The Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse team heads into a new and unprecedented season, but if history has anything to say, the Bullets will be ready to take on all comers in their quest for a conference title and national playoff bid.
Gettysburg opens its 2021 campaign at Washington College this Saturday at 1 p.m. The contest is part of a six-game schedule focused on Centennial Conference play. For the first time in two decades, the conference champion and automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III Championship will be dependent on the regular season records.
The last Centennial institution to claim those accolades prior to the first conference tournament was Gettysburg in 2000. Hank Janczyk was the head coach during that title run and he remains determined to lead the Bullets to the top of the conference and the national postseason heading into his 34th year at Gettysburg, which will be unlike any other in his previous three decades at the helm.
“It’s such a one-day at a time life now,” said the coach, who ranks second all-time in NCAA lacrosse history with 473 wins. “We’re trying to make sure they’re coming together and they’re doing everything they can do to get back into a game type atmosphere.”
Last spring, Gettysburg ran out to a 6-1 start with the only blemish coming at the hands of top-ranked Salisbury University. To close the year, the Bullets rattled off wins over No. 16 Stevenson University, No. 9 York College, Widener University, and a hard-fought decision at Washington and Lee University. Not long after the thrilling win over the Generals, the 2020 season was put on hold indefinitely because of the ensuing pandemic.
Gettysburg is bolstered by nine seniors who remember the high of beating W&L followed by the disappointment of a season ended much too early. The group will serve as leaders across the field with Jack Fletcher, Nick Cooper and Colin Pavluk orchestrating the attack and Kevin Casey, Andrew Horn, Connor Leach, PJ Dettor and Pat Cosgrove anchoring the defense. Alex Ulrich returns as one of the team’s top face-off specialists.
“They have taken leadership more serious than I’ve seen all but a handful of players do because of this whole situation and how it unfolded,” said head coach Hank Janczyk, who heads into his 34th season at the helm. “I’m pretty happy for them and the way they’ve embraced this thing. It’s pretty cool to see.”
Horn is a two-time All-American and all-conference first-team honoree, while both Fletcher and Ulrich were tagged preseason All-Americans this spring.
Gettysburg is co-favorite to claim its league record 16th conference title this spring according to preseason balloting by the coaches. The Bullets tied Ursinus College for the top spot in the seven-team poll with 32 points.
No fans will be allowed at athletic contests hosted by Centennial Conference institutions this spring. All home lacrosse games at Gettysburg will be streamed live and feature live in-game statistics.
