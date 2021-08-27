The first play of the 2021 football season forecasted trouble for Littlestown. But even that tough start seemed insufficient in warning the Thunderbolts just how much danger lay ahead.
A mistake-prone Littlestown club was roughed up by an opportunistic Boiling Springs outfit Friday, as the Bubblers forced four turnovers and scored on their first six possessions en route to a 69-8 victory over the Thunderbolts in a non-conference game at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.
Mike Lippy’s squad never left the starting blocks against the Bubblers, with the Bolts unable to muster a first down until there was less than eight minutes left in the third quarter and Boiling Springs holding a seven-score lead.
“The next step is bringing them back in on Monday and making sure everybody puts it behind them,” Lippy said. “That’s coaches, kids, everyone. Before we came out here for the second half, I said to them that we used to have a lot of pride in Bolt football, a lot of pride. I feel like we gave away a lot tonight. That’s something we earned for years and years, but tonight we just handed it to somebody.”
On the flip side, Boiling Springs capitalized on every advantage, fueled by a defensive effort that continually gave the Bubbler offense short fields and even scored a pair of touchdowns itself. It was the highlight of a night in which the Bubblers executed in all three facets of the game.
“It’s preparation,” Boiling Springs coach Brad Zell said. “We had a really good camp. We’ve been kind of feeding off of last year. It’s been a struggle here for a while, but making the playoffs last year got them really excited and put football back on the map here. They were ready.”
The first quarter included five Bubbler touchdowns, with an average starting position for those five drives the Littlestown 21-yard line. It all started on the opening play, when the Bolts could not handle a short kickoff and Eli Thompson pounced on it. Three plays later, Colin Lunde hit Blake Delevan for a 31-yard touchdown to give Boiling Springs a 6-0 advantage just 2:06 into the game.
The Bubblers had to work a little harder for the next score—but not by much. After a three-and-out, they reeled off an 8-play, 57-yard scoring drive that was capped by Aidan Metzger’s two-yard run. Five of the eight plays went for either a first down or a touchdown.
The story was the same for the remainder of the quarter. An errant snap on a Littlestown punt led immediately to Menke’s six-yard touchdown run; a fumble recovery by Trey McCardell set up a 17-yard scoring run by Menke; and a 34-yard interception return by Carson Garvey left just one yard for Lunde to cover for another score. That touchdown, with 39 seconds to go in the first quarter, brought the lead to 35-0.
The Bubblers continued their scoring streak in the second, when their first possession of the quarter, which covered 65 yards in just four plays, culminated in Jack Laing’s 37-yard touchdown run.
“We have been practicing hard in camp for last two-and-a-half weeks,” Laing said. “This was a good week of practices, and yesterday the walk-through went well, so we were prepared. That contributed to the way we played tonight.”
The Bubbler defense later added some points of its own. Delevan pocketed a five-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter, and in the third Marcus Boyle weaved across the field to take a 60-yard interception return to the end zone.
“We spend a lot of time on Sundays getting that scouting report ready for them, and we expect then to study it,” Zell said. “That was what we talked to them at the end of the game about. They clearly did their work and did their part.”
Littlestown 0 0 0 8 — 8
Boiling Springs 35 20 7 7 — 69
First Quarter
BS—Blake Delevan 31 pass from Colin Lunde (kick blocked), 9:54
BS—Aidan Metzger 2 run (Jack Laing run), 3:52
BS—Joey Menke 6 run (Laing kick), 2:14
BS—Menke 17 run (Laing kick), 1:01
BS—Lunde 1 run (Laing kick), :42
Second Quarter
BS—Laing 37 run (Laing kick), 9:07
BS—Delevan 5 INT return (kick blocked), 4:26
BS—Eli Thompson 12 run (Laing kick), :14
Third Quarter
BS—Marcus Boyle 60 INT return (Tristan Kuhns kick), 3:47
Fourth Quarter
BS—Owen Sackett 12 run (Kuhns kick), 5:09
Lt—Dylan Herr 21 run (Bryson Lookingbill run), 1:57
Team Statistics
L BS
First downs 6 15
Rushing 24-88 40-237
Passing 5-11-3 1-1-0
Passing yards 53 31
Total offense 141 268
Penalties-yards 3-20 4-20
Punts-yards 4-32.2 2-44.0
Fumbles-lost 5-1 0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L-Kurtis Shifflett 8-12, Xavier Benner 2-(-7), Nate Holt 6-17, Bryson Lookingbill 2-18, Dylan Herr 4-41, Alex Popoff 1-(-1), Caden Rankin 1-8. Boiling Springs, Joey Menke 7-53, Aidan Metzger 7-64, Jack Laing 4-40, Colin Lunde 2-(-8), Gage Hughes 3-20, Eli Thompson 5-23, Owen Sackett 7-31, Lance Schwang 4-10, Travis Cannon 1-4, Liam Fisher 3-1.
Passing: Littlestown, Xavier Benner 5-11-3-53, Alex Popoff 0-0-0-0. Boiling Springs, Colin Lunde 1-1-0-31, Liam Fisher 0-0-0-0.
Receiving: Littlestown, Austin Grammes 1-9, Nate Thomas 3-33, Caleb Unger 1-11. Boiling Springs, Blake Delevan 1-31.
