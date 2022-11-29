BULLETS
Gettysburg College sophomore Mackenzie Szlosek shoots during a game against Johns Hopkins earlier this season. On Tuesday, Szlosek poured in a career-high 24 points as the Bullets won on the road against McDaniel, 68-62. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Gettysburg College women’s basketball head coach Nate Davis has a young team and he wants to see what the Bullets will do when they face adversity.

When his squad fell behind by 20 points midway through the second quarter, Davis didn’t call a timeout. The Orange & Blue managed to slice into the deficit and trailed by nine going into the half on their way to a 68-62 victory over McDaniel College on the road in Centennial Conference action Tuesday night at the Gill Center in Westminster.

