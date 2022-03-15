Gettysburg College assistant women’s basketball coach Kaleigh Badecki has been recognized by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as a Thirty Under 30 honoree for the 2021-22 season.
Badecki was one of 30 up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches aged 30 and under recognized by the WBCA. Each honoree has exemplified their involvement in community service, mentorship and impact on others, professional manner, and attitude and professional association involvement.
“Congratulations to these 30 coaches who have distinguished themselves so early in their careers,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The WBCA is pleased to recognize this up-and-coming talent in our coaching family. We celebrate their effort on the basketball court as teachers and equally applaud the extensive role they play in impacting the lives of their student-athletes.”
Badecki recently completed her sixth season with the women’s basketball team at Gettysburg. It was another sterling season for the Bullets, which saw the team post a record of 25-4, win its second Centennial Conference title in four years, and advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament for the fourth consecutive season.
Gettysburg has turned in an incredible run on the basketball court under Badecki and Head Coach Nate Davis. In her six seasons on the bench, the Bullets have posted an overall record of 115-27, including 87-13 in conference play. Gettysburg has won 20 or more games in five consecutive seasons, an unparalleled feat in program history.
Badecki has overseen the development of a slew of award winners, including a pair of All-Americans, six all-region selections, and 14 all-conference award winners.
In addition to her duties on the court, Badecki also assisted Davis with coaching the men’s golf team from 2019-21. In her first season coaching the team, the Bullets set a program record for stroke average (303.4), won nine tournaments as a team, captured the first conference title in 17 years, and competed at the NCAA Division III Championship.
Prior arriving at Gettysburg, the former Kaleigh Boreman played basketball and golf at Eastern University before joining the Eagles coaching staff for one year. She appeared in 106 games on the basketball team and helped the Eagles set a team record for wins and advance to the national tournament in 2014-15. Badecki was a three-time All-Middle Atlantic Conference selection on the golf course, including first-team honors in 2013 and 2015.
Badecki grated from Eastern with a degree in marketing and management in 2015. She is married to current Gettysburg head men’s golf coach Jason Badecki.
MEN’S LACROSSE: Junior George Raymond was named the Centennial Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Raymond totaled seven points for the second time this season as 10th-ranked Gettysburg (5-1) pummeled Ohio Northern 17-6 on March 11. Raymond tallied the game’s first goal and dished out assists to four different teammates during the game. He also set a new personal mark for assists in a game.
The junior attackman, who tallied a pair of goals in Tuesday’s win over Washington and Lee University, leads the CC in points with 25 points and paces the Bullets in both goals (14) and assists (11). He is the first Gettysburg player to earn the weekly honor from the conference this spring.
Gettysburg takes part in the Mustang Classic hosted by Stevenson University on March 18-19. The Bullets line up against No. 4 Christopher Newport University on Friday at 3:40 p.m. before meeting No. 17 Amherst College on Saturday at 1:20 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Freshman Paige Forry was named the Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Forry went 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 14 strikeouts over 19 innings of work during Gettysburg College’s visit to the Fastpitch Dreams Classic from March 6-11. The lefthander earned a win in her collegiate debut with four shutout innings of relief against Centenary and she didn’t allow a run in either of her final two appearances against Fitchburg State and Cedar Crest. Against Cedar Crest, Forry carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and a no-hitter into the seventh before settling on a one-hit complete game with five strikeouts.
Gettysburg won seven of eight contests in South Carolina and will look to kick off its northern slate at Shenandoah University on Sunday, March 20, at 1 p.m.
