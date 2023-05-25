Three members of the Gettysburg women’s lacrosse team have been named to the All-America team by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Jordan Basso and Lily Macatee earned first-team accolades while Caroline Sullivan claimed third-team honors.
Basso, a junior attacker, was the Centennial Conference Attacker of the Year for the second straight year and a first-team all-conference selection. It is her second straight first-team All-American recognition. Starting all 22 games, she leads the conference with 109 points on a conference-high 72 goals to go with 37 assists. She has recorded multiple goals in 18 of the last 19 games that included an eight-goal, 10-point performance at Haverford on Apr. 15. She recorded seven or more points in six games this season. She also has 21 ground balls and 13 caused turnovers.
Macatee, a sophomore defender, was the CC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference honoree. It is her first All-America nod. Starting all 22 games, she leads the team with 121 draw controls this season and is tied for the team lead with 23 caused turnovers. She has also picked up 33 ground balls. She has seven games this season with seven or more draw controls, including corralling 10 against Dickinson on Apr. 5 and at Muhlenberg on Apr. 29.
Sullivan, a junior midfielder, was also a first-team All-CC selection. It is her second straight third-team All-America selection. Starting all 22 games, she is second on the team with 84 points. Her 51 assists lead the conference while she has also added 33 goals. She leads the team with 41 ground balls and is fourth on the squad with 19 caused turnovers. She also has 15 draw controls. She has handed out three or more assists in 11 games this season.
The Bullets (18-4, 9-0 CC) returns to action in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament against No. 3 William Smith on Friday. Game time is 3 p.m.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Five members of the Gettysburg men’s lacrosse team have been named to the Blatant Lacrosse Division III All-America team, announced by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.
Kyle Howard, Frank Barbera, Zack Kinsella, Zack Puckhaber and Kieran Ward were all tabbed honorable mention at their respective positions.
Howard, a senior attacker, was a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection. Starting all 18 games, he led the team with 53 goals and 79 points. He also collected 35 ground balls and had 11 caused turnovers. He recorded 14 multi-goal games, including a career-best seven goals and 11 points in a win over Washington on Apr. 29.
Barbera, a sophomore long-stick midfielder, was a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection. Playing all 18 games, he was second on the team with 51 ground balls. He also added 17 caused turnover. He also contributed two goals and an assist. He had eight games this season with four or more ground balls.
Kinsella, a senior short-stick defender, was a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection. Playing all 18 games, he contributed 28 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers. He also added three goals, including two at Franklin & Marshall on Apr. 12 to go with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Puckhaber, a senior defender, was a first-team All-Centennial Conference selection. Starting all 18 games, he picked up 30 ground balls and recorded 12 caused turnovers. He had a season-best five ground balls at York on Apr. 5 to go with two caused turnovers.
Ward, a senior midfielder, was an honorable mention All-Centennial Conference selection. Starting all 15 games he played, Ward chipped in 30 goals and 18 assists for 48 points. He also has 13 ground balls and three caused turnovers. He had six games this season with four or more points, including contributing three goals and three assists at Muhlenberg on Apr. 15 and scoring two goals to go with four assists against Washington on Apr. 29.
The Bullets (13-5, 6-2 CC) fell 12-11 to Swarthmore in the semifinals of the CC tournament and earned an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament, where they advanced to the second round.
BULLET TRIO TO PLAY IN ALL-STAR GAME: Three seniors on the Gettysburg men’s lacrosse team have been selected as a member of the South Team and will participate in the 2023 United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association North/South Senior All-Star Game.
The 79th annual contest will take place as part of championship weekend in Philadelphia. The 32-man Division III South team will take on the North team as part of a doubleheader at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pa. on Friday. The Division III game will open the session at 4 p.m. followed by the Division I/II game at 6:30 p.m.
Kyle Howard, Zack Kinsella and Zack Puckhaber will all take part in the game.
The trio is among eight CC seniors to earn the honor of playing in the prestigious event.
