YAIAA match at Hanover Country Club
Mason Diaz topped the field at Hanover Country Club on Tuesday to lead Bermudian Springs to a runner-up finish in a YAIAA event.
Diaz carded a round of 78 for medalist honors, finishing two strokes ahead of York Catholic’s Olivia Kury. The Irish won the team competition with a collective 335, with the Eagles (352) and Delone Catholic (355) placing third.
Helping Berm to the strong showing was Derek Freeman with an 87 and Liam Cook, who shot a 91.
Cam Keller came in with an 84 and Evan Glass posted an 86 for the Squires, who also saw Kat Keller shoot an 89. Littlestown’s Jacob Dennis also played 18 holes in 89 shots, while Fairfield’s Jarrett Howe had a 90.
Team: 1. York Catholic 335, 2. Bermudian Springs 352, 3. Delone Catholic 355, 4. Littlestown 387, 5. Fairfield 392, 6. York Tech 425, 7. Hanover 454
Bermudian Springs: Mason Diaz 78, Derek Freeman 87, Liam Cook 91, Ausitn Reinert 96
Delone Catholic: Cam Keller 84, Evan Glass 86, Kat Keller 89, Andy Chirillo 96
Littlestown: Jacob Dennis 89, Mason Adams 94, Zyan Herr 96, Ryan Jones 108
Fairfield: Jarrett Howe 90, Abram Orndorff 99, Kaden Morson 100, Brady Cree 103
Hanover: Javon Dell 95, Chase Foreman 110, Eli Caler 124, Andrew Nawn 125
BOYS SOCCER
Gettysburg 4, Big Spring 1
The Warriors began Mid-Penn Colonial play with a resounding road victory over the Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon.
Gettysburg (2-0) jumped out to a 3-0 advantage on an own goal and tallies from Alex Cunningham and Carlos Mendez. David Langman added a second half marker off an assist from Cunningham, while Wyatt Michaels had an assist on Mendez’s finish.
Gettysburg 3 1 — 4
Big Spring 1 0 — 1
Goals: G-Alex Cunningham, Carlos Mendez, David Langman, own goal; BS-Gabe Evert. Assists: G-Cunningham, Wyatt Michaels. Shots: G-11; BS-3. Corners: G-4; BS-6. Saves: G-Jake Bernier (1), Zach Aumen (1); BS-Peyton Neidlinger (6). JV-Gettysburg 1, Big Spring 1
Lancaster Catholic 3,
Biglerville 0
The Crusaders made the trek to Appletown and waltzed out with an easy win on a non-division matchup on Thursday evening.
Leo Lambert dished out of a pair of first half assists to Carson Spangler and Stephen Scott for the winners.
Will O’Malley put a cap on the scoring with an unassisted marker late in the second half.
Lancaster Catholic 2 1 — 3
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Goals: LC-Carson Spangler, Stephen Scott, Will O’Malley. Assists: LC-Leo Lambert 2. Shots: LC-14; B-1. Corners: LC-2; B-1. Saves: LC-Logan Kratz (1); B-Rodrigo Beltran 11.
South Western 7,
Bermudian Springs 3
The Mustangs received a hat trick from Cole Dettinger, a pair of goals from Nick White and Joe Maloney dished out four assists in their home victory over the Eagles in a non-division meeting on Thursday.
Berm keeper Alan Felipe scored on a penalty kick and handed out an assist, while Cole Weikert and Alex Alvarado each found the back of the net for the Eagles, as well.
Bermudian Springs 1 2 — 3
South Western 3 4 — 7
Goals: BS-Cole Weikert, Alan Felipe, Alex Alvarado; SW-Cole Dettinger 3, Nick White 2, Ryan Lancellotti, Gavin Fraim. Assists: BS-Felipe; SW-Joe Maloney 4, Lancelotti. Shots: BS-8; SW -16. Corners: BS 1; SW 6. Saves: BS- Felipe (7); SW-not reported (5).
GIRLS SOCCER
Delone Catholic 1,
Kennard-Dale 0
The Rams enjoyed a significant advantage in shots on goal (12-5), but Squirette junior keeper Molly Fleming denied the entire dozen to produce the clean sheet in the team’s non-division contest on Thursday afternoon.
Delone netted the only goal of the match when Marissa Moore scored in the second half off an assist from Jocelyn Robinson.
