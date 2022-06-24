Some of you may know me very well, some of you, not so well. But my goal is to become more well-known to a wider breadth of Times readers now that I’m in the full-time sportswriter position.
First, I’d like to thank our sports editor, Josh Martin, for giving me this tremendous opportunity and I fully intend to run with it.
Second, thanks go out to my parents for all of their years of undying support and encouragement, and finally, to those close friends who have stuck by me and helped to boost my self confidence when I needed it.
Without those things, I wouldn’t be in this position.
Now, a little bit of background on me.
I was born and raised in Gettysburg and have always proudly called this area my home. When I was young, I often dreamt of being a professional athlete, but found out at a rather young age that that wasn’t going to be in the cards, soon realizing just how good a person had to be to make it professionally.
So I set about figuring out how I could be involved in sports and make a career out of it. I settled on writing about it when I was in my teens.
I received my first chance to write when I was a senior at Gettysburg High School and wrote for the school’s newspaper, The Maroon & White. I still have a few of the articles that I wrote 25 years ago and the difference in my writing is startling.
I attribute that to the help I’ve received along the way from Phil Glatfelter, Chuck Curley and of course, Josh. They’ve helped me to improve my writing and encouraged me to look deeper into stories in an effort to find the most interesting thing that I can find to write about.
I began my professional writing career with the Hanover Evening Sun in October 1999 and stayed there through July 2017, also helping out with fellow GameTimePA publications, the York Daily Record and Chambersburg Public Opinion.
As operations and guidelines changed at GameTime, I felt that it might be time for me to move on and got in contact with former Times’ sportswriter Adam Michael. Adam is a close friend and I expressed interest in possibly making the jump. He put me in contact with Josh and I decided to make the move when he told me that he had room for me.
My responsibilities stayed the same as a freelancer and I covered soccer and football in the fall, basketball in the winter and baseball, softball and lacrosse in the spring.
I like to think that I’ve developed a vast knowledge of those sports, but am eager to learn the ones that I haven’t covered yet, but know are on the way.
I’ve been a huge sports fanatic for my entire life. The first memory of my lifetime is Cal Ripken Jr. catching the final out of the 1983 World Series. My next memory isn’t of anything that happened prior to at least two years later. It can also be a little unnerving for folks who are less sports-inclined when I’m around and constantly steer the conversation to sports.
I’m a big backer of the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Lakers, having rooted for each of them for the past three-and-a-half decades. I pull for the University of Miami in college football and the University of North Carolina in college basketball. I also enjoy a big UFC or boxing event.
I’m sure I’ll be out at some events that I haven’t covered before come fall, but if you see me, come up and introduce yourself. I’d like to get to know more of the readership base that I’m writing for.
Contact Tom Sixeas at TSixeas@gettysburgtimes.com or follow on Twitter at @TomSixeas
