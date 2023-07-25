On June 27, Cashtown lost to Frederick to fall to 9-13 on the season and was in real danger of missing the South Penn League playoffs.

Since then, the Pirates have played excellent baseball, and following a 10-1 victory over Shippensburg in Game 1 of the best-of-5 semifinals on Tuesday at Memorial Park in Shippensburg, find themselves two wins away from making the league championship series for the sixth time in the last seven years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.