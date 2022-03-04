For a brief while, it appeared as if the Gettysburg College women were on the ropes in the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament opening round.
The Bullets, who are hosting the first two rounds at Bream Gym, trailed upset-minded SUNY-Morrisville 21-12 after the first quarter and 32-22 with just over two minutes remaining in the first half.
But then things began to click for Gettysburg, and they clicked in a big way. The 25th-ranked Bullets closed the contest on a monstrous 55-12 run to claim at 77-44 victory and advance to Saturday’s second round.
“I think from the outside looking in it comes off like it was some magical words that were said at halftime,” Gettysburg coach Nate Davis said of what sparked the comeback. “But to be honest with you, it was just kind of reassuring ‘hey, we weathered a pretty tough storm. We’ve just got to continue to be us and focus back on the things that we do well.’ And that’s really what it was. It wasn’t some Knute Rockne speech or anything like that.”
To say that the Bullets (25-3) weathered an early storm is probably putting it mildly. The Mustangs (19-8), who won the United East Conference championship for the first time this season, were red hot to start the contest. Morrisville shot 6-of-11 on 3-pointers in the opening frame to take a 21-12 lead after the first. Gettysburg, meanwhile, made just two of its first seven shots from beyond the arc.
“They hit everything. I mean, they really did,” Davis said of the Mustangs’ shooting. “We knew they had a good shooting team. We knew they were going to shoot a lot of threes. You can look at stats and know that, but I don’t think any of us expected them to shoot 56 percent in the first quarter.”
Morrisville continued to shoot it well early in the second quarter while the Bullets continued their shooting woes and the visitors extended the lead to 32-22 with 2:05 left in the first half. But trifectas from Carly Rice and Meghan Barbera helped Gettysburg close the half on a 6-0 to trail just 32-28 at the break. Barbera was part of a bench unit that outscored the Mustangs’ bench 11-0 in the first half and 31-0 in the contest.
“Our bench has been important all year,” Davis said afterward. “That’s one of the things that’s kind of been our thing all year long is we just don’t know who’s going to step up and people have got be ready to go.”
Out of the halftime break, the Bullets kept the momentum rolling in a big way. Led by senior Carly Rice, who had 13 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter, Gettysburg ripped off a 14-0 run over the first three minutes of the half to surge to a 42-32 lead.
“It definitely meant a lot, because going into this you know nothing’s guaranteed,” Rice said of her big night. “Even if we had lost, I would’ve been happy with how we performed. But obviously I’m really happy that we won the game today.”
But the Bullets’ pressure didn’t stop there. After a Brooke Hammersley and-1 briefly stemmed the tide for the Mustangs, Rice and company went right back to work, scoring the next 10 points of the contest and ballooning the lead out to 52-35 with 2:30 left in the quarter. In total, Gettysburg outscored Morrisville 29-5 in the third and 35-5 from the two-minute mark of the first half to grab a commanding 57-37 lead headed to the fourth.
Try as they might, Morrisville never found its footing again in the contest and the Bullets cruised home to the 77-44 victory. Gettysburg will now take on No. 10 Baldwin-Wallace (22-4) at 6 p.m. on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. The Yellow Jackets topped Salisbury 66-54 in the opening round on Friday.
“We know it’s going to be a tough battle,” Davis said of the second-round matchup. “We’ll be ready for it as best we can.”
Morrisville State 21 11 5 7 - 44
#25 Gettysburg 12 16 29 20 - 77
