Gettysburg College women’s basketball head coach Nate Davis has a young team and he wants to see what the Bullets will do when they face adversity.
When his squad fell behind by 20 points midway through the second quarter, Davis didn’t call a timeout. The Orange & Blue managed to slice into the deficit and trailed by nine going into the half on their way to a 68-62 victory over McDaniel College on the road in Centennial Conference action Tuesday night at the Gill Center in Westminster.
“Our team needs to learn to deal with adversity. They need to learn how to take things one possession at a time and we did that when we got behind,” Davis said. “The run to end the half really gave us confidence.”
Gettysburg (3-1, 2-0) trailed 33-13 following a triple from the right corner by Green Terror forward Meggie Burgess at the 5:07 mark of the second quarter.
McDaniel (2-5, 1-2) proceeded to miss its last five field goal attempts of the half, while also turning the ball over twice. That helped the Bullets to peel off an 11-0 run to end the half and close the gap to 33-24 at intermission.
“Coach has confidence in our resiliency,” sophomore guard Mackenzie Szlosek said. “We wanted to cut into the deficit as much as possible before halftime.”
Caitlyn Priore’s turn-around bank shot from the left block started the half for the visitors and after Mallory Conroy split a pair of freebies for the hosts, the Bullets trailed, 34-26.
A 13-0 spurt by Gettysburg pushed the run to 26-1 and gave the Bullets a 39-34 advantage following a bucket by Meghan Barbera with 4:24 to play in the frame.
Gettysburg kept up its stout defense, building a 46-36 lead heading for the final stanza.
“We really prioritize defense and we made some errors at that end that caused us to fall behind in the first half,” Szlosek said. “We played better defense in the second half and that really helped us, because our defense flows into our offense.”
Davis added, “We handled their press better after halftime. We took good shots and we defended well.”
Having just yielded a 33-3 run over a 15-minute span, the hosts could’ve folded their tent for the night: they did anything but.
Freshman Elaina Beckett connected on a trifecta to begin the fourth and was answered by an AB Holsinger hoop on Gettysburg’s ensuing possession.
From there, the Terror ripped off the next nine and knotted things at 48-48 when Jordan McLean scored with 7:01 left.
Gettysburg responded by pushing the lead out to 54-48, but McDaniel had another run left, evening things at 58 on Beckett’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 2:15 remaining.
A Szlosek triple from the left corner, off a drive-and-kick assist from Alayna Arnolie, put the Bullets ahead, 61-58, with 1:51 remaining.
McDaniel got as close as 64-62 on Beckett’s jumper with :21 remaining, but Szlosek iced the game from the charity stripe, draining 4-of-4 in the last 17 seconds.
Szlosek finished the night with a career-high 24 points to go along with eight boards.
“Mackenzie has the most experience of any player on our team,” Davis said. “She stays composed, embraces the challenge of being a leader and steps up when we need her to.”
Beckett led the way for the hosts with 31 points, on 13-of-17 from the field, while gathering in six rebounds.
“This game is always a tough one, especially when we play them here,” Davis said. “I can’t ever remember coming here and leaving with an easy win.”
The Bullets return to action Thursday when they host Dickinson College (3-2, 2-1) at 7 p.m.
