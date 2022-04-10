TRACK & FIELD
Arctic Blast Invitational
Four Times Area athletes won events on Saturday in the Arctic Blast Invitational, hosted by Northern High School.
New Oxford’s Maya Richwine and Shaely Stabler topped the field in the 100 hurdles and javelin, respectivley. Richwine ran a 16.21 to capture the hurdles event while Stabler’s toss of 116-10 was tops in the javelin. Richwine was also fourth in the 300 hurdles.
Gettysburg senior Anne Bair hit the best girls’ triple jump of the season, landing a 37-5 to easily claim gold. Bair’s mark was nearly a foot ahead of Bermudian Springs’ Alison Watts, who was second at 36-7.
Bair was also third in the long jump (16-2.25), finishing behind Watts who recorded a 16-9.
Bermudian’s Lilly LaBure had a big day with four top-five finishes, including runner-up efforts in both the 200 (27.47) and 100 hurdles (16.24). LaBure also placed third in the 400 (1:04.62) and fifth in the 300 hurdles.
A host of area athletes placed second in their respective events in the girls’ meet, including New Oxford’s Kelbie Linebaugh (100, 13-17), Fairfield’s Emma Dennison (300 hurdles, 47.62), Berm’s Lilyana Carlson (pole vault, 9-0) and Gettysburg’s Emili Scavitto (shot put, 31-10.25).
Additonally, Linebaugh won bronze in the 200, Dennison was third in the 100 hurdles and fellow Knight Natalie Brown also came in third in the discus.
On the boys’ side, Ricky Pacana of Bermudian topped all competitors in the triple jump with a winning mark of 41-0. He was also second in the long jump after hitting a 20-6.5.
Eagle Michael Carlson took silver in the 110 hurdles (15.81) and was fourth in the pole vault, and Berm’s Aaron Weigle was third in the discus with a heave of 128-8.
Wyatt DiDio of Delone Catholic cleared 12-0 to place second in the pole vault, while Littlestown’s Peyton Small was fourth in both the 1600 and 3200 runs. Bolt Zyan Herr was fifth in the 200, and Berm’s Ethan Beachy was fifth in the long jump.
Eagle hurdler Colton Kehr had a solid showing as well, crossing fourth in the 110 race and fifth in the 300.
Saturday – Northern H.S.
(Top 3 plus Times Area)
Team key: Berm-Bermudian Springs, BigS-Big Spring, BoS-Boiling Springs, CH-Camp Hill, CSY-Christian School of York, DC-Delone Catholic, Dov-Dover, EP-East Pennsboro, EY-Eastern York, F-Fairfield, Get-Gettysburg, HC-Harrisburg Christian, Lit-Littlestown, NO-New Oxford, Nor-Northern, SW-South Western, Sus-Susquenita, Way-Waynesboro
BOYS
