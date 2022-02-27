Playing against its first nationally-ranked opponent of the season, 15th-ranked Gettysburg College fell behind early and was unable to recover despite a late rally in an 11-6 setback at the hands of No. 2 Salisbury University in men’s lacrosse action on Saturday.
#15 Gettysburg 0 0 2 4 — 6
#2 Salisbury 3 3 2 3 — 11
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Kyle Howard ’23: 2 Goals, Assist
• Aidan Wykoff ’23: 2 Goals
• George Raymond ’23: Goal
• Tommy Gill ’24: Goal
• Zack Kinsella ’23: 2 Ground Balls, 2 Caused Turnovers
• Scott MacMillan ’22: 13 Saves
Salisbury’s Top Performers
• Isaac Thrasher: 3 Goals, Assist, 3 Ground Balls
• Jarret Bromwell: 3 Goals
• Jack Dowd: 2 Goals, Assist
• Logan Posner: Goal, 3 Assists
• Eoghan Sweeney: 16-21 Face-Offs, 6 Ground Balls
• Z.J. Shahin: 6 Saves
• First Quarter
Gettysburg (2-1) committed more turnovers (7) than shots (5) in the first 15 minutes. Salisbury (2-0) fired off 14 shots at the goal with Luke Nestor converting the first less than two minutes into the game. Dowd added a man-up goal and Bromwell scored in the final minute to give the hosts a 3-0 lead.
• Second Quarter
MacMillan did his best to keep Gettysburg in the game, racking up four consecutive saves after the Sea Gulls pulled in front 4-0. Thrasher netted his first goal to make it 5-0 with 8:15 left. MacMillan finished with six saves in the period as the Bullets entered the locker room down 6-0.
• Third Quarter
Salisbury extended the lead to 8-0 early in the second half. Gettysburg’s offense started to find its groove late in the frame and Gill broke the egg with an unassisted tally at 6:41. Following a save by MacMillan at 2:18, the Bullets converted on the other end with Howard assisting to Wykoff.
• Fourth Quarter
The Bullets started to grab some momentum with three of the first four goals in the final period. Howard scored the first goal and Wykoff scored his second goal at 9:43. Following a Sea Gull score, Gettysburg won the next face-off and made the most of the possession with Raymond finding the back of the net to set the score at 9-5 with 7:39 remaining.
Salisbury quieted the run with back-to-back goals following face-off wins in the next two minutes. Howard closed the scoring with his second goal at 2:29.
By the Numbers
• Salisbury led in shots (41-26), ground balls (25-21), and face-off wins (16-5).
• MacMillan posted his best save total since racking up 23 stops against No. 7 York (Pa.) College on March 4, 2020.
• Raymond is the lone Bullet to score in all three games this season. He leads the team with eight goals and 13 points.
Where the Series Stands
Salisbury won its fourth-straight contest against Gettysburg and improved its lead in the all-time series to 31-8.
Next
Gettysburg hosts Stevenson University on Saturday, March 5, at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.