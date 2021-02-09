SWIMMING
South Western girls 99, Spring Grove 84
Spring Grove boys 105, So. Western 73
The Mustang girls claimed a narrow victory over Spring Grove thanks to a big day from Katerina Lucabaugh. Lucabaugh started the meet by swimming the third leg of the 200 medley relay and helped South Western to a time of 1:58.36, good enough for the victory. She then claimed second in the 50 free at 27.12 before winning the 100 fly shortly thereafter in a time of 1:04.36.
She wasn’t done there, however, anchoring a 200 free relay for the Mustangs on the way to a victory and a time of 1:48.17.
On the boys side, it was the Rockets who claimed victory.
Richard Plesic had a big day for South Western. Plesic led off the 200 medley relay to lead the Mustangs to a win in 1:48.48. He then won the 100 fly in 1:01.23.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Leah Leonard, Megan Bish, Katerina Lucabaugh, Julia Yates) 1:58.36; 200 free: 1. Rachel Cunningham (SW) 2:06.39; 200 IM: 1. Maria Bortner (SG) 2:28.96, 3. Bish (G) 2:37.86; 50 free: 1. Leonard (SW) 25.98, 2. Lucabaugh (SW) 27.12; 1-meter diving: 1) Grace Allen (SW) 142.70; 100 fly: 1. Lucabaugh (SW) 1:04.36, 3. Bish (SW) 1:10.48; 100 free: 1. Cunningham (SW) 58.09, 2. Yates (SW) 58.98 500 free: 1. Madison Bortner (SW) 5:54.69; 200 free relay: 1. South Western (Cunningham, Bish, Megan Klansek, Lucabaugh) 1:48.17, 3. South Western (Jordyn Resetar, Allyson Klansek, Faith Small, Madelyn Cromer) 1:57.46; 100 back: 1. Ashley Rauhauser (SG) 1:02.97, 2. Leonard (SW) 1:03.78, 3. Yates (SW) 1:05.53; 100 breast: 1. Kylee Parks (SG) 1:16.95, 3. Klansek (SW) M. Klansek 1:29.17; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Leonard, Yates, Cromer, Cunningham) 4:01.37, 3. South Western (Kelsey Diener, Lily Peltzer, Gabrielle Oszvath, Maggie Shaffer) 4:31.70
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Richard Plesic, Bryan Collins, Derek Cracium, Carter Klein) 1:48.48; 200 free: 1. Spencer Toth (SG) 2:04.22, 2. Cracium (SW) 2:11.39; 200 IM: 1. William Fenwick (SW) 2:24.96; 50 free: 1. Daniel Gordon (SG) 21.46, 2. Collins (SW) 22.32; 1-meter diving: 1. Brady Hoopes (SG) 172.55; 100 fly: 1. Plesic (SW) 1:01.23; 100 free: 1. Gordon (SG) 47.43, 3. Fenwick (SW) 57.80; 500 free: 1. James Raub (SG) 5:50.72, 2. Jonathan Stebick (SW) 6:32.58, 3. Corey Bosley (SW) 6:34.87; 200 free relay: 1. Spring Grove (Gordon, J. Raub, P. Raub, Toth) 1:35.68, 2. South Western (Plesic, Cracium, Klein, Collins) 1:39.34, 3. South Western (Mason Neiderer, Fenwick, Bosley, Stebick) 1:47.44; 100 back: 1. Cam Toth (SG) 57.29, 2. Plesic (SW) 1:05.76, 3. Neiderer (SW) 1:09.85; 100 breast: 1. Collins (SW) 1:05.33; 400 free relay: 1. Spring Grove (Gordon, P. Raub, S. Toth, C. Toth) 3:47.31, 2. South Western (Stebick, Fenwick, Bosley, Neiderer) 4:03.64
WRESTLING
West Perry 51, Biglerville 24
Levi Haines (145), Gage Bishop (152) and Ethan Slaybaugh (160) picked up three consecutive pins to close the dual but the Canners fell to non-conference foe West Perry.
Josh Fulton added a first-period fall at 215 pounds to complete the set of wins for Biglerville.