100: 1. Burgos (EP) 11.07, 2. Lesher (SW) 11.40, 3. French (Nor) 11.41; 200: 1. Lesher (SW) 22.97, 2. Rios (Dov) 23.38, 3. Milliken (Sus) 23.50, 5. Zyan Herr (Lit) 23.60, 9. Riley Killen (NO) 23.82, 13. Gage Zimmerman (DC) 24.02, 14. Troy Dubbert (NO) 24.07, 15. Bryson Lookingbill (Lit) 24.17, 16. Isaac Melendez (Berm) 24.47, 17. Trevor Yerka (NO) 24.52, 24. Dylan Staub (DC) 25.65, 30. Carson Murdorf (F) 27.42; 400: 1. Richwine (BigS) 50.93, 2. Freyermuth (Sus) 51.72, 3. Brungard (CH) 52.65, 7. Bryce Harner (Berm) 54.32, 13. Carson Heeney (NO) 56.66, 17. Staub (DC) 57.35, 18. Anthony Riedel (Lit) 57.40, 23. Zac Eader (Lit) 58.76, 25. Owen Clapsadle (Get) 59.04, 27. Chris Wagner (Get) 59.40, 29. Caden Nye (Berm) 59.51, 30. Fermando Salazar (DC) 59.93, 33. Ryan Vargas (NO) 1:00.20, 36. Brody Bittle (Lit) 1:01.74; 800: 1. Richwine (BigS) 2:03.57, McKell (EP) 2:05.14, Moats (Way) 2:08.63, 6. Drew Cole (Get) 2:10.60, 8. Auden Day (Get) 2:12.14, 11. Gabe Schubring (F) 2:14.01, 18. David Moore (NO) 2:16.79, 21. Colin Arnold (Get) 2:18.51, 23. Jack Goedecker (DC) 2:19.06, 26. Mason Richter (NO) 2:21.63, 28. Riedel (Lit) 2:23.14, 30. Ethan Darlington (DC) 2:25.92, 36. Jared Lohary (Lit) 2:30.04, 37. Victor Garazo (F) 2:3018, 38. Bryce Lyband (DC) 2:30.23; 1600: 1. Moats (Way) 4:38.47, 2. Sherne. Singh (SW) 4:39.75, 3. Sherna. Singh (SW) 4:42.32, 4. Peyton Small (Lit) 4:44.01, 5. Cameron Carrolus (Berm) 4:44.73, 9. Gavin Cole (Get) 4:53.62, 12. Neal Price (NO) 5:01.42, 15. Aden Davis (DC) 5:06.72, 16. Ciarin Phelan (F) 5:07.09, 18. Arnold (Get) 5:09.64, 19. Liam Allen (DC) 5:11.90, 23. Joey Caitlin (DC) 5:20.82, 26. Michael Davis (NO) 5:27.69, 28. Luke Breighner (Get) 5:29.84, 29. Cole Stuart (Berm) 5:31.70, 32. Lohary (Lit) 5:36.99, 34. Thomas Grimes (Berm) 5:41.75, 36. Quinn DeHart (F) 5:57.36; 3200: 1. Sherna. Singh (SW) 10:08.45, 2. Namatka (EP) 10:12.30, 3. Jacobs (Way) 10:16.66, 4. Small (Lit) 10:17.53, 12. Elijah Beichler (NO) 10:55.16, 16. Davis (DC) 11:22.46, 17. Allen (DC) 11:25.81, 27. Matthias Sacco (F) 12:29.77; 110 hurdles: 1. Bell (SW) 15.11, 2. Michael Carlson (Berm) 15.81, 3. Sites-Byers (SW) 16.35, 4. Colton Kehr (Berm) 17.16, 6. Holden Crabbs (NO) 17.44; 300 hurdles: 1. Bell (SW) 40.37, 2. Sites-Byers (SW) 42.72, 3. Schmidt (BigS) 43.12, 5. Kehr (Berm) 44.18, 10. Crabbs (NO) 46.60, 16. Jack Gautsch (Berm) 49.43, 17. Jacob Lentz (NO) 49.69, 22. Josh Talcott (F) 55.33, 23. Jesiah Weitkamp (NO) 56.80; 4x100 relay: 1. South Western 44.90, 2. East Pennsboro 45.00, 3. Dover 45.16, 5. New Oxford 46.24, 6. Littlestown 46.72, 8. Bermudian Springs 46.82; 4x400 relay: 1. South Western 3:32.04, 2. East Pennsboro 3:36.81, 