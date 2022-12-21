Gettysburg College erased a fourth-quarter deficit to take down Misercordia University, 50-44, on Wednesday afternoon in Puerto Rico.
”THE SKINNY STORY: Although Misericordia led most of the game, the final five minutes of play proved to be the most important as Gettysburg put together a run that tied the score and won them the game.
THE LEADERS: Kylie Holcomb led Gettysburg’s scoring efforts with 11 points, including three triples. She also added two rebounds and two assists.
• Caitlyn Priore scored nine points and collected 10 rebounds. Six of her points came in those deciding last five minutes that put the Bullets over the top.
• Alyssa Bondi led all scorers with 15 points. She also collected four rebounds.
• A heavily defensive first quarter started with a minute of no scoring before Emily Violante knocked down a pair at the line to put Gettysburg on the board. A little over a minute later, Alyssa Bondi hit a triple for Misericordia, putting them up by one, and three more minutes passed before Kylie Holcomb came into the game and made her own 3-pointer only 20 seconds after subbing in. A second-chance basket by Misericordia evened the score at 5-all, but AB Holsinger hit another triple to put the Bullets back in the lead. One final Misericordia basket with 2:41 showing by would be the last of the quarter.
• Misericordia and Gettysburg traded runs early in the second quarter, as Misericordia opened play with a 4-0 run, before Gettysburg went on their own 7-0 run to make the score 15-11 with 6:00 showing. Skyler Bianchi hit a jump shot for Misericordia to break up the Bullets’ momentum, and a layup by the Cougars helped them tie the score, 15-all with 3:05 left to play in the half. The Cougars went 10-5 with the Bullets in the last three minutes to put them in the lead, 25-20 at half.
• Gettysburg was able to narrow the gap in the third quarter, going 2-4 with the Cougars within the first five minutes of play before Mackenzie Szlosek chipped in a floater with 5:01 showing. Misericordia widened their lead to as big as nine points at 33-24 with just under four minutes left. In the final three minutes, Gettysburg put together a 9-3 run, bookended by triples from Holcomb, to make it a one-possession game going into the final quarter.
• The Bullets came out strong in the final quarter, as Shinya Leefound the net only 14 seconds in to tie the game. The Cougars answered immediately with their own basket to regain the lead, and held it for one minute before Holcomb evened things up again. The teams registered one more tie in the game, at 40-all, before the Bullets took off on a run that would decide the game. With 4:39 showing, Caitlyn Priore put up six points as part of a 10-4 run that overtook Misericordia and created a six-point win for the Bullets, 50-44.
• Gettysburg shot 23.9% from the field goal range, while Misericordia cashed in on 28.6% of their field goals.{/span}
• Gettysburg hit 5 of 20 three-point attempts, while Misericordia went 5 for 18.
NEXT UP: Gettysburg will return to action on January 4th against Swarthmore. Game time is 6 p.m.
