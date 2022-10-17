DIETRICH

Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich celebrates his win in the 410 sprint car race on Saturday at Lincoln Speedway. It was Dietrich’s sixth victory at the track this season. (Lincoln Speedway photograph)

Danny Dietrich scored his sixth win of the season and the 61st win of his career at Lincoln on Saturday night at the Dean’s Auto Plaza Night of Champions.

Dietrich lined up third for the feature and after battling Buddy Kofoid, took over the lead on lap 12.

