GIRLS’ SOCCER
Wyomissing 7, Bermudian Springs 0
Six different players scored goals as the Spartans sprinted past the visiting Eagles in District 3 Class 2A soccer action Saturday.
Jenna Abousaab netted two goals for top-seeded Wyomissing (15-1), which led 5-0 at the half.
Payton Feeser piled up 19 saves for Bermudian (10-2-1).
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
Wyomissing 5 2 — 7
Goals: W-Jenna Abousaab 2, Abby Doyle, Hannah Hurleman, Isabel Marshall, Maya Abousaab, Annie McCaffrey. Assists: W-Doyle, Hurleman, Cadi Hoke. Saves: BS-Payton Feeser 19; W-Renie Harris 1
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Trinity 3, Littlestown 0
The top-seeded Shamrock swept the Thunderbolts 25-12, 25-13, 25-8 in Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A semifinals.
Trinity (13-0) will host York Catholic (13-0) in Tuesday’s title match at 7 p.m.
Littlestown (8-5) received eight digs and five assists apiece from Hailey Riley and Carli Thayer. Riley also had six kills.
Makayla Orwig and Maddie Dunbar had two two kills each and Kylah Green added four digs.
