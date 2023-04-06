OX
New Oxford’s Luke Petrie fires a shot between York Catholic defenders Lukas Creisher (2) and Zachary Shanko (24) during Thursday’s YAIAA game at New Oxford. Petrie scored eight goals in the Colonials’ 14-7 win. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

New Oxford senior Luke Petrie followed up his career-high nine-goal explosion in an eight-goal win over West York on Tuesday with an electric eight-goal display in the Colonials’ 14-7 triumph over visiting York Catholic in YAIAA boys’ lacrosse action Thursday night at Colonial Stadium.

The win wrapped up a 3-0 week for the Ox and knocked the Fighting Irish from the ranks of the unbeaten in division play.

