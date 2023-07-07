A night after coming out on the wrong end against Hanover, New Oxford sent its ace, Derek Huff, to the hill and the big righty performed like one.
Huff authored a one-hitter in the Twins’ 2-0 victory over Cashtown in South Penn League action Friday night at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
The Twins were acting as the home team, due to their field being unavailable.
Thursday’s loss dropped the Ox into a tie with the Raiders for the eighth spot in the standings, but Hanover secured the tie-breaker with the win.
With Friday’s triumph — and Hanover’s 6-3 loss to Shippensburg — the Twins took back eighth place and moved within a game of Cashtown for seventh.
“We made better contact and found more holes tonight,” New Oxford manager Jordan Arnold said. “Derek was great. He’s our horse. We have some good, young arms, but he’s our vet and he can dominate any time he’s out there.”
Huff went the route on 83 pitches, 55 of them strikes. He punched out five and walked one. The only Cashtown hit was an infield single by Darian Mort with one out in the fourth. With Friday’s effort, Huff is now 5-2 with a 0.99 ERA on the year.
“My fastball and slider were working pretty good tonight. I wanted to throw strikes, let them put the ball in play and let my defense do the work,” Huff said. “This was a big win for us and hopefully it gives us some momentum. We’ve got a doubleheader against Ship on Sunday and then play (Cashtown) again on Tuesday.”
New Oxford (10-15) got on the board in the bottom of the first when Matt Martin singled to begin the frame. He took second on Cody Valentine’s single to center, then went to third when Cody Furman hit into a double play. A wild pitch allowed Martin to scamper home with the game’s first tally.
Huff began his evening by retiring the first six Pirate batters before walking Dylan Ed to start the third. Ed moved to second on Andrew Wolf’s sac bunt, took third on a passed ball, but was stranded there when Huff fanned Jacob Berzonski and induced a fly out from Aden Juelich.
In the fourth, Huff helped his own cause with a one-out single. He went around to third on Jason Miller’s knock, then an infield hit by Jake Bell brought him home.
Meanwhile on the mound, after Mort singled with one away in the fourth, Huff sat down the next seven hitters until Travis Black got on on an error with two outs in the sixth.
That proved to be harmless when the next hitter grounded out and Huff then sat the Bucs down in order in the seventh to finish it.
“We’ve got pitchers and they give us a chance to win most games,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “But our offense isn’t scoring nearly enough runs and we have no margin for error.”
Austin Kunkel was the tough-luck loser for Cashtown as he went all six frames and allowed a pair of runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk. He threw strikes on 50 of his 76 offerings.
“Kunk pitched well enough to win tonight. He threw strikes, but we couldn’t score,” Ketterman said. “Give credit to New Oxford. They played well and Huff pitched well.”
The win gives the Twins the season series over the Pirates, who also dropped the season series to the Raiders. Should there be a three-way tie for seventh place Cashtown would end up on the outside looking in for the postseason.
“It’s so tight for the last couple of spots that you can’t worry about what anyone else is doing. You could fool around and end up hurting yourselves if you try to overthink things,” Arnold said. “You can only take care of your games and see what happens.”
Ketterman said of the tight standings, “Things that used to go our way, the close plays and 50-50 plays, aren’t going our way this year. We just really have no margin for error, like we used to.”
Both teams are back in action with road doubleheaders on Sunday as New Oxford plays at Shippensburg (14-10), while Cashtown hooks up with Biglerville (15-10). The twinbills are set to begin at 1 p.m.
Cashtown 000 000 0 — 0 1 0
New Oxford 100 100 0 — 2 8 1
Austin Kunkel and Dylan Ed; Derek Huff and Cody Furman. WP-Huff. LP-Kunkel. SO-BB: Kunkel 3-1; Huff 5-1.
