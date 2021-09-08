Senior Emma Bedell and junior Grace Slevin each scored a goal in the second half to push the Gettysburg College women’s soccer team past Shenandoah University 2-0 in non-conference action Wednesday evening.
Gettysburg (2-0) 0 2 - 2
Shenandoah (2-2) 0 0 - 0
Top Performers - Gettysburg
Emma Bedell ’22 – Goal, Assist
Grace Slevin ’23 - Goal
Maddie Cunningham ’22 – 2 Saves
Top Performers – Shenandoah
Kira Ketelhut – 2 saves
How it Happened
First Half: In a scoreless opening half, Gettysburg and Shenandoah combined for four shots. The Hornets took back-to-back attempts with Cunningham turning aside one and the other going out the top right in the first three minutes. Gettysburg saw its best chances at the net from freshman Jalia Musah and sophomore Leah Mangold. Musah had the first look at the 6:29 marker and Mangold took a shot at the goal 17 minutes later, but the Hornets goalkeeper Kasie Kilmer made the save. The teams headed into halftime with a 0-0 deadlock.
Second Half: The hosts looked to be on the scoreboard first, but Lexi Cook’s shot went left of the goal in the opening minutes of the second half. The Bullets had the next five shots of the game and broke through at the 61:59 and 63:24 markers. With a penalty called in the box, Bedell was called for duty and ripped the penalty shot in for the first Gettysburg goal. Bedell was a part of the second tally as she found Slevin a couple of minutes later to cash in another goal for the Bullets to make it 2-0. The Hornets Hannah Shero hoped to slice the deficit in half with under eight minutes to go as she blasted a shot, but Cunningham made the save to give the Bullets the 2-0 shutout.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg outshot Shenandoah 7-4 and held the 3-1 edge in corner kicks.
• Bedell corralled her second consecutive goal and first assist of the season to push her career total to five goals and seven assists. This was the second time in her career she accumulated three points in one game.
• Slevin netted her first goal of the season and fourth of her career.
• Cunningham collected her first shutout of the season and 11th of her career.
• Assistant coach Courtney Stull graduated from Shenandoah in 2014 and was a four-year member of the women’s soccer team.
All-Time Series
Today’s game marked the third-ever meeting between Gettysburg and Shenandoah. The Bullets now hold a 3-0 all-time series record. The last time the two teams met was in 2014, with the first being in 2013.
Up Next
Gettysburg welcomes York College to Clark Field for its home opener next Wednesday at 7 p.m.
