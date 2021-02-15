Gettysburg wrestling coach Chris Haines knew the margins were thin for his team to win its second-consecutive District 3 Class 3A team championship.
After comfortably dispatching of second-seeded Daniel Boone, 40-21, in the semifinals, the Warriors would need to be at their absolute best to defeat top-seeded and host team, Central Dauphin.
Gettysburg very nearly did just that, but ultimately came up one victory short of knocking off the undefeated Rams, falling 28-21 in the championship dual.
“We wrestled well,” Haines said after the match. “We just needed one or two more things to go our way and maybe be better in some positions and we could’ve had a different result. Unfortunately those things just didn’t go our way today.”
The Warriors, who entered Monday’s tournament as 23-0, came out firing early in their semifinal with the 11-0 Blazers.
Back to back wins from Dalton Redden and Ethan Dalton at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, put Gettysburg ahead and it never looked back. Jake Cherry, Max Gourley, Sam Rodridguez, Reed Miller and Gabe Pecaitis notched five pins in seven matches to lock up the win for the Warriors in the semifinals.
“I thought we did what we needed to do for the most part against (Daniel) Boone,” Haines said. “We wrestled well aside from a few weights, but I felt good after that.”
On the other side of the bracket, the Rams thumped fourth-seeded Hempfield to the tune of a 43-12 win to reach the final.
Central Dauphin continued that momentum and seized early control in the championship bout, thanks in large part to returning state placewinner Josh Miller. Miller started out the dual with a first-period pin of Ethan Dalton at 138 pounds.
Up at 145, standout freshman Ryan Garvick got out to a 13-0 lead on Gettysburg’s Tyler Withers and appeared to be on his way to a tech fall before Withers reversed Garvick to his back for five points. That flurry put Withers back in the match and he outscored Garvick 5-2 the rest of the way, eventually falling 15-10 but avoiding bonus points.
A similar scenario played out at 152 pounds, where Central Dauphin’s Bryce Buckman got out to an 11-3 lead after two periods with Jared Townsend, but faded late and was only able to notch an 11-5 victory, putting the Rams up 12-0 through three matches.
That’s when momentum began to swing the other way.
At 160 pounds, Jake Cherry put the Warriors on the board with a workmanlike 8-3 win over Wayde McClune. Then, at 172, Gettysburg senior Nathan Ridgley, who recently recorded his 100th-career win, bounced back from a loss against Daniel Boone to pin Central Dauphin’s Ethan Pae late in the second period.
“It was huge. But that was the expectation,” Haines said of Ridgley’s pin. “We made it very clear to him that we anticipated and expected him to pick up a pin and he did so.”
The pin cut the Rams’ lead to 12-9 ahead of the marquee matchup the dual, one that saw a pair of returning state qualifiers square off with Gettysburg’s Max Gourley and Central Dauphin’s Timmy Smith.
Smith entered the contest with a 2-0 career record against Gourley, but it was the latter who would come out on top this time around.
Gourley notched a single-leg takedown in the first period to take an early lead into the second period. In the second, he notched a reversal to go up 4-1 and despite Smith tallying an escape, he couldn’t find a takedown of his own and Gourley came out with the win to tie the dual at 12-12.
“He beat me twice, but I think I have a little more extra motivation to wrestle him and to beat him,” Gourley said of the win. “I knew that I had to get that win under my belt to give us the best chance of winning (the dual), because Central Dauphin’s an amazing team.”
Sam Rodriguez then gave Gettysburg its first lead with a win over previously unbeaten Nate Mosey at 215 pounds. Rodriguez scored on a single leg in the first period to take a 2-1 lead into the second. After an escape to start the second, Mosey got in on a single of his own but Rodriguez was able to elevate Mosey over the top and collect two points of his own. He’d add an escape and an additional takedown in the third period for the 7-3 win, putting the Warriors up 15-12 in the process.
“Sam had an outstanding day. I think he showed what he’s capable of doing,” Haines said of Rodriguez. “We just have to get him to be more consistent at what he does.”
The momentum for Gettysburg was short-lived, however. At 285 pounds, Trevor Gallagher squared off with Central Dauphin’s Ben Stewart. The two got into an upper-body situation early in the bout, with Gallagher grabbing a body lock and Stewart grabbing a pair of overhooks.
Stewart won the position, using a lateral drop to take Gallagher to his back and securing a fall on the edge of the mat for an integral six points, bringing the score to 18-15 in favor of the Rams.
“I was looking at the top guy and the top guy’s knees were off the mat,” Haines said of a discrepancy over whether the wrestlers were out of bounds when the pin occurred. “As explained to me, our guy’s shoulder was still in bounds, so it counts as a supporting point.”
Once again the Warriors had an answer, as Reed Miller put in a strong effort to secure a 10-4 decision win over Liam Flanagan at 106 pounds.