172-Tyler Wonders (WP) fft.; 189-Brad Morrison (WP) p. Sam Hurda, 1:53; 215-Josh Fulton (B) p. Kaleb Cordell; 1:55, 285-Josh Trostle (WP) p. Jonathan Sanchez, 5:56; 106-Ashtyn Leigh (WP) dec. Brody Gardner, 7-0; 113-Deven Jackson (WP) fft. 120-Blain Puchalsky (WP) p. Joey Ney, 2:50; 126-Adam Rea (WP) p. Kyle McGarrry, 1:35; 132-Nolen Zeigler (WP) p. Sean Sneed, 1:44; 138-Justice Hockenberry-Folk (WP) p. Colby Fulton, 1:10; 145-Levi Haines (B) p. Joe Saylor, 3:16; 152-Gage Bishop (B) p. Bryce Smith, 5:33; 160-Ethan Slaybaugh (B) p. Dayton Seidel, 4:35
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Delone Catholic 74, Biglerville 15
The Squirettes nearly scored as many points in the third quarter as they did the first half of Tuesday’s home game against the Canners.
Delone (12-0) put 31 points on the board coming out of the intermission, with Abigael Vingsen netting a dozen of those and Makenna Mummert adding 11. Mummert finished with a team-best 17 while Vingsen tallied 15 and Giana Hoddinott tossed in a dozen.
Morgan Martin scored six first-half points to lead the Canners (6-4) and Katie Woolson had five in the second quarter.
Biglerville 3 8 2 2 — 15
Delone Catholic 25 7 31 11 — 74
Biglerville (15): Morgan Martin 2 2-2 6, Emily Woolson 1 0-0 2, Paige Miller 1 0-0 2, Katie Woolson 1 3-5 5, Abigail Reckard 0 0-5 0. Non-scorers: Naylor, Kline, Anglin, Pirich, Bernheimer. Totals: 5 5-12 15
Delone Catholic (74): Marissa Miller 1 0-0 2, Abigael Vingsen 5 2-3 15, Abby Jacoby 2 0-0 4, Giana Hoddinott 6 0-0 12, Brielle Baughman 2 1-2 6, Ella Hughes 1 0-0 3, Meredith Wilson 0 1-2 1, Makenna Mummert 10 0-0 17, Maggie Hughes 4 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 0-0 2, Emily McCann 0 3-4 3. Totals: 32 7-11 74
3-pointers: DC-Vingsen 3, Baughman, E. Hughes, Mummert 3
New Oxford 49, Dover 32
The Colonials owned a 24-9 scoring advantage over the middle quarters of Monday’s gave against the Eagles.
Ella Billmean spearheaded the offense with a 15-point night, followed by Timberley Linebaugh with a dozen.
Dover 12 4 5 11 — 32
New Oxford 9 12 12 16 — 49
Dover (32): Mulder 0 1-2 1, Fink 4 0-0 8, Gamber 1 0-0 2, Dugan 1 0-0 2, Bohman 2 5-5 10, Matthews 1 1-2 4, Skelly 0 1-2 1, Huges 1 2-4 4. Totals: 10 10-16 32
New Oxford (49): Carmen West 2 1-2 5, Katelyn Motter 2 1-1 5, Hailey Linebaugh 2 0-0 6, Ella Billman 4 7-10 15, Maci Stambaugh 0 0-2 0, Timberley Linebaugh 5 0-0 12, Jordyn Altland 1 0-0 2, Jayla Crone 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: K. Linebaugh, Flesch, Wampler. Totals: 18 9-15 49
3-pointers: Bohman, Matthews; NO-H. Linebaugh, T. Linebaugh
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
South Western 69, William Penn 55
The Mustangs opened with a 22-point first quarter and never looked back, working past William Penn on Monday.
John Fenwick powered the winners with a game-high 19 points on the strength of eight fields and three free throws. Both Sam Stefano and Seth Sager netted 13 points and Reese Stein tossed in 10 as well.
South Western 22 15 17 15 — 69
William Penn 13 13 13 16 — 55
South Western (69): Seth Sager 4 4-6 13, Shilo Bivins 6 0-2 12, Reese Stein 4 2-4 13, Cobie Caler 1 0-4 2, John Fenwick 8 3-4 19. Non-scorers: Wisensale. Totals: 27 13-25 69
William Penn (55): Matthews 3 6-9 14, Beard 2 2-6 6, Febres 2 0-0 6, Simmons 1 0-0 2, lee 5 0-0 10, Cheshire 4 0-1 8, Davenport 2 1-2 5, Vega 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 9-18 55
3-pointers: SW-Sager, Stefano; WP-Matthews 2, Febres 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.