SQUIRETTES
Delone Catholic sophomore Megan Jacoby drives around an Eastern York player during a game earlier this season. On Wednesday, Delone dropped a 51-37 decision to Allentown Central Catholic in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A playoffs, at Cedar Crest High School. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic’s young and inexperienced team exceeded the expectations of longtime head coach Gerry Eckenrode this season, but the Squirettes’ 2022-23 campaign came to an end at the hands of District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic, 51-37, in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament Wednesday night at Cedar Crest.

“Before the season, I thought we’d go 15-7 in the regular season, but our girls surprised me,” Eckenrode said. “If that motivated them, then that’s great. They can throw that in my face and I’ll gladly take it. I hope I can come up with something to get them just as motivated next season.”

