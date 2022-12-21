Gettysburg College erased a fourth-quarter deficit to take down Misercordia University, 50-44, on Wednesday afternoon in Puerto Rico.

THE SKINNY STORY: Although Misericordia led most of the game, the final five minutes of play proved to be the most important as Gettysburg put together a run that tied the score and won them the game.

