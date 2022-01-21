GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Fairfield 51, Littlestown 46
Madison Cromwell poured in a career-high 18 points to help the Knights hold off the determined Bolts in YAIAA-3 action on Friday. The win was the third of the week for Fairfield, which improved to 7-8 overall.
Cromwell came up clutch from distance, burying four 3-pointers. Breana Valentine added two longballs to tally 14 points as the Knights bolstered their positioning in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings, where they are currently one spot outside the cutline.
Maddie Neiderer and Braidan Wastler combined for 14 points for the winners.
Littlestown (3-14) made good on five 3-pointers, three coming from Emma Peart who finished with 11 points. Kylah Green also scored 11 points and Celi Portillo chipped in with 10.
Littlestown 7 13 15 11 — 46
Fairfield 7 18 12 14 — 51
Littlestown (46): Young 1 2-2 4, Staub 2 0-0 6, Orwig 1 0-0 2, Portillo 4 2-2 10, Peart 4 0-0 11, Green 4 3-4 11, Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Lanahan, Cherry. Totals: 17 7-8 46
Fairfield (51): Cromwell 7 0-1 18, Dennison 0 2-6 2, Valentine 6 0-2 14, Wastler 2 2-4 6, Neiderer 4 0-0 8, Weikert 0 3-4 3. Non-scorers: Bollinger.
3-pointers: L-Peart 3, Staub 2; F-Cromwell 4, Valentine 2
Bermudian Springs 67,
Biglerville 32
Lily Peters had 17 points and the Eagles put up 40 in the first half on the way to a comfortable Y-3 road win over the Canners.
Hannah Chenault followed closely behind with 14 for Berm, including both of the Eagles’ 3-pointers on the night.
Brylee Rodgers, meanwhile, led the way with 11 points for Biglerville which was trying to snap a three-game skid.
Bermudian 19 21 11 10 — 61
Biglerville 5 11 9 7 — 32
Bermudian Springs (61): Hannah Metzger 1 0-0 2, Leah Bealmear 3 0-0 6, Amelia Peters 0 2-2 2, Lucy Peters 1 0-0 2, Lillian LaBure 2 0-0 4, Lily Peters 8 1-1 17, Bailey Oehmig 3 0-0 6, Victoria Bross 3 0-0 6, Hannah Chenault 6 0-1 14, Peyton Feeser 3 0-0 5, Lily Carlson 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Devita, Benzer. Totals: 31 3-4 67.
Biglerville (32): Brylee Rodgers 3 5-5 11, Haylee Smith 1 0-0 2, Emily Woolson 3 0-2 6, Ava Peterson 1 0-0 3, Joscelyn Anglin 1 0-0 2, Claire Roberts 2 0-0 5, Kierney Weigle 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Reckard, Kline, Miller, Brewer, Alvarez. Totals: 12 6-9 32.
3-pointers: BS-Chenault 2; B-Peterson, Roberts
York Catholic 50,
Hanover 38
The Irish outscored the Hawkettes 33-19 in the second half to claim a YAIAA-3 triumph on Friday.
Senior Jaycie Miller keyed the attack for Hanover (10-4) with a game-high 19 points and Riley Stigler added eight.
Hanover 8 11 7 12 — 38
York Catholic 6 11 15 18 — 50
Hanover (38): Annie Smith 1 1-2 4, Alanys Beltran 1 1-2 3, Jaycie Miller 7 3-4 19, Lola Garman 1 0-0 2, Riley Stigler 3 0-0 8, Reagan Wildasin 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Conover, Moorhead, Noel. Totals: 14 5-8 38
York Catholic (50): Shue 1 1-2 3, Tully 2 0-0 5, Kile 1 3-4 6, Smith 3 5-6 12, Reed 5 2-6 12. Totals: 12 11-20 50
3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller 2, Stigler 2; YC-Tully, Kile, Smith
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 66, Fairfield 18
Zyan Herr drilled five 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 23 points as the Bolts bounced the Knights on Friday.
Herr’s hot shooting was part of an effort that saw Littlestown knock down nine attempts from beyond the arc. Jake Bosley and Christopher Meakin had matching 13-point performances as well.
Fairfield 2 7 4 5 — 18
Littlestown 17 27 8 14 — 66
Fairfield (18): Eric Ball 2 1-4 5, Cody Valentine 0 1-2 4, Griffin Tabler 2 1-4 5, Trent Witte 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Kuhns 1 0-0 2. Totals: 7 3-10 18
Littlestown (66): Clabaugh 3 0-0 8, Unger 1 0-0 2, Thayer 2 0-0 5, Bosley 5 0-1 13, Meakin 6 1-1 13, Herr 9 0-0 23, Petel 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 1-2 66
3-pointers: F-Valentine; L-Clabaugh 2, Thayer, Bosley, Herr 5
Bermudian Springs 61, Biglerville 38
Ethan Beachy torched the nets for the host Eagles, draining seven 3-pointers on the way to 35 points in a blowout victory over the Canners.
Connor Mummert followed behind with nine in the Y-3 victory for Bermudian Springs, while Eli Weigle’s 10 points led the way for visiting Biglerville.
Biglerville 10 7 12 9 — 38
Bermudian Springs 19 20 13 9 — 61
Biglerville (38): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-1 2, Eli Weigle 1 8-10 10, Christian Shaffer 2 0-0 5, Caden Althoff 0 0-1 0, Lukas Smelsar 2 1-1 5, Tony Slotuher 2 0-0 5, Nolan miller 1 0-0 2, Cam Tyson 2 0-0 5, Ryan Van Dyke 1 1-2 3. non-scorers: Regentin, Salter. Totals: 12 10-15 38.
Bermudian Springs (61): Ethan Beachy 11 6-9 35, Dylan Hubbard 3 0-2 6, Connor Mummert 4 1-1 9, Tyson Carpenter 2 0-0 4, Austin Reinert 2 1-1 5, Montana Speelman 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 10-16 61.
3-pointers: B-4 (Tyson 2, Shaffer, Slouther); BS-7 (Beachy 7)
William Penn 63, New Oxford 38
The Colonials had a tough go of it on the road in Y-1 action against an athletic Bearcats squad.
Jacere Vega led all scorers with 21 points in the contest for the hosts, while Omarion Newson chipped in with 15 of his own.
For the Ox, Nick Calvo-Perez and Brennan Holmes each had six.
New Oxford 11 13 3 11 — 38
York 17 14 24 8 — 63
New Oxford (38): Jett Moore 2 0-0 4, Idriz Ahemtovic 1 3-3 5, Nick Calvo-Perez 2 2-7 6, Joey Furhman 1 0-0 2, Aden Strausbaugh 1 1-3 3, Brennan Holmes 3 0-0 6, Graham Rex 1 0-0 3, Adam Pascoe 2 0-0 4, Hunter Crabbs 1 3-4 5. Non-scorers: Moore. Totals: 14 9-17 38.
William Penn (63): Walker 1 0-0 2, Vega 7 2-2 21, Febres 1 0-0 3, Gonzales 3 0-0 6, Warde 20-0 4, Newson 7 1-1 15, Lydner 4 2-2 11, Dockery-Greer 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 6-7 63.
3-pointers: NO-Rex; WP-Vega 5, Febres, Lydner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.