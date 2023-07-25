On June 27, Cashtown lost to Frederick to fall to 9-13 on the season and was in real danger of missing the South Penn League playoffs.
Since then, the Pirates have played excellent baseball, and following a 10-1 victory over Shippensburg in Game 1 of the best-of-5 semifinals on Tuesday at Memorial Park in Shippensburg, find themselves two wins away from making the league championship series for the sixth time in the last seven years.
The 6-4 loss to the Flying Dogs capped a 2-8 run by the defending champions, who have gone 8-2-1 since.
“We slowly got our guys back, and suddenly, we had pitchers again,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said of the turnaround. “We started doing the little things well again and started getting breaks that we weren’t getting earlier in the season. The 50-50 plays started to go our way.”
Ketterman continued, “Due to postponements, we had to play ten games in the last 14 days of the regular season and I think that helped to get us in a rhythm.”
Cashtown starter Tyler Reinert had issues with his control in the opening frame Tuesday, walking the bases loaded, but escaped unscathed after Max Armstrong ripped a liner that left fielder Chris Schachle flagged down to end the inning.
After each hurler hung a donut in the second, Cashtown struck for a pair of tallies in the third against Ship starter Bryce Shaffer.
Zach Williams’ sac bunt brought home Dylan Ed, who had doubled to lead off the inning. Williams ended up reaching on a throwing error and zoomed around to score from first on Chase King’s two-out double to the gap in left-center.
“I was looking for a curveball that I could hit to right, and got a fastball instead,” King said. “I tried to pull it and got it into the gap.”
King, one of the team’s veterans with over a decade repping the Bucs, discussed what the team’s about-face has meant.
“I hate to admit this, but we were kinda going through the motions and it would’ve been embarrassing if we had missed the playoffs,” King said. “We got some guys back and just started playing with an urgency that we needed to win games.”
Ship (20-13) got a run back in the bottom of the third when Evan Wagaman drilled a double to left that plated Scott Witter. Armstrong followed with a single to left, but a strong throw by Schachle forced Wagaman to be held at third. Reinert got Austin Kopp to line out to end the inning.
Bagels by both teams in the fourth were followed by the decisive rally of the night from the visitors in the fifth when Cashtown hung six runs on the board to bust the game open.
Aden Juelich began the rally with a leadoff single and moved up on Zach Koons’ sac bunt, followed by King’s hit to plate Juelich.
Schachle kept the rally moving with a double that scored King, then Bryce Rudisill scored Schachle with a single to right.
Following a strikeout, Ethan Ketterman singled and Ed followed with a two-run, two-bagger, but the Buccos weren’t done scoring.
Williams’ infield single moved Ed to third, then he trotted home on Juelich’s second knock of the inning.
“We still have a lot of vets that have played in a lot of big playoff games for us over the years,” Eric Ketterman said. “Those guys showed up and played well tonight. We just have a belief in ourselves this time of year. This is what you play the regular season for, to get to the playoffs and try to win the championship.”
Cashtown (17-15-1) added two more in the sixth when Ethan Ketterman singled home King and Williams was hit by a pitch to force home Rudisill.
Reinert worked five innings to earn the victory for the winners. He allowed an unearned run on three hits with two strikeouts and six walks. He left after throwing 91 pitches, 52 of them for strikes.
Austin Kunkel threw a pair of scoreless innings to close it out for Cashtown and recorded five of his six outs via strikeout.
King paced the Pirates’ 13-hit attack with a trio of hits, while Juelich, Rudisill, Ketterman and Ed each supplied a pair of knocks.
Game 2 of the series is set for Thursday at Cashtown at 6 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Cashtown 002 062 0 — 10 13 1
Shippensburg 001 000 0 — 1 4 1
Tyler Reinert, Austin Kunkel (6) and Dylan Ed; Bryce Shaffer, Scott Witter (5), Max Armstrong (6), Trevar Reed (7) and Jaile Reyes, Greg Cunha (6). WP-Reinert. LP-Shaffer. SO-BB: Reinert 2-6, Kunkel 5-0; Shaffer 5-2, Witter 1-0, Armstrong 1-2, Reed 1-0. 2B: C-Ed 2, Chase King, Chris Schachle; S-Evan Wagaman.
Hagerstown 13, Frederick 1
Ryan Talbert blasted a three-run home run in the first inning to set the tone for the top-seeded Braves, who flattened the Flying Dogs in Game 1 of their best-of-5 semifinal series on Tuesday. Game 2 is set for 6 p.m. in Frederick.
Talbert enjoyed a monster night at the plate where he went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a single to go along with his three-run shot, finishing with six RBI. Jarrett Biesecker was 3-for-3 with four runs scored from the leadoff spot and starter Mikey Hawbaker fanned six while allowing only three hits in the five-inning conest.
Frederick 000 01 — 1 3 1
Hagerstown 432 4x — 13 14 3
Jean-Baptiste, Hughes (4). Hawbaker. WP: Hawbaker. LP: Jean-Baptiste. SO-BB: Jean-Baptiste 2-3, Hughes 0-0, Hawbaker 6-0. 2B: F-Anwar; H-Talbert 2, Kulikowski, A. Mathias. HR: H-Talbert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.