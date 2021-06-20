It was a bittersweet day for the runners and organizers of the YWCA of Gettysburg’s Spirit of Gettysburg 5K Run on Saturday. Bitter, because it was the final time that the annual community event will be held on its traditional course on the hallowed grounds of the first day’s battle at Gettysburg on Oak Ridge. The National Military Park has decided to ban all running events from park land, beginning in 2022. But this event was sweet for so many more reasons.
First, 455 participants finished the 5,000 meter (3.1 mile) course, with scores more taking part in the one mile fun run and the kids’ run. After having taken a one-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, it was wonderful to have a real live race again. It was the 30th running of the Spirit of Gettysburg on the course which started and ended on Seminary Ridge.
Second, it was the fastest winning time since 2012. Ryan Blood won the overall title with an impressive time of 14:55, while Maura Knestout was the first woman across the line, running 18:24.
Third, countless friends and family turned out to cheer on the runners. Despite the hot, humid conditions, there was fortuitous cloud cover, and the overall atmosphere was one of joy and camaraderie.
Fourth, the race had a definite patriotic feel to it, especially after the national anthem was played with all 455 runners on the line, and the race was finally started with a musket blast by Civil War re-enactor David Swisher.
And finally, first-year race director Mark Purdy managed to coordinate all of the facets of organizing such an event so that there were no complications or problems. It all went off without a hitch.
“While this is the first year I have been the race director,” Purdy said, “I have to give credit to Alex Hayes and Nancy Lilley, who directed it before and helped me a lot. I have run in the race, but this is the first time that I got to see all the moving parts that go into making this event a success. This is just a great day.”
Blood, who qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the marathon in 2011 and has a personal best time of 14:02 in the 5,000 on a track, has experience on the Spirit’s course. He won the event in 2010 (14:38), and then finished second in 2016. Because of an injury in 2018, Blood did virtually no running at all in 2019, and decided to try to make a comeback last year. It was his best race in over two years, as he won by over one minute.
“It was nice to come out and get the win again,” said the Lock Haven graduate. “In 2020 I started up again at 3-4 miles a day for a while. But I felt like I wanted to get competitive again, so at the beginning of this year I started jumping into some races, and here we are now. It is an honor to win here. It was humid, and that caught up with me a little bit in the last 1,000 meters. But there is a lot of history with this course, and it might be the last running of it, so I am happy to win here.”
Knestout made her name in running at Syracuse University, where she was Maura Linde. Currently an assistant coach in charge of the women distance runners at Johns Hopkins University, she has made her mark recently as a coach of arguably the best group of distance runners in Division III. She too has recently decided to get back into racing to see what she has left in the tank. Judging by her easy win on Saturday, that would be a lot.
“I didn’t really know what to expect since it was my first time racing in a while,” Knestout said. “I love Gettysburg. It is so beautiful up here. I figured there would be some high school or college kids running here. I came to run this for fun, but I am also competitive and thought that I’d like to win too. It was good competition, especially with some of the guys that I was running with.”
Indeed there were some high school runners, and that included the bulk of the Gettysburg High School distance team. Kelty Oaster, who graduated from GHS in 2019 and owns the Warrior school record in the 800, was the fourth woman to finish (20:46). Her sister, Winter, just finished her freshman year at Gettysburg and holds the school record in the 1600. She placed fifth among women (21:04). For the men, 2017 state qualifier Luke Milhimes ’18 finished third overall (16:36), and was followed by fellow Warriors Drew Cole ’22 (4th – 17:00) and Sam Douds ’21 (5th – 17:06).
Many local runners placed in the top three in their age group to win a coveted Spirit of Gettysburg mug. For complete results of the race, including all age group winners, go to http://www.runhigh.com/2021RESULTS/R061921AC.html.
The demographics of the 5,000 meter race participants gives a small glimpse into the race’s popularity. The vast majority of the runners were from Pennsylvania and Maryland, but some came from as far as Connecticut, and beyond.
The Vigue family, Kevin, Lavinia, and daughters Samantha and Allison, had two age group winners. The parents, both Gettysburg College graduates, have come to every race but two since its inception in 1990, and they only missed those two because Lavinia, a high school cross country coach in Connecticut, had her team at the AAU National meet in North Carolina.
Gettysburg College president, Bob Iuliano, ran in the race for the first time.
Ruth Topper, of Gettysburg, was one of the few participants that ran in the inaugural Spirit in 1990.
Mark Clowney, a member of the Gettysburg HS team that was fourth in the state in cross country in 1992, is still running, and placed 7th overall (17:38), just one minute off his high school time at states.
Mason Young and Charlotte Bohnenblust were the youngest participants, both at age 7. The oldest was 82 year old Walter Rockey. The largest age group was 50-54.
There were 199 males and 256 females in the race.
As for the future of the Spirit of Gettysburg, it is difficult to say. It is clear that the park service is not going to allow races in the park going forward, but it is also clear that the race organizers would love to continue the race in some form or another, whatever that may be.
“I believe our approach now will be, that’s the way it is and we will have to think of something else,” Purdy said of the park service’s new mandate. “In my view, and the view of a lot of other people who live around here, there are a lot of great roads to run on that are not part of the park service. There are a lot of opinions out there about what the park service says and whatnot, but I think we don’t want to spend a lot of time fighting about that. We just need to know what’s going to work for us and to come up with a plan. There are a lot of good possibilities.”
The Spirit of Gettysburg embodies the literal spirit of a small town and the spirit of the local YWCA. The Y’s mission of healthy lifestyles and empowerment are personified by the near-100 volunteers who make the event a reality. Hopefully, that spirit will keep the fun, fellowship, and fitness going in the future.