Kennard-Dale 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 0 1 — 1
Goals: DC-Marissa Moore. Assists: DC-Jocelyn Robinson. Shots: KD-12; DC-5. Corners: KD -7; DC-5. Saves: KD-Madison Hushon (4); DC-Molly Fleming (12). JV: Kennard-Dale 2, Delone Catholic 1
Fairfield 3,
New Covenant Christian 1
The Knights opened the home portion of their schedule by dousing the Flames in a non-division fixture on Thursday evening.
Audrey Chesko got the scoring going for the hosts just three minutes into the match when she scored off of assists from JoJo Snyder and Breana Valentine. With the first half winding down, Valentine netted a goal off a helper from Cadence Holmberg.
Fairfield (2-0) added to its advantage five minutes into the second half on a Bailey DeLaurence tally.
Reese Sweeney made four saves in the win for the Knights.
New Cov. Christian 0 1 — 1
Fairfield 2 1 — 3
Goals: NCC — Lily Rohrer; F — Audrey Chesko, Breana Valentine, Bailey DeLaurence. Assists: F — JoJo Snyder, Cadence Holmberg, Valentine. Saves: F-Reese Sweeney (4).
Littlestown 6,
York Country Day 0
Freshman Youlihauni Serrano delivered a pair of goals in the Thunderbolts’ non-division victory on Thursday afternoon.
She was joined on the score sheet by Ava Bentzel, Maci Losego, Bene Mukala-Parker and Zoey Few.
Victoria Childs posted four saves in the shutout.
York Country Day 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 3 3 — 6
Goals: L-Youlihauni Serrano 2, Ava Bentzel, Maci Losego, Bene Mukala-Parker, Zoey Few. Shots: YCD-4; L-13. Corners: YCD-0; L-10. Saves: YCD- Talim Leschke (7); L-Victoria Childs (4).
South Western 6,
Bermudian Springs 0
Carly Louey’s first half hat trick led the way for the Mustangs in a non-division meeting on the pitch on Thursday.
Macy Shaffer also added a pair of markers and Mackayla Green turned aside the only shot sent her direction for the shutout for the winners.
Chloe Stuart produced 11 saves for the Eagles.
Bermudian Springs 0 0 — 0
South Western 4 2 — 6
Goals: SW-Carly Louey 3, Macy Shaffer 2, Makenna Luez. Shots: BS-1; SW-17. Corners: BS-0; SW-12. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart (11); SW-Mackayla Green (1).
FIELD HOCKEY
Northern 3, Biglerville 2
Olivia Anderson tied the game with just over three minutes left in regulation, then scored the game-winner in overtime as the Polar Bears rallied past the Canners on Thursday.
Biglerville trailed 1-0 before Kierney Weigle found the cage on an assist from Lilly Kauffman. Weigle put her team ahead with less than 11 minutes left, scoring off a feed from Tristin McCleaf.
Biglerville 0 1 0 1 0 — 2
Northern 1 0 0 1 1 — 3
Goals: B-Kierney Weigle 2; N-Anderson 3. Assists: B-Lilly Kauffman, Tristin McCleaf; N-Simpson. Shots: B-10; N-14. Corners: B-4; N-16. Saves: B-Gabrielle Rogerson 12; N-Sober 6
Susquehannock 8,
Bermudian Springs 0
Lilly Wojcik bedeviled the Eagles for five goals in Thursday’s big win by the Warriors. The Susky star also assisted on a goal as her team held a 21-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Susquehannock 3 1 1 3 — 8
Bermudian Springs 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: S-Wojcik 5, Horvath, Stiffler, Zapach. Assists: S-Wojcik, Stiffler. Shots: S-21; BS-3. Corners: S-11; BS-3. Saves: S-Shabdach 3; BS-Claeys 13, Foreman 1
Dover 2,
Delone Catholic 1, OT
Kylie Fitterling struck the overtime winner for the Eagles on Tuesday.
The Squirettes got on the board when Taylor Noel connected on a shot, with an assist by Delainey Robertson.
Dover 1 0 1 — 1
Delone Catholic 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Dov-Petanov, Fitterling; DC-Taylor Noel. Assists: DC-Delainey Robertson. Shots: Dov-6; DC-9. Corners: Dov-8; DC-5. Saves: Dov-6; DC-4
Camp Hill 5, Hanover 0
Liv Hess notched a pair of goals in a 5-0 win for the Lions on Wednesday.
Hallie Hornback made 10 saves in goal for the Hawkettes.