3. Susquenita 3:38.15, 7. Fairfield 3:46.88, 9. Gettysburg 3:48.27, 10. New Oxford 3:50.40; 4x800 relay: 1. South Western 8:24.12, 2. East Pennsboro 8:32.15, 3. Boiling Springs 8:52.38, 4. Bermudian Springs 8:58.84, 6. Fairfield 9:10.25, 8. New Oxford 9:21.72, 10. Delone Catholic 9:49.79; High jump: 1. Derry (SW) 6-3, 2. Miller (EP) 5-10, 3. Mailey (Dov) 5-8, 5. Crabbs (NO) 5-6, 6. Harner (Berm) 5-6, 7. Ricky Pacana (Berm) 5-6; Long jump: 1. French (Nor) 20-9.25, 2. Pacana (Berm) 20-6.5, 3. Bean (Way) 20-4.25, 5. Ethan Beachy (Berm) 19-10.5, 9. Clayton Nieves (NO) 18-98.5, 11. Jarelle Forbes (Get) 18-7.5, 12. Liam Russell (Get) 18-4.5, 13. Chris Wagner (Get) 18-1.75, 14. Herr (Lit) 18-1.75, 18. Josh Lehigh (NO) 17-5, 19. Connor Mummert (Berm) 17-4, 20. Ja’mere Spencer (Get) 17-0.75, 26. Nick Musick (NO) 15-10, 28. Nate Albert (Lit) 15-2, 31. Murdorf (F) 15-0.75, 32. Karson Miller (Lit) 15-0.5, 37. Alex Montgomery (F) 12-1; Triple jump: 1. Pacana (Berm) 41-0, 2. Bean (Way) 40-10.5, 3. Djameh (SW) 40-8.25, 4. Lehigh (NO) 39-09.75, 7. Beachy (Berm) 38-3.5, 9. Musick (NO) 37-0.5, 12. Wagner (Get) 36-5.5, 13. Russel (DC) 36-5.25, 17. Gino Giraffa (DC) 35-5, 22. Gautsch (Berm) 33-7, 23. Wyatt Heistand (Get) 33-4.5, 25. Tyler Fett (NO) 32-3.25, 26. Albert (Lit) 31-8.25, 30. Zach Aumen (Get) 27-0.5; Pole vault: 1. Swope (EP) 13-3, 2. Wyatt DiDio (DC) 12-0, Ryan (Nor) 12-0, 4. Michael Carlson (Berm) 11-6, 6. Gabe Pecaitis (Get) 11-6, 8. Beachy (Berm) 11-0, 11. Colwyn Carrolus (Berm) 10-6, 13. London Mitchell (Get) 9-6, 14. Luke Aiello (NO) 9-6; Discus: 1. Angelo (EP) 140-6, 2. Wakefield (BigS) 132-4, 3. Aaron Weigle (Berm) 128-8, 4. Connor McVey (F) 123-9, 14. Jonathan Anders (F) 102-8, 15. Wyatt Stonesifer (Lit) 102-0, 16. Heistand (Get) 101-10, 17. Landen Eckert (DC) 101-9, 18. Trent Witte (F) 101-0, 19. Andon Hawk (Berm) 99-5, 22. Miller (Lit) 93-5, 25. Curtis Smith (NO) 92-5, 27. Andrew Lockard (Berm) 90-5, 36. Jake Bixler (NO) 76-5, 37. Gabe Trostle (Get) 74-9, 39. Alex Tetter (Get) 69-8; Javelin: 1. Kalb (EP) 166-5, 2. Singley (Sus) 155-8, 3. Sites-Byers (SW) 145-5, 5. Jon Rineman (NO) 133-1, 8. Jett Moore (NO) 126-8, 10. Smith (NO) 124-4, 16. Witte (F) 114-3, 17. Domonic Giraffa (DC) 114-3, 20. Steve Forbes (Get) 105-4, 21. Jesiah Farley (Berm) 105-0, 24. Stonesifer (Lit) 102-6, 25. Gage Wildasin (DC) 100-9, 27. Brady Spangler (Berm) 99-3, 33. Hawk (Berm) 94-9, 38. Ethan Sokolvich (Get) 91-7, 44. Sacco (F) 75-11; Shot put: 1. Angelo (EP) 44-4, 2. Wakefield (BigS) 42-10.25, 3. Siegel (Nor) 40-9.5, 4. Heistand (Get) 40-6, 5. Smith (NO) 40-1, 6. Eckert (DC) 38-1, 8. Anders (F) 37-5, 9. Rineman (NO) 37-1, 11. Peyton Stadler (F) 36-10, 12. Wildasin (DC) 36-9, 15. Stonesifer (Lit) 36-2.75, 18. McVey (F) 35-9, 21. Bryce Klunk (NO) 33-10.5, 22. Weigle (Berm) 33-10.25, 25. Farley (Berm) 32-6.5, 26. Trostle (Get) 31-11.5, 27. Miller (Lit) 31-8.5, 32. Hawk (Berm) 30-9.5, 39. Sokolvich (Get) 23-11.5
