20.0; 100: 1. Staub (BS) 13.2, 2. Kane (Big) 13.6, 3. Guiher (BS) 13.8; 1600: 1. Valtierra (BS) 6:23.4, 2. Lightly (BS) 6:27.03, 3. Mauss (Big) 6:32.58; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian 52; 400: 1. Guiher (BS) 1:07.5, 2. Beall (BS) not provided; 3. Shaffer (Big) 1:17.8; 300 hurdles: 1. Staub (BS) 54.6, 2. Cantonga-Esquivias (Big) 57.2, 3. Ponce (Big) 58.5; 800: 1. Lowly (BS) 2:44.8, 2. Kiely (BS) 3:02, 3. Salazar-Ruelas (Big) 3:36.3; 200: 1. Carlson (BS) 28.1, 2. Kane (Big) 28.9, 3. Guiher (BS) 29.9; 3200: 1. Kuhn (BS) 14:34.4, 2. Kline (Big) 16:15.9; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian 4:43; Javelin: 1. Smith (Big) 100-0, 2. Roberts (Big) 99-10, 3. White (Big) 99-3; Shot put: 1. Tuckey (BS) 31-8, 2. Cook (BS) 31-0, 3. White (Big) 29-6.5; Discus: 1. Smith (Big) 89-2.5, 2. White (Big) 86-4.5, 3. Cook (BS) 84-0; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 36-2.75, 2. Roberts (Big) 28-1.75, 3. Karmon (BS) 26-7; Long jump: 1. Patton (BS) 15-0, 2. Chubb (BS) 14-0.25, 3. Stuart (BS) 13-2.5; High jump: 1. Watts (BS) 4-10, 2. Stuart (BS) 4-6, 3. Keller (BS) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 11-7, 2. Watts (BS) 8-6, 3. Chubb (BS) 6-0
BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 4, Camp Hill 1
The Eagles improved to 8-4 by leveling the Lions on Tuesday, keeping their District 3 playoffs hopes alive. Prior to Tuesday’s win, Berm was ranked 11th in Class 2A, with the top eight teams qualifying for the postseason.
An Eagle sweep in singles play included wins by Parker Sanders, Eli Snyder and Tyler Chenault.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Herb 6-2, 6-2; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Morela 7-5, 6-1; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) d. DeLeon 6-2, 7-5
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Trogner/Lentz 6-4, 6-7(4), 1-0(8); 2. Buchs/Quinlan (CH) d. Nate Brown/Zach Mowery 6-3, 6-1
Gettysburg 3, Chambersburg 2
The Warriors pulled out a sweep in singles play to take down the Trojans in Mid-Penn action on Monday, 3-2.
Paul Kennedy rallied for a pivotal victory over Nate Hiembach at No. 3 singles. After dropping the first set 7-6(9), Kennedy reeled off wins of 6-1 and 6-0 to nail down a key point.
Warriors Spencer Kennedy and Tristan Smith made quick work of their respective opponents at first and second singles, winning 6-2, 6-4 and 6-2, 7-5 to put two points on the scoreboard.
Monday’s triumph halted a three-match skid for the Warriors (4-10), who topped Northern on April 10, 4-1, before dropping matches to State College, Palmyra and Hershey.
Gettysburg hosts Cedar Cliff (4-8) Wednesday before visiting Central Dauphin (9-2) on Friday.
Singles: 1. Spencer Kennedy (Get) d. Sanchez 6-2, 6-4; 2. Stahl (Cham) d. Tristan Smith 6-2, 7-5; 3. Paul Kennedy (Get) d. Hiembach 6-7(9), 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Lesznar/Jacobs (Cham) d. Josh Fair/Mark Thornberry 6-1, 6-1; 2. Brandt/Patel (Cham) d. Luke Blaney/Nico Oshunrinade (Get) 6-4, 7-6(2)
4/12 State College 5, Gettysburg 0
Singles: 1. Sandow (SC) d. Spencer Kennedy 6-1, 6-1; 2. Zhang (SC) d. Tristan Smith 6-0, 6-1; 3. Chong (SC) d. Paul Kennedy 6-1, 6-1
Doubles: 1. Novikov/Liu (SC) d. Josh Fair/Mark Thornberry 6-0, 6-0; 2. J. Zhang/Melvin (SC) d. Luke Blaney/Nico Oshunrinade 6-0, 6-0
4/13 Palmyra 5, Gettysburg 0
Singles: 1. A. Mahaffey (P) d. Spencer Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; 2. T. Mahaffey (P) d. Tristan Smith 6-0, 6-0; 3. Wise (P) d. Paul Kennedy 7-5, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Heisey/Sitler (P) d. Josh Fair/Mark Thornberry 6-1, 6-0; 2. Hovan/Boyer (P) d. Luke Blaney/Nico Oshunrinade 6-0, 6-7(1), 1-0(8)
4/14 Hershey 5, Gettysburg 0
Singles: 1. Wingert (H) d. Paul Kennedy 6-0, 6-0; 2. Mullins (H) d. Josh Fair 6-0, 6-0; 3. Mikanatha (H) d. Mark Thornberry 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Hanford/Aziz (H) d. Luke Blaney/Nico Oshunrinade 6-0, 6-1; 2. Hershey won by forfeit
