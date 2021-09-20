FIELD HOCKEY
Gettysburg 1, Eastern York 0
The Warriors were fantastic defensively, limiting the Knights to just two shots on goal as Maddie Knerr pitched a shutout in the cage for a big home win in Y-3 action.
Bella Trujillo put home the game-winning goal with 2:55 left in the contest on an assist from Maddie Delaney.
Gettysburg outshot Eastern York 7-2 in the contest.
Eastern York 0 0 0 0 — 0
Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Bella Trujillo. Assists: G-Maddie Delaney. Shots: EY-2; G-7. Saves: EY-Felix 5; G-Maddie Knerr 1. Corners: EY-3; G-3.
Littlestown 3, West York 1
Ashlyn Rebert put the Bolts ahead with a goal in the second quarter, while Summer Rathell and Ada Slagle tallied in the third quarter to lift the Bolts to 3-1 win over the visiting Bulldogs. The win keeps Littlestown undefeated on the year at 7-0.
West York 0 0 1 0 — 1
Littlestown 0 1 2 0 — 3
Goals: WY-Meyers; L-Ashlyn Rebert, Summer Rathell, Ada Slage. Shots: WY-4; L-21. Corners: WY-6; 7.
Bermudian Springs 1, Fairfield 0
Maya Kemper’s first-period goal stood up as the Eagles took home a 1-0 win over the Knights on Monday.
Kemper scored off an assist by Melanie Beall at 5:06 of the opening frame. Despite piling up a 19-1 advantage in shots and a 20-3 cushion in corners, Berm (5-2) was limited to just one score as Annalise Cromer produced 18 saves in goal for Fairfield (1-6).
Bermudian Springs 1 0 0 0 — 1
Fairfield 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Maya Kemper. Assists: BS-Melanie Beall. Shots: BS-19; F-1. Corners: BS-20; F-3. Saves: BS-Isabella Bobe 1; F-Annalise Cromer 18
BOYS’ SOCCER
Biglerville 9, James Buchanan 0
Jack Regentin, Emanuel Esquivias an Isiah Kuykendall hammered two goals apiece as the Canners rocked the Rockets on Monday.
Jacob Mead and Kody Mendoza also netted goals while Cam Tyson picked up three assists.
Biglerville 3 6 — 9
James Buchanan 0 0 — 0
Goals: B-Jacob Mead, Jack Regentin 2, Emanuel Esquivias 2, Kody Mendoza, Isiah Kuykendall 2, not provided. Assists: B-Cam Tyson 3, Jesus Salazar, Mead, Alex Morales. Shots: B-20; JB-0. Corners: B-9; JB-1. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran 0, Julian Mendez 0; JB-Alex Gasior 11
Littlestown 4, York Country Day 0
Harry Moroz turned in a pair of goals and an assist and Josh Blose continued his torrid form, netting two more goals as the Bolts raced past York Country Day.
Littlestown scored twice in the first half and twice in the second, with Christopher Meakin making four saves along the way to keep the clean sheet. Blose now has 16 goals in just seven matches so far this season.
Littlestown 2 2 — 4
York Country Day 0 0 — 0
Goals: G-Josh Blose 2, Harry Moroz 2. Assists: L-Dylan Smeak 2, Landon Gulden, Moroz. Shots: L-14, YCD-4. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 4; YCD-Boie 10. Corners: L-5, YCD-3.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 4, Dover 4
The Squirettes and Eagles battled to a draw on Monday in YAIAA action.
Delone led 3-1 at the break on goals by Amy Rupp, Maddie O’Brien and Fina Mohci. Rupp added a second tally in the second half, but the Eagles scored three times as well.
Delone Catholic 3 1 0 0 — 4
Dover 1 3 0 0 — 4
Goals: DC-Amy Rupp 2, Maddie O’Brien, Fina Mochi; Dov-Taylor Steininger, Shaylee Shimmel, Emma Coble, Nora Craig. Assists: DC-Rupp; Dov-Faith Sterner, Steininger, Craig. Shots: DC-8; Dov-15; Corners: DC-2; Dov-18. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 11; Dov-Cierra Miller 4. JV: Dover 3, Delone 0
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Western 5, Dover 0
The Mustangs continued their strong season in impressive fashion with a sweep over the Eagles. Sarah McCommas led the way with a 6-0, 6-1 victory in first singles over Emily Moyer.
Singles: 1. Sarah McCommas (SW) d. Moyer 6-0, 6-1; 2. Savannah Laudicina (SW) d. Bellot 6-0, 6-0; 3. Fft.
Doubles: 1. Elise Panzo/Hope Bankert d. Wells/Gilman 6-2, 6-3; 2. Mikayla Boyd/Cassie Maqueda (SW) d. Reed/Myers 6-0, 6-0.
