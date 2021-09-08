First-year Fairfield girls’ volleyball coach Megan Horrell knows that she has a difficult task in front of her.
Fairfield, one of the smallest schools in the YAIAA, is trying to build its program from the ground up, and Horrell wants to be a big part of that.
For that reason, she wasn’t fazed when Fairfield lost its opening match of the year in straight sets to visiting York Tech: 25-6, 25-14, 25-18.
“I could tell that they were a little nervous at the beginning,” Horrell said of the rough first set. “But I know that we started to play the way that we know how to play volleyball. So it’s coming along. I know it’s program that’s trying to rebuild, but they’re learning and they’re working really hard in practice. I’m very proud of what they did.”
The first set was a struggle for the hosts, as the Spartans raced out to a 10-3 lead thanks in large part to unforced errors, and never looked back.
In the second set, it appeared we were headed for a repeat as the visitors raced to a 5-0 lead. But the Knights dug in, reeling off seven consecutive points to take a 7-5 lead thanks in large part to strong play from seniors Kaylyn Ott and Natalya Jacobson.
The run led to a York Tech timeout and the two then went back and forth for a series of points, with Fairfield holding steady at 13-10 mid-way through the set.
That’s when the Spartans seized control, reeling off seven consecutive points and closing the set on a 15-1 run to grab a 25-14 set two win.
“I was super excited about how the girls just played,” Tech coach Holly Hess said after the match. “They were super scared, however the way that they played was amazing and I am so looking forward to the season. We’re going to do some amazing things this year.”
The run was sparked by the reinsertion of junior setter Jenna Morris, who subbed back in following the timeout and directed the Spartans’ rotation throughout most of the match.
“Jenna is my quarterback. I’ve had her since freshman year and she has improved amazingly every year,” Hess said of Morris. “She runs this team and she’s only a junior, so I can’t wait for her senior year.”
In the third and final set, it appeared that the Spartans were going to coast to an easy victory. Tech raced out to an 8-2 lead in the set and had doubled up the Knights, 24-12, late in the set with match points looming. But Fairfield showed fight. The hosts reeled off six consecutive points to stave off set points before a JoEllen Benson kill finished it off for the Spartans.
“They held on and kept them at match points for a while, so I was very pleased with how they performed,” Horrell said of the showing.
With a long season to come, Horrell said she’s identified a few specific areas where she believes improvement is possible.
“We knew coming in that our hitting game, our setting game was good. But we know that we really needed to improve on our serve receive and our serves and I think that was evident tonight,” she said. “That’s something that we’re going to continue to work on and they’re getting better every practice. That’s our goal, after every practice to be a little bit better than we were the day before.”
The Spartans face a tough test in their second match, as they’ll play host to Delone Catholic on Thursday. Fairfield is now off until Saturday, when it heads to Gettysburg for a tournament with the Warriors, Bermudian Springs, Carlisle and Boiling Springs.
Contact Clay Sauertieg at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