GIRLS
100: 1. Ames (HC) 13.07, 2. Kelbie Linebaugh (NO) 13.17, 3. Barrett (Nor) 13.23, 4. Creager (Way) 13.24; 200: Ames (HC) 27.46, 2. Lilly LaBure (Berm) 27.47, 3. Linebaugh (NO) 27.52, 4. Amy Rupp (DC) 27.97, 5. Davina Cunningham (Berm) 28.08, 14. Miranda King (Lit) 28.77, 16. Madison O’Brien (DC) 28.96, 24. Hailey Schaeffer (Lit) 29.95, 27. Lily Bannak (Get) 30.50, 28. Aubrey Feser (Lit) 30.61, 29. Caroline Bannak (Get) 30.72, 31. Madison Wivell (F) 31.47, 32. Lilian Myers (NO) 31.57, 35. Liliana Lopez-Garcia (NO) 32.19; 400: 1. Forcey (CH) 1:02.95, 2. Gibson (Dov) 1:04.38, 3. LaBure (Berm) 1:04.62, 7. Rebekah Reaver (Get) 1:05.82, 9. Linebaugh (NO) 1:06.47, 16. Olivia Becker (NO) 1:10.72, 23. Courtney Cox (NO) 1:12.60, 24. Wivell (F) 1:12.92, 26. Reagan Repasky (Lit) 1:14.34; 800: 1. Chamberlin (BoS) 2:24.38, 2. Brunner (Nor) 2:28.50, 3. Lehman (Nor) 2:31.47, 8. Honey Strosnider (F) 2:38.55, 10. Emily Kraus (NO) 2:42.04, 12. Erin Deak (NO) 2:44.11, 13. Molly Nightingale (F) 2:44.25, 18. Maggie Hughes (DC) 2:49.09, 19. Megan Hurst (Get) 2:49.81, 23. Abi Riedel (Lit) 2:53.14, 24. Ella Hughes (DC) 2:53.61, 27. Karina Miller (F) 2:57.58, 29. Sydney Kint (NO) 2:59.62, 30. Sophia Kennedy (DC) 2:59.90, 31. Kylee Oseen (Berm) 3:00.80, 33. Rebecca Ebersole (Berm) 3:03.91, 34. Ashley Frey (Lit) 3:15.09; 1600: 1. Engle (Nor) 5:17.25, 2. Strange (EY) 5:31.41, 3. Ruefle (Way) 5:34.35, 5. Strosnider (F) 5:44.21, 6. Lily Arnold (Get) 5:45.31, 8. Samantha Smith (DC) 5:56.14, 9. Kraus (NO) 5:58.82, 11. Deak (NO) 6:03.09, 16. Riedel (Lit) 6:13.46, 21. E. Hughes (DC) 6:26.68, 23. Rae Skoczen (F) 6:30.88, 32. Hannah Fletcher (Berm) 6:56.67, 33. Maddison Kuhn (Berm) 6:57.44; 3200: 1. Strange (EY) 11:47.42, 2. Watson (SW) 12:20.70, 3. Gelotte (EP) 12:31.93, 5. Winter Oaster (Get) 12:41.96, 6. Arnold (Get) 12:44.02, 8. Smith (DC) 12:59.90; 100 hurdles: 1. Maya Richwine (NO) 16.21, 2. LaBure (Berm) 16.24, 3. Emma Dennison (F) 16.66, 5. Lilyana Carlson (Berm) 17:03; 300 hurdles: 1. Benshoff (Way) 47.48, 2. Dennison (F) 47.62, 3. Galligani (Dov) 49.45, 4. Richwine (NO) 50.09, 5. LaBure (Berm) 50.31, 8. Sarah Nagy (F) 51.82, 14. Emily McCann (DC) 54.22, 15. Emmy Nunemaker (Lit) 54.74, 17. C. Bannak (Get) 54.75, 18. Emma Bunty (DC) 54.93, 21. Aliza Staub (Berm) 