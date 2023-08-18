With lengthy road trips lined up for the first three times it takes the field, the Biglerville football team is about to lay down some serious miles.
But the question remains, who will pave the way for the Canners this season?
“A work in progress” was how fourth-year head coach Brett Smyers summed up his yet-to-be determined offensive and defensive lines. Smyers believes his squad has the skill players necessary to compete for wins each Friday night, but uncertainty surrounds which five will be tasked with doing the dirty work in the trenches.
“At the skill positions we have plenty of guys to pick from,” said Smyers. “But line-wise, we’re short. We have 10 right now and we’ll do the best we can to make competition on the line and get five starters out of those 10.”
A bit of uncertainty up front hasn’t dampened Smyers’ offensive outlook, with a lot of that credited to the return of quarterback Bo Forney, who is back after missing nearly the entire 2022 season. While completing a scoring run in an eventual 14-0 win over Pequea Valley in the season lidlifter, Forney suffered a broken leg. The Pyrrhic victory left the Canners scrambling under center, and the result was a difficult season offensively.
Biglerville averaged 185 yards and 11.3 points per game, ranking last among area teams in both departments.
Forney’s return stabilizes the offense, and Smyers has wasted no time in getting his junior signalcaller as many reps as possible in preparation for the campaign.
“It’s been good having him back healthy for the offseason and 7-on-7’s,” said Smyers. “He’s gotten a ton of reps and he’s been able to go through his progressions. He’s been consistent and that is carrying over into camp.
“He helps run our scout team where he is working on his reads against our coverages. I’m there with him to talk about what we see and work through things mentally together.”
Forney will have a fresh set of backs behind him following the graduation of workhorse Seth Lady, who rumbled for 834 yards and seven scores a year ago on his way to a YAIAA-3 first-team nod. Juniors Noah Fulton and Landen Taylor, and sophomores Aidan Hoffman and Gavin Althoff should share the workload at running back. That quartet combined for just 31 carries in 2022.
Junior Kyler Johnson is the H-back with classmates Brody Conrad and Tyler Wolf at tight end.
Speedy Tavian McAuliffe returns at wideout after snaring 10 balls for 168 yards and a pair of touchdowns as a sophomore. Hoffman (8 catches, 131 yards, 3 TDs) and sophomore Tyler Spadacino give Smyers three capable targets on the perimeter.
McAuliffe and Hoffman were both second-team YAIAA Division 3 All-Stars.
With things yet to be sorted out up front, Smyers is putting it upon himself to position his offense on favorable footing.
“It’s about evolving and using the strength of the players we have,” he said. “I need to do a better job of being smarter with formations and getting guys into 1-on-1 matchups.”
While the offense lagged in 2022, the Biglerville defense held its own, especially in the trenches where the Canners yielded only 177.8 yards per game rushing, second-best locally.
That is the good news.
The not-so-good news is that similar to the offensive line, where three-fifths of the starters are no longer there, the interior of the Canner defensive unit must be rebuilt. Gone is Luke Showers, who earned YAIAA-3 first-team honors at defensive end. A new set of defensive tackles must be found after Levi Roberts graduated and fellow second-team Y-3 all-star Mason Keiper moved out of the district.
Middle linebackers Lady and Colby Fulton, two of Biglerville’s top three tacklers, must also be replaced. Conrad is the lone returner from the heart of the defense.
“The biggest issue is replacing the front six,” said Smyers.
Heading into Saturday’s scrimmage, Smyers said senior Tyson Taylor and juniors Landen Taylor and Johnson are working at inside linebacker. Noah Fulton, who lined up at safety last season, has moved to outside ‘backer where his speed and coverage abilities can be maximized.
Spadacino and Althoff are the corners with McAuliffe at safety.
The run-stuffers tasked with filling in for last year’s solid group are to be decided.
When asked if he was comfortable with the idea of replacing an entire front, Smyers laughed and said: “It’s not comfortable for me because my job is to worry and think about those things. We’re getting guys reps and looking to get technique straightened out. Like we’ve told them, ‘if you can do the job, you’ll be in there.’”
Following Saturday’s scrimmage at Schuylkill Haven, Biglerville goes back on the road for visits to Pequea Valley and Susquenita to kick off the season. The Canners welcome the Rockets of James Buchanan in Week 3 before embarking on YAIAA-3 play. Last season, the black-n-gold opened at 2-1 before dropping five of its last seven contests. Smyers said a fast start is imperative.
“It’s going to be a lot of travel the first three weeks so we have to be disciplined and solid in what we’re doing,” he said. “We can’t sleepwalk through it. If you want to have any shot at the playoffs you have to have a winning record in non-conference.”
The Canners, while going 4-6 last year, stumbled in the first two weeks of YAIAA-3 play where they were outscored 53-13 by Fairfield and Bermudian Springs. They can ill afford a repeat performance if goals are to be achieved.
“We want to take another step in that winning direction,” said Smyers. “If we don’t start out flat last year, maybe we take another one or two and would’ve had a winning season. I’m hoping we learned our lessons because we can’t afford to have flat spots.
“You only get 10 opportunities to play this game that we’ve waited to play, you have to come out rolling hard.”
BIGLERVILLE CANNERS
2023 Schedule
8/25 Biglerville at Pequea Valley
9/1 Biglerville at Susquenita
9/8 James Buchanan at Biglerville
9/15 Fairfield at Biglerville
9/22 Biglerville at Bermudian Springs
9/29 York Tech at Biglerville
10/6 Delone Catholic at Biglerville
10/13 Hanover at Biglerville
10/20 Biglerville at Littlestown
10/27 Biglerville at York Catholic
2022 Results
Biglerville 14, Pequea Valley 0
Susquenita 42, Biglerville 0
Biglerville 21, James Buchanan14
Fairfield 25, Biglerville 7
Bermudian Springs 28, Biglerville 6
Biglerville 21, York Tech 20
Delone Catholic 34, Biglerville 7
Biglerville 23, Hanover 22
Littlestown 48, Biglerville 7
York Catholic 13, Biglerville 7
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
11.3 points per game (7th)
Rushing
144.6 yards per game (4th)
Passing
41.2 yards per game (7th)
Total Offense
185.8 yards per game (7th)
DEFENSE
Scoring
24.6 points per game (4th)
Rushing
177.8 yards per game (2nd)
Passing
122.1 yards per game (7th)
Total Defense
299.9 yard per game (4th)
Turnover Ratio
20 giveaways, 10 takeaways: -10 (7th)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Seth Lady 132 carries, 834 yards, 7 TDs
Receiving: Tavian McAuliffe 10 receptions, 168 yards, 2 TDs
Passing: Joey Ney 27-for-75, 281 yards, 4 TDs, 11 INTs
Scoring: Seth Lady 7 TDs — 42 points
