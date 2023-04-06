New Oxford senior Luke Petrie followed up his career-high nine-goal explosion in an eight-goal win over West York on Tuesday with an electric eight-goal display in the Colonials’ 14-7 triumph over visiting York Catholic in YAIAA boys’ lacrosse action Thursday night at Colonial Stadium.
The win wrapped up a 3-0 week for the Ox and knocked the Fighting Irish from the ranks of the unbeaten in division play.
“They’re a quality team,” New Oxford head coach Jamie Carver said. “But we go into every match feeling that if we can play to our capabilities that we can play with anyone on our schedule.”
Petrie got the scoring going just 35 seconds into the match when he scored off an assist from Jarrett Bitzer.
“Luke has been more of a crease guy for us in the past,” Carver said. “But we’ve pushed him further out on the field this year. He’s really improved his dodging skills which creates better angles for shots and passes.”
York Catholic (4-3, 3-1) pocketed the next two goals with Trey Wisnieski scoring off an assist from Luke Gertsen and Kyle Scott netting an unassisted marker to push the visitors in front just under four minutes in.
Bitzer leveled the match at the 6:53 mark of the opening frame, then goals from Brady Courville and Petrie made it 4-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Carver connected with Petrie again to begin the second quarter scoring with 10:15 to play until intermission, but then the Irish potted three of the next four markers to draw within 6-5 on a goal by Landon Danes with 3:08 to go in the half.
New Oxford (4-2, 3-2) scored the final three goals of the half and went to the break leading, 9-5.
A goal by Petrie off of a helper from Ryan Carver began the second-half scoring with 10:38 to go in the third.
“I think scoring early in the third quarter was important for us. It kept our momentum going from the first half,” Petrie said. “We rode it the rest of the way.”
The only other tally in the third quarter was a marker for the visitors when Danes scored off an assist from Nolan Savarese at the 5:27 mark.
Bitzer and Petrie made sure there was no miracle comeback in the cards for YC as they finished off unassisted tallies in the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter.
A goal by Scott was the only score for the Irish in the fourth, then Petrie and Carver put the finishing touches on the scoring with goals in the last three minutes.
“I always preach that the third quarter can win games for you,” coach Carver said. “We wanted to start the second half well and we did.”
New Oxford received goals from five different players, while four different players tallied assists for the winners.
“We’ve got different guys that can score,” Petrie said. “We’re able to spread the ball around well and find our shooters for good shots.”
The Ox has a big week on tap next week with a pair of home matches against Central York and Dallastown on Tuesday and Thursday.
“We’ve got two really big tests next week,” Coach Carver said. “Central and Dallastown are always two of the best teams in the league.”
