Delone Catholic’s young and inexperienced team exceeded the expectations of longtime head coach Gerry Eckenrode this season, but the Squirettes’ 2022-23 campaign came to an end at the hands of District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic, 51-37, in the second round of the PIAA Class 4A girls’ basketball tournament Wednesday night at Cedar Crest.
“Before the season, I thought we’d go 15-7 in the regular season, but our girls surprised me,” Eckenrode said. “If that motivated them, then that’s great. They can throw that in my face and I’ll gladly take it. I hope I can come up with something to get them just as motivated next season.”
Delone (25-4) ripped through its division with a 12-0 mark, running its YAIAA-3 winning streak to 60 consecutive games and entered the postseason at 21-1. The Squirettes reached the District 3 title game for the fifth consecutive season, but lost to Wyomissing to end its three-year reign as champion. They did that without any starters returning from their 28-2 squad a year ago and without a senior on this year’s roster.
“We’ll have everyone back next season, but there’s no guarantee that we’ll be better. I’ve seen teams that had really good seasons and return everyone and not be any better,” Eckenrode said. “We’ve got to work hard in the offseason if we want to improve.”
Wednesday’s game couldn’t have started any better for the Squirettes as they made their first four shot attempts and took an 11-6 lead following a hoop by sophomore Megan Jacoby with 2:48 to go in the opening stanza.
ACC (25-4) battled back and leveled the game at 14 at the end of the first quarter after Madi Szoke canned a pair of free throws with five seconds to go in the frame.
Neither team scratched over the first three minutes of the second quarter before an interior hoop by Kaitlyn Schwarz put the Black & Gold back in front, 16-14.
Unfortunately for Delone, that was the last points it would score until Ella Hughes scored with 4:14 to play in the third quarter.
In between, ACC ripped off a 19-0 run, leading 29-16 at intermission and eventually, 33-16, before Hughes’ hoop.
“You can’t score two points in 12 minutes and expect to win the game,” Eckenrode said. “We played well in the first quarter, but after that, we didn’t play all that well.”
Jacoby added, “We’ve got to get better at running our offense. We can’t afford to score two points in a quarter.”
Hughes’ bucket ignited a 10-2 run by Delone to end the quarter, a period that wrapped up with the Squirettes getting back in the game as they trailed, 35-26, heading for the fourth.
Delone trailed 38-31 after Reece Meckley’s deep ball with 6:41 left, but the Vikettes put the game out of reach with a 10-2 run that was capped by a pair of freebies from Milly Wolf with 1:49 left.
Junior Molly Driscoll was a problem all night for Delone as she posted a game-high 19 points and drew praise from Eckenrode after the game.
“(Driscoll) dominated the game tonight,” he said. “She was easily the best player on the floor and she’s a (NCAA) Division 1 player, in my opinion.”
Abbey Kofroth also hit for double digits with 10 markers, along with five caroms for the Vikettes.
Meckley, a freshman, paced Delone with 10 points, while junior Brielle Baughman had eight and Hughes and Jacoby each tossed in seven.
“I really wasn’t sure what to expect when the season started,” Jacoby admitted. “But after we played well against West York and Plymouth Whitemarsh at the start of the season, I thought we had a good team. Because those are two really good teams.”
Delone Catholic 14 2 10 11 — 37
Allentown CC 14 15 6 16 — 51
Delone Catholic (37): Reece Meckley 4 0-0 10, Ella Hughes 3 1-2 7, Laura Knobloch 1 1-1 3, Megan Jacoby 2 3-4 7, Brielle Baughman 3 0-0 8, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 0-0 2. Non-scorer: Robinson. Totals: 14 5-7 37.
Allentown C.C. (51): Roth 2 2-3 7, Szoke 1 2-2 4, Wolf 2 3-3 8, Kofroth 5 0-1 10, Driscoll 8 3-4 19, Egan 1 0-0 3. Non-scorer: Martinez. Totals: 19 10-13 51.
3-pointers: DC-Meckley 2, Baughman 2; ACC -Roth, Wolf, Egan.
