A Covid-19 pause caused an extended layoff for Littlestown’s boys’ basketball team, but the Thunderbolts showed little rust in breezing past visiting York Tech, 60-32, in YAIAA-3 action Friday night at the Thunderdome.
Littlestown (3-1, 2-1) hadn’t played since knocking off Biglerville, 66-29, on Jan 13.
“We have a group chat going where guys post videos of themselves working out to challenge each other,” Littlestown head coach Johnathan Forster said. “They run on treadmills and whatnot to stay in shape. Just do whatever it takes to be ready to play.”
Bolt senior Jayden Weishaar added, “We pushed each other as much as we could to stay fit and ready to go.”
Sophomore Jake Bosley, who was a solid contributor off the bench a season ago, has really stepped to the forefront now that he’s earned a starting spot. He’s the only non-senior in the starting five.
Bosley posted a career-high 22 points to go along with nine boards and knocked down a pair of a pair of trifectas. He made just one shot from beyond the arc as a freshman.
“I’m a lot more confident in my shot than I was last year,” Bosley said. “That and trying to be more productive on the boards is what I worked on the most since last season.”
Forster heaped the praise on his young big man.
“He’s worked very hard on his game. He’s always asking what he can do to improve as a player and he’s eager to learn,” Forster said. “He’s gonna be a stud and he’s already really good.”
It was Bosley’s blistering start that helped the hosts to a 23-6 lead at the end of the opening stanza. He connected on his first four shots from the field on his way to 11 first quarter points.
“Jake hustled a lot for us last year and played really hard,” Weishaar said. “He still hustles and plays hard, but he’s a lot more calm and his shot has really improved.”
The lead ballooned to 36-9 late in the second quarter before the Spartans ripped off 10 of the final 12 points of the half to cut the deficit to 38-19.
“We let down defensively the last few minutes of the first half and let them get back in the game a little,” Forster said. “We also weren’t running our offense as well as we had been. We were settling for too many tough shots and not being patient.”
A big third quarter by Bosley helped Littlestown to grow its advantage to 56-24 heading for the final frame. He put in nine points in the quarter before exiting for the rest of the night in the final minute of the stanza.
“I told them to focus more and that we’ve got to get better at playing with a lead,” Forster said when asked about his halftime speech. “Our execution was really good for most of the night. We stayed focused, got to the basket and defended well.”
Weishaar joined Bosley in double figures with 16 points, while freshman Christopher Meakin came off the bench and brought eight points and six rebounds with him.
“(Meakin) is going to be very good. He does some things out there that shock you when you realize that he’s just a freshman,” Forster said. “He’s got such a high ceiling, it’ll be interesting to see if he can reach it.”
York Tech (0-5, 0-4) was led by Bishop Banks, who posted 11 points and 13 rebounds.
Following the backlog of postponed games, Friday began a stretch of six games in eight days and 10 games over 15 for the Bolts.
“They’re kids, they’re young and they’re eager to play games,” Forster said. “It doesn’t matter how we feel about it, we have to do it.”
Littlestown returns to the hardwood when it hosts Delone tonight at 7:30 p.m.
York Tech 6 13 5 8 — 32
Littlestown 23 15 18 4 — 60
York Tech (32): Ryan Parker 1 1-2 3, Abdias Hernandez 0 2-2 2, Justin Thomas 0 1-3 1, Anthony Torres 1 2-6 4, Bishop Banks 5 1-5 11, Michael Gladney 1 0-0 2, Nehemiah Stubbs 4 0-0 9. Non-scorers: Johnson, Allen, Gentry. Totals: 12 7-18 32.
Littlestown (60): Ben McKinney 0 1-2 1, Rachard Holder 1 0-0 2, Lucas Denault 0 0-2 0, Braden Unger 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 9 2-2 22, Dante Elliot 2 2-3 6, Christopher Meakin 4 0-0 8, Jayden Weishaar 6 3-6 16, Nathan King 1 1-2 3. Non-scorers: Bernard Holder, Michael Gazmen, Xavier Benner. Totals 24 9-17 60.
3-pointers: L-Bosley 2, Weishaar. JV: York Tech 61, Littlestown 56