Littlestown 3, Biglerville 2
Lura Johnson took a first singles victory and Littlestown swept the doubles matches to overcome two forfeits in second and third singles and knock off the Canners.
In the decisive second doubles match, Katelyn Snare and Nicole Hersh took a hard-fought three-set victory over Grace Buchheister and Alyssa Vaughan, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Singles: 1. Lura Johnson (L) d. Marianna Hartman 6-1, 6-3; 2. Kiara Kirkegaard (B) fft.; 3. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) fft.
Doubles: 1. Hira Khan/Florence Vandersluys (L) d. Hannah Orndorff/Gabby Pirich 6-4, 6-4; 2. Katelyn Snare/Nicole Hersh (L) d. Grace Bucheister/Alyssa Vaughan 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
New Oxford 5, York Country Day 0
The Colonials extended their record to 10-1 with an emphatic victory over York Country Day, one in which they dropped just one game.
Freshman Anya Rosenbach remained undefeated on the year at first singles, downing Sarah Gardini 6-0, 6-0.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Gardini 6-0, 6-0; 2. Allison Horick (NO) d. Blasetti 6-0, 6-0; 3. Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Boyce 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Alex Wolff/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Ramirez/Steel 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kylie Wampler/Anne Socks (NO) d. Trayer/DiBastiani 6-0, 6-0.
West York 4, Delone Catholic 1
Ella Knox took a 5-7, 6-0, 6-1 win over Lexi Sanderson but it wasn’t enough as the Squirettes fell to the Bulldogs in Y-2 action.
Singles: 1. Steele (WY) d. Olivia Roth (L) 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ella Knox (DC) d. Sanderson (WY) 5-7, 6-0, 6-1. 3. Whitesell (WY) d. Giovanna Jang 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Agravante/Stackhouse (WY) d. Gabriella Erdman/Giana Lawyer 6-3, 6-3; 2. Thomas/Santos (WY) d. Emily Flynn/Michalina Miller 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Hanover 4, Bermudian Springs 1
The Hawkettes won all four contested matches on Monday to improve to 5-4 on the season.
Annie Smith and Cassidy Conover took straight-set wins at first and second singles, and Hanover claimed two doubles wins as well.
Singles: 1. Annie Smith (H) d. Beka Gerringer 6-1, 6-0; 2. Cassidy Conover (H) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-1, 6-4; 3. Carly Lau (BS) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Mya Maloney/Keana Noel (H) d. Abby Myers/Taylor Stockham 6-3, 6-4; 2. Delilah Patterson/Hannah Church (H) d. Ava Leatherman/Emma Heinemann 7-6(5), 6-2
GOLF
Y-1 Meet at The Bridges
Trent Uhler fired a 90 and Joey Fuhrman shot a 91 to pace New Oxford in a sixth-place finish in a Y-1 match at The Bridges.
Dallastown took home the team win with a composite score of 314, while South Western’s Dylan Poalucci was the medalist with a round of 76.
Team: 1. Dallastown 314, 2. South Western 336, 3. Northeastern 340, 4. Central York 346, 5. Spring Grove 365, 6. New Oxford 380, 6. Red Lion 380.
New Oxford (380): Trent Uhler 90, Joey Fuhrman 91, Aaron Smith 97, Beauen Smith 102
Y-2 Meet at Regents Glen
Connor Peterman’s 86 led the way for Gettysburg which took home sixth-place in the Y-2 meet at Regents Glen. Peterman’s 86 was not quite good enough to land him in the top 10, with 83 marking the cutoff.
Athen Sachar of York Suburban fired a 71 to take home medalist honors, while the Trojans’ composite score of 316 led the way, just four shots ahead of Susquehannock in second.
Team: 1. York Suburban 316, 2. Susquehannock 320, 3. Dover 350, 4. Eastern York 373, Kennard-Dale 379, Gettysburg 383, 7. West York 386
Gettysburg 383: Connor Peterman 86, Kaleb Repp 96, Zachary Green 98, Zachary Sentz 103.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Littlestown 3, Bermudian Springs 0
The Thunderbolts got back on track in Y-3 action with a three-set sweep over the Eagles, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.
Carli Thayer’s 14 assists, nine digs and three aces led the way for Littlestown. Makayla Orwig chipped in with nine kills and Jenna Young notched 11 digs, three assists, one ace and one kill.
For the Eagles, Heyla Martin had 15 digs, Tori Murren finished with four kills and Lahanna Means dished out seven assists.
South Western 3, Mechanicsburg 1
The Mustangs picked up an impressive home victory over a Mid-Penn visitor, downing the Wildcats 25-19, 30-28, 24-26, 25-18.
Emma Baney had a jaw-dropping 45 assists in the contest, while Katlyn Grempler stuffed the stat sheet with 26 digs, three kills and one ace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.