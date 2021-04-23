Baseball
Gettysburg 9, Littlestown 2
Alex Meckley went 3 for 4 with three RBI, including a double and a home run as the Warriors picked up their fifth win on the trot.
Starter Marshall Mott went four innings and struck out five to pick up the win for Gettysburg, while Michael Henrie allowed eight in the loss for the Bolts.
The two teams were locked at 0-0 until the top of the third, when Gettysburg batted around and put up 7 runs.
Gettysburg 007 101 0 — 9 14 2
Littlestown 001 100 0 — 2 4 0
Marshall Mott, Braden Manning (4) and Cody Furman; Michael Henrie, Braden Unger (5) and Ryan Jones. WP: Mott. LP: Henrie. SO-BB: G-Mott 5-4, Manning 7-2; L-Henrie 3-1. Unger 3-1. 2B: G-Mott, Alex Meckley, Bryce Rudisill. HR: G-Meckley.
Bermudian Springs 9, Greencastle-Antrim 6
The visiting Blue Devils took the lead with a four-run fourth inning, but the Eagles responded with a five-spot in the sixth inning to retake the lead and grab the win.
Carter Stuart went six innings on the mound to grab the win, while Brock Carpenter went 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI at the dish.
Greencastle-Antrim 011 400 0 — 6 6 3
Bermudian Springs 220 005 X — 9 9 4
Horst, Wyand (5), Rohman (6) and Reid; Carter Stuart and Dalton Reinert (7). WP: Stuart. LP: Horst. SO-BB: GA-Horst 4-1, Wyand 4-3, Rohman 1-0; BS-Stuart 2-5, Reinert 0-0. 2B: GA-Grudzuinski 2, Kline, Reid. 3B: BS-Brock Carpenter
Softball
Littlestown 12,
James Buchanan 9
Chelsey Stonesifer pitched a complete game and hammered a pair of home runs as the Bolts continue to top the D3-3A rankings.
Bailey Rucker chipped in with three hits and two RBI for Littlestown, as did Becca Green.
Littlestown 216 010 2 — 12 14 0
James Buchanan 001 332 0 — 9 9 1
Atherton, Florczak (3). WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Atherton. SO-BB: L-Stonesifer 13-5; JB-Atherton 3-6, Florczak 1-1. 2B: L-Kailey Miller; JB-Dayley, Egli. HR: L-Stonesifer 2, Bailey Rucker 1; JB-Atherton, Welsh.
Trinity 12,
Bermudian Springs 8
The Eagles erupted for five runs in the first inning but couldn’t keep up with the Shamrocks’ offensive onslaught, following to the visitors in non-conference play.
Starting pitcher Tori Murrin went 5 1/3 in the loss, striking out four, while Maya Kemper and Maddie Stephens each had a pair of RBI.
Trinity 201 223 2 — 12 16 1
Bermudian Springs 510 001 1 — 8 10 3
Smith, Haser; Tori Murren, Maddie Reever. WP: Haser. LP: Murrin. SO-BB: T-Smith 0-1, Haser 9-1; BS-Murrin 4-3, Reever 1-0. 2B: T-Smith, Haser, Seipp; BS-Chenault; 3B: T-Smith, Haser.
York Tech 19, Biglerville 9
The Canners hung tough and entered the bottom of the sixth tied at 9-9, but a 10-run bottom of the inning won it for the Spartans.
Abigail Reckard went the distance in the circle for the Canners, while Alexis Pickett had a huge day at the dish, going 4 for 4 with four RBI, three runs scored and two extra base hits.
Biglerville 130 203 X — 9 9 4
York Tech 106 20(10) X — 19 17 7
WP: Steinfeldt. LP: Reckard. SO-BB: B-Reckard 3-5; YT-Steinfeldt 8-1; 2B: B-Alexis Pickett; YT-Devor, Saylor, Shue, Zeinkiewicz. 3B: B-Pickett.
Tennis
Bermudian Springs 5,
York Country Day 0
The Eagles moved to 11-3 and continued their pursuit of one of eight playoff spots in Class 2A with a shutout of York Country Day.
Singles: 1. Brett Laughmann (BS) d. Jacoby 6-1, 6-3; Nate Edmondson (BS) d. Frey 6-3, 6-0; 3. Gage Bjonnes (BS) d. Croom 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Parker Sanders/Hunter Madara (BS) d. Abbott/Dalton 6-1, 6-0; 2. Colby David/Myles Avery d. Markel/Rodriguez 6-0, 6-0.
New Oxford 4,
Littlestown 1
The Colonials took four of five matches in a battle of area teams, including a sweep of the doubles matches, while Littlestown’s Cyrus Marshall took a first singles win for the Bolts.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Aaron Wampler 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); 2. Zach Barnhart (NO) d. Nolan Westfall 6-1, 6-3; 3. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Nathan Snyder 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Daniel Wolfe/Wade Deckman (NO) d. Shawn Nelson/Trent Boritz 6-4, 6-4; 2. Ethan Aiello/Tommy King d. Mason Adams/Derek Reed 6-1, 6-1.
Hanover 5,
Delone Catholic 0
The Nighthawks swept the Squires to move to 7-4 on the year, just outside the playoff cutline.
Singles: 1. Antonio Corona (H) d. Ben Elsner 6-3, 6-1; 2. Charlie Zitto (H) d. Isaac Sheerer 6-1, 6-1; 3. Brian Corona (H) d. Sebastian Fielding 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Nick Shaw/John Ramirez (H) d. Will Seymore/Evan Glass 6-0, 6-3; 2. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (H) fft.
Gettysburg 5, Dover 0
The Warriors picked up a big win, sweeping the Eagles and surrendering just three games throughout the entire match.
Singles: 1. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess (G) d. Vaden 6-2, 6-0; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Miller 6-1, 6-0; 3. Danny Sauter (G) d. Sanchez 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Eisenhour/Taylor 6-0, 6-0; 2. Bryce Bladen/Jack Delaney (G) d. Warehime/Hicks 6-0, 6-0.
South Western 4,
Spring Grove 1
The Mustangs took four of five from the visiting Rockets, including each of the doubles matches, moving to 6-1 on the season.
Singles: 1. Alex Guy (SW) d. Etter 6-2, 6-4; 2. Shaqfeh (SG) d. Ryan Hanson 7-6, 6-7, 11-9; 3. Mason Neiderer (SW) D. Covington 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Derek Cracium/Chase Anderson (SW) d. Kelly/Gutshall 6-3, 6-2; 2. Arsh Kumarian/Brody Rebert (SW) d. Cummings/Raub 6-0, 6-2.
Girls’ Lacrosse
South Western 15,
New Oxford 9
The Mustangs took a pivotal clash with the host Colonials, limiting what had been a red hot New Oxford offense.
Leah Leonard’s six goals led the way for the visitors, with four of them coming in a huge first half. Katie Yocum added four of her own for the ‘Stangs.
For the Colonials, Ally Mathis, Eryn Little and Hannah Zimmer each recorded a hat trick.
South Western 8 7 — 15
New Oxford 3 6 — 9
Goals: SW-Leah Leonard 6, Katie Yocum 4, Lexi Plesic 2, Kloey Batchellor 2, Ella Baker 1; NO-Ally Mathis 3, Hannah Zimmer 3, Eryn Little 3. Assists: SW-Plesic 2, Baker 1, Yocum 1; NO-Bethany Cohee 4, Sydney Winpigler 1. Saves: SW-9; NO-Morgan Scott 13. Shots: SW-29; NO-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.