56.63, 27. Saki Ano (NO) 1:00.84, 29. Katie Trawinski (NO) 1:02.06; 4x100 relay: 1. Waynesboro 52.31, 2. Boiling Springs 53.12, 3. Susquenita 53.28, 4. New Oxford 53.42, 5. Bermudian Springs 53.52, 7. Delone Catholic 53.68, 9. Littlestown 54.48; 4x400 relay: 1. Northern 4:24.06, 2. Dover 4:33.53, 3. Fairfield 4:34.89, 7. New Oxford 4:56.90; 4x800 relay: 1. Boiling Springs 10:30.38, 2. Dover 10:35.03, 3. Big Spring 10:45.67; High jump: 1. Lehker SW) 5-2, 2. Grice (Nor) 4-10, 7. Makenna Mummert (DC) 4-8, 8. RyLee Haugh (NO) 4-8, 10. Marissa Miller (DC) 4-6, 11. Hope Null (NO) 4-6, 13. Emma Patton (Berm) 4-4, 15. Madi Dillon (Lit) 4-4, 16. Wivell (Get) 4-4; Long jump: 1. Tirko (Nor) 16-9.75, 2. Alison Watts (Berm) 16-9, 3. Anne Bair (Get) 16-2.25, 7. Ella Means (Berm) 14-5.5, 8. Null (NO) 14-2.5, 10. Danielle Gebler (Get) 14-2.25, 11. Billman (NO) 14-0, 13. Paulina Garcia Lua (NO) 13-10, 16. Mummert (DC) 13-6.5, 20. Patton (Berm) 13-2, 22. Audrey Chesko (F) 12-11; Triple jump: 1. Bair (Get) 37-5, 2. Watts (Berm) 36-7, 6. Mummert (DC) 31-8.25, 7. Billman (NO) 31-7.75, 9. Haugh (NO) 30-2, 13. Dillon (Lit) 28-6.5, 15. Ella Benzel (Berm) 27-10.5; Pole vault: 1. Nice (SW) 9-6, 2. Carlson (Berm) 9-0, 3. Miller (DC) 9-0, 8. Hailey Dermota (Berm) 7-6, 10. Fina Mochi (DC) 7-6, 13. Alaina Myers (NO) 7-0, 14. Kyla Nickey (Berm) 7-0; Discus: 1. Sopp (EP) 111-10, 2. Harnois (SW) 102-8, 3. Natalie Brown (F) 98-8, 9. Abigail Robinson (Berm) 83-7, 16. Shelby Tuckey (Berm) 75-7, 17. Shaely Stabler (NO) 73-8, 19. Cloe Noel (NO) 73-4, 20. Neveah Shelton-Peay (Get) 73-3, 22. Means (Berm) 70-6, 24. Kaitlyn Schwarz (DC) 67-10, 26. Kaelyn Balko (NO) 65-9, 29. Laura Knobloch (DC) 62-1, 31. Avery Petrakos (F) 60-6, 32. Emili Scavitto (Get) 60-6, 36. Delani Brown (F) 52-1; Javelin: 1. Stabler (NO) 116-10, 2. Lemley (Nor) 110-1, 3. Miller (Dov) 110-0, 5. Emma Hartman (Berm) 99-11, 8. Knobloch (DC) 86-7, 9. Noel (NO) 85-4, 11. Schwarz (DC) 83-10, 12. Gabby Roberts (DC) 80-2, 13. Myers (NO) 78-3, 14. Robinson (Berm) 76-11, 15. Shelton-Peay (Get) 75-0, 22. Rachel McKinney (Get) 67-10, 25. Kellee Staub (Lit) 67-4, 29. Ivy Mohr (F) 65-8, 30. Leah Groft (Berm) 61-9, 32. Scavitto (Get) 59-7, 33. Petrakos (F) 59-3, 38. Hannah Myers (F) 48-1; Shot put: 1. Sopp (EP) 33-0.25, 2. Scavitto (Get) 31-10.25, 4. Roberts (DC) 30-2, 7. Stabler (NO) 29-4.5, 11. Schwarz (DC) 28-4, 14. Tuckey (Berm) 27-0.25, 15. Timberley Linebaugh (NO) 26-11, 16. Shelton-Peay (Get) 26-9, 24. Means (Berm) 23-11.75, 25. Myers (NO) 23-9, 27. Mohr (F) 23-8, 30. D. Brown (F) 22-9.5, 31. Staub (Lit) 22-6.25, 32. Groft (Berm) 22-4.25
