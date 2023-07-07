TWINS
New Oxford shortstop Cody Valentine takes a flip from the second baseman to force out Cashtown’s Darian Mort during Friday’s South Penn League game. The Twins slipped past the host Pirates, 2-0. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

A night after coming out on the wrong end against Hanover, New Oxford sent its ace, Derek Huff, to the hill and the big righty performed like one.

Huff authored a one-hitter in the Twins’ 2-0 victory over Cashtown in South Penn League action Friday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