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Camp Hill 2 1 2 0 — 5
Goals: CH-Hess 2, Baetz, Newman, Pursel. Shots: H-10; CH-16. Corners: H-4; CH-5. Saves: H-Hallie Hornback 10; CH-Reibsane 10
CROSS COUNTRY
Diocesan Championships
Delone Catholic’s Ryan Young placed fourth among a field of 60 runners at the Diocesan Championships boys’ race on Thursday in York. Young posted a time of 18:17, helping the Squires finish third among six teams.
Owen Ignatowski and Evan Donnally placed 15th and 16th, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Squirette Sam Smith ran a 22:47 to finish sixth among 44 runners. Samantha Bealmear was 12th in 24:27.
Trinity runners posted the top times of the day, with Issac Burd running a 17:40 in the boys’ race and Lila Shore a 20:18 in the girls’ competition.
Diocesan Championships
BOYS
Team: 1. York Catholic 37, Trinity 41, 3. Delone Catholic 74, 4. Bishop McDevitt 97, 5. Lancaster Catholic 107, 6. Berks Catholic 156
Delone Catholic: 4. Ryan Young 18:17, 15. Owen Ignatowski 20:12, 16. Evan Donnally 20:20, 18. Owen Darlington 20:25, 21. Jack Goedecker 20:50
GIRLS
Team: 1. Bishop McDevitt 39, 2. Berks Catholic 47, 3. Trinity 63, 4. Delone Catholic 83
Delone Catholic: 4. Samantha Smith 22:47, 12. Samantha Bealmear 24:27, 17. Kaylie Brown 25:00, 24. Emma Bunty 29:29, 26. Audrey Burns 32:54
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3,
Northern 0
The Eagles kept the momentum rolling with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 victory over the Polar Bears in Thursday’s non-league match.
Abby Hartman put seven kills, five digs and a trio of aces on the score sheet, while Courtney Wolf had three digs and three service aces. Lucy Peters knocked down seven kills and Leah Groft was good for six digs.
Northern won the JV match 25-16, 21-25, 15-8.
Littlestown 3,
Boiling Springs 2
The Thunderbolts rallied from an 0-2 hole to score a 22-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-12 victory over the Bubblers in non-league play on Thursday.
Aiding the comeback was Makayla Branham with 17 assists and a dozen digs. Gracie Plunkert had 10 digs and nine kills, and Sarah Loveless came up with a team-best 20 digs.
Seven kills went to Lily Welty while Isabelle MacCall and Hannah Barthel had six apiece. MacCall also recorded 16 digs.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Susquehannock 5,
Bermudian Springs 0
The Warriors powered by the Eagles with a quintet of straight set wins in a YAIAA-2 match on Thursday afternoon.
Summer Antkowiak, India Lester and Vicky Chen earned singles victories, while the doubles duos of Natalia Ramirez-Snell and Mackenzie Hodge and Sofia Vazquez and Ely Schismenos did likewise.
Singles: 1. Summer Antkowiak (S) d. Molly Karom 6-0, 6-0; 2. India Lester (S) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-4, 6-4; 3. Vicky Chen (S) d. Greta Haley 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Natalia Ramirez-Snell/Mackenzie Hodge (S) d. Reese Lighty/Ella Somerville 6-3, 7-6 (7); 2. Sofia Vazquez/Ely Schismenos (S) d. Sofie Ruggerie/Addie Elliott 6-1, 6-0.
South Western 5,
Gettysburg 0
The Mustangs made quick work of the Warriors on Thursday, picking up singles wins by Kailey Skibicki, Lily Smith and Ahsiana Basit.
Singles: 1. Kailey Skibicki (SW) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-0, 6-1; 2. Lily Smith (SW) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-0, 6-0; 3. Ahsiana Basit (SW) d. Parishi Bhanu 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Kloey Batchellor/Ellie Barney (SW) d. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette 6-0, 6-1; 2. Sierra Salazar/Bryn Sheridan (SW) Molly Heaton/Maja Engl 6-1, 6-0
Hanover 4, Biglerville 1
Paytyn Plank rang up a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 1 singles for the Canners in their match on Wednesday.
Sophia Rutledge and Ella Foos scored respective singles wins for Hanover.
Singles: Paytyn Plank (B) d. Megen Nawn 6-0, 6-0; 2. Sophia Rutledge (H) d. Kiersten Englebert 7-5, 6-2; 3. Ella Foos (H) d. Alyssa Vaughan 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Albany Shue/Elizabeth Valentine (H) d. Lani Wherley/Nicolette Morris 6-1, 6-4
