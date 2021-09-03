One big misstep caused the turnover that cost Littlestown its final chance to retake the lead. But with three red zone giveaways, there’s no room to point fingers, head coach Mike Lippy said.
Susquehannock bounced back from a two-score deficit to take a 14-13 victory over the visiting Thunderbolts, Friday.
Trailing by a point, the Thunderbolts (0-2) moved the chains five times in the final seven and a half minutes to get from their own 16 all the way to the Susquehannock 15. On a sweep left, Anthony Shirdon lost his footing and the ball popped loose, allowing the Warriors (2-0) to recover with 1:15 to play.
“It was on their sideline and it looked like he just fumbled the ball,” Lippy said. “He’s been off a couple days with problems with his knee. It’s just a tough night. The kids fought to the end, we just need to get over that hurdle. Way too many turnovers again after we had a ton of them last week.”
The ground appeared to cause the Shirdon fumble, but Lippy said officials rarely overturn a call in high school football.
Susquehannock head coach Steve Wiles was elated with a squad that battled back from a 13-0 first-half deficit but admitted that the referee’s declaration was fortuitous.
“It was bang-bang and the ref called it a fumble. I’ll take it,” he said. “I don’t get too many of those calls.”
The Warriors had plenty to celebrate even before the game-changing fumble. After a shaky first half, freshman Josh Pecunes connected on a pair of deep strikes, the second a 24-yard reception in single coverage by another freshman, Joe Fuller with 5:39 to play in the third quarter.
“Joe shows us a lot in practice. He goes up and gets the ball at the high point and I thought we had a size mismatch out there,” Wiles said. “Josh has done a heck of a job at quarterback. They have a bright future together if they keep working.”
The Bolts had bottled up Zach Pecunes, Josh’s senior brother, for most of the game. But he got loose for go-ahead score, following his blocks to a 53-yard rumble on the right side. He finished with 69 yards on 10 carries and two catches for 50 yards.
The Warriors had mostly avoided running toward Bolts defensive lineman Bryce Redding, but went to one of their most successful plays in a tight spot. The score came with 10:04 remaining in the game.
“We just ran a power sweep and he popped through,” Wiles said. “We’ve been waiting for that. We’ve had some nice runs with that but haven’t popped a big one.”
Littlestown’s Nate Holt was the benefactor of two drives beginning with great field position in the first half. He spun off a tackle for a 6-yard TD to complete a 32-yard drive with 11 minutes to go in the second quarter for the 7-0 lead.
He scored again with 19 seconds remaining in the half on a 4-yard plunge, finishing the night with 51 yards on 15 rushes. The ball never got out of the holder’s hands on the second extra point attempt.
Despite the 13-0 lead at the half, the Bolts felt like they left a lot on the field. They drove to the Susky 19 on their first drive, but Warrior defensive back Dameon Carter stepped in front of a pass on the goal line to prevent the score. They also coughed up the ball on a 4th and short plunge inside the 5-yard-line with 5:10 to go in the first half.
The Bolts defense did its job in the first half. Caleb Unger cut down Susky’s next drive after Littlestown’s fumble with an interception at midfield. Earlier in the half, Nathan King sacked the QB once on his own and a second time with the help of Tommy Carrucci to suffocate a pair of Susky drives.
A week after throwing three interceptions for touchdowns, quarterback Xavier Benner improved, connecting on 11 of 22 passes for 166 yards, including 3 of 4 on the final drive. Nate Thomas was his most popular target, nabbing 5 balls for 67 yards. Zyan Herr caught three for 46.
“He was making plays and put us in a position to kick a field goal if we have to,” Lippy said. “This was a winnable game. We just need to go back to work. It’s tough when you’re 0-2, but there’s nowhere to go but up.”
Littlestown 0 13 0 0 — 13
Susquehannock 0 0 8 6 — 14
2nd Quarter
L- Nate Holt 6 run (Zyan Herr kick) 11:00
L- Holt 4 run (snap fumbled) 0:19
3rd Quarter
S- Joe Fuller 24 pass from Josh Pecunes (Zach Pecunes 2 pnt run) 5:39
4th Quarter
S- Z. Pecunes 53 run (2-pnt failed) 10:04.
Team Statistics
L S
First downs 14 14
Rushing 35-115 37-157
Passing 11-22-1 5-9-1
Passing yards 166 100
Total yards 281 257
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-54 3-35
Punting 1-46 3-28.3
Individual Statistics
Rushing: L- Kurtis Shifflett 10-41, Xavier Benner 3-7, Nate Holt 15-51, Anthony Shirdon 7-16; S- Ben Oestrike 11-33, Josh Pecunes 5 (-26), Micheal Fox 7-27, Brad Simons 1-9, Zach Pecunes 10-69, Tim Minacci 3-45.
Passing: L- Benner 11-22-1 166; S- J. Pecunes 5-9-1 100
Receiving: L-Nate Thomas 5-67, Caleb Unger 1-11, Nathan King 1-19, Zyan Herr 3-46, Shirdon 1-18; S- Z. Pecunes 2-250, Dameon Carter 1-13, Fox 1-13, Joe Fuller 1-24.