“It was a turning point, but at the same time we came back and we win at 106,” Haines said of the two matches.
The Rams retook the lead at 113 pounds as Gavin Reynolds downed Pecaitis, 4-0, to bring the team score to 21-18. Then at 120 pounds, Montana DeLawder rode out the entirety of the second and third periods but was unable to take Central Dauphin’s Dallas Schorr to his back. A 4-2 win by DeLawder tied the meet at 21-21, but Haines was hoping for more.
“At 120 we were hoping to get bonus points, but it’s tough to get bonus points when the other guy doesn’t wrestle back,” he said.
That left the two teams tied with two matches to go, but the team split the remaining bouts with the same amount of points, the Warriors would win the tiebreaker with seven match wins compared to the Rams’ six.
Fortunately for Central Dauphin, it had an ace up its sleeve in the form of standout sophomore Matt Repos. Repos, who finished fourth in the state a year ago, used a bevvy of attacks to notch four takedowns on the way to an 11-3 major decision and an all-important bonus points to make it 25-21 Rams heading into the final bout.
The bonus point meant Gettysburg’s Redden would need to secure a major decision or better over Central Dauphin’s Michael Beers in order to win the dual.
Redden started strongly, notching a pair of single-leg takedowns to lead Beers 4-1 after the first period. The pair started the second period from neutral and Redden again finished a single leg. A Beers escape made it 6-2 mid-way through the period. That’s when Redden, a sophomore, may have gotten a bit overzealous. Leading with under a minute to go in the second period, Redden attempted to go big while hanging on a front headlock. The move backfired and he ended up on his back, giving Beers an 8-6 lead after the period.
Redden notched one more takedown in the final period, but Beers picked up one of his own and grabbed an 11-8 victory for the match win and to give the Rams a 28-21 dual victory.,
“He did a great job and then he made a very costly decision,” Haines said of the final match.
The Warriors loss means they’ll finish the season 24-1, as only the district champions advance to March’s state tournament under the altered 2021 format. While they’ll have have no more duals, Haines’ wrestlers will be back in action on Saturday at South Western for the District 3-3A, Section 4 tournament.
“This is a really good group and I’m proud of the way they’ve come together this year,” Gourley said after the meet. “Now we just need to get refocused and make sure we’re the best we can for the individual postseason, because we have a lot of wrestling left and a lot of goals left to accomplish.”
District 3 Team Championships
Monday
Class 3A — At Central Dauphin
Semifinals
Gettysburg 40, Daniel Boone 21
132: Dalton Redden (G) dec. Brett Marchiano, 4-1; 138: Ethan Dalton (G) MD. Nolan Brown, 12-2; 145: J.T. Hogan (DB) dec. Tyler Withers, 8-4; 152: Canton Dolla (DB) dec. Jared Townsend, 4-2; 160: Jake Cherry (G) p. Josh Smith, :38; 172: Tucker Hogan (DB) MD. Nathan Ridgley, 10-1; 189: Max Gourley (G) p. Jake Pogash, :19; 215: Sam Rodriguez (G) p. James Woodcock, 2:53; 285: Trevor Gallagher (G) dec. Colin Leahy, 6-0; 106: Reed Miller (G) p. Dean Houser, :41; 113; Gabe Pecaitis (G) p. Purshotma Sign, 5:14; 120: Gavin Richard (DB) p. Jaxon Townsend, 1:30; 126: Stephen Spitko (DB) P. Kyle Shearer, 1:05.
Championship
Central Dauphin 28, Gettysburg 21
138: Josh Miller (CD) p. Ethan Dalton, 1:24; 145: Ryan Garvick (CD) dec. Tyler Withers, 15-10; 152: Bryce Buckman (CD) dec. Jared Townsend, 11-5; 160: Jake Cherry (G) dec. Wayde McClune, 8-3; 172: Nathan Ridgley (G) p. Ethan Pae, 3:39; 189: Max Gourley (G) dec. Timmy Smith, 4-2; 215: Sam Rodriguez (G) dec. Nate Mosey, 7-3; 285: Ben Stewart (CD) p. Trevor Gallagher, :53; 106: Reed Miller (G) dec. Liam Flanagan, 10-4, 113: Gavin Reynolds (CD) dec. Gabe Pecaitis, 4-0; 120: Montana DeLawder (G) dec. Dallas Schorr, 4-2; 126: Matt Repos (DC) MD. Jacob Fetrow, 11-3; 138: Michael Beers (CD) dec. Dalton Redden, 11-8.
Class 2A — At Northern Lebanon
Semifinals
Newport 37, Northern Lebanon 32
Boiling Springs 34, West Perry 27
Championship
Boiling Springs 51, Newport 15
