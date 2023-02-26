Mount St. Mary’s topped Rider, 63-58, behind a strong defensive effort at Alumni Gymnasium on Sunday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin led the Mount with 15 points while Malik Jefferson added a double-double with 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Dakota Leffew chipped in 14 points for the Mount, which improved to 11-19 overall and 7-12 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Leading by nine at the half, the Mount came out strong in the second stanza, taking a 42-27 advantage after a Jefferson free throw with 17 minutes left in the game. Leffew scored on a drive to the bucket to put the Mount up 44-29 with 13:55 on the clock before Rider (15-12, 12-6 MAAC) rallied.

