Playing for the first time in 19 days, the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team fell at LIU, 74-57, in Northeast Conference action on Thursday night at the Wellness Center. Mezie Offurum led the Mount with 12 points while Nana Opoku added 10 points and seven rebounds in the game.
LIU’s tandem of Ty Flowers and Eral Penn combined for 43 points to lead the Sharks (4-9, 1-2 NEC) to the victory. Flowers led the way with 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals while Penn added 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting.
The Mountaineers (4-9, 0-3 NEC) started strong as four different players scored in the opening four minutes for an early 8-3 lead. Jalen Benjamin converted a drive the bucket to start the scoring in the game with Offurum and Opoku adding back-to-back baskets for a 6-0 lead. After a Penn 3-pointer, Malik Jefferson converted a hook shot in the paint to put the Mount up by five early in the contest.
The Mount led 10-7 before LIU connected on four consecutive three-point baskets to kick-start a 16-to-0 run that allowed the Sharks to take control of the game. Flowers drained three triples during the scoring streak. The Sharks were able to maintain the lead, taking a 36-21 lead at the break. LIU held the Mount to 9-of-24 shooting (37.5 percent) in the half while forcing nine turnovers.
After Offurum opened the second half with a basket, LIU scored the next seven points to stretch the lead to 43-23 with 17:53 left in the game. The Mount pulled within 15 points, 56-41, after a Deandre Thomas 3-pointer with just under nine minutes left, but LIU answered with the next five points and led comfortably the rest of the way.
Offurum led the Mount with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting while adding five rebounds. Opoku had 10 points, seven boards and a pair of blocks for the Mount with Thomas, Benjamin and Josh Reaves each scoring eight in the loss. Benjamin, who leads the NEC in assists, finished the contest with six helpers while adding five boards.
Flowers went 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-10 from beyond the arc for his 23-point effort. Penn had 20 points and six boards with Tre Wood also in double figures with 12 points.
Turnovers plagued the Mount throughout the game as the Sharks scored 27 points off 20 Mount miscues. The Mount finished 23-of-54 (.427) from the field and 7-of-21 (.333) from three-point range. LIU shot 45.7 percent (32-of-70) overall and 31.0 percent (9-of-29) from beyond the arc. LIU held a 39-to-32 edge on the boards while scoring 17 second-chance points off 13 offensive boards.
The Mount is back in action today with a 4 p.m. contest at St. Francis Brooklyn.
GAME NOTES
• The turnover bug has reappeared for the Mountaineers. The Mount tied a season high with 20 turnovers in the loss to LIU on Thursday. It is the eighth time this season the Mount has recorded 16 or more turnovers in a game. Since committing a season-low three turnovers at Santa Clara, the Mountaineers are averaging 17.0 turnovers per contest.
• Nana Opoku, the reigning NEC Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 3.5 blocks over his past two games. After not recording a block in each of the Mount’s first three games, Opoku is averaging 2.40 blocks over the past 10 games. He is third all-time at the Mount with 170 blocks.
•The Mount was swept by St. Francis Brooklyn in last year’s season series, but still holds a 39-36 lead in the all-time series. The Terriers have won the past three games in the series and five of the past eight matchups. The Mountaineers are 14-22 all-time on the road against St. Francis Brooklyn and are 4-9 over their past 13 games at the Pope PE Center.
• Point guard Jalen Benjamin leads the Northeast Conference with 4.54 assists per game. The junior had six assists in the Mount’s loss at LIU, and is averaging 6.50 assists over his past four games. Benjamin has dished out five or more assists in five times this season.
• Mezie Offurum led the Mount with 12 points in the loss at LIU on Thursday night, his fourth consecutive game in double figures. Offurum is averaging 14.3 points over the four-game stretch, shooting 50.0 percent (22-of-44) from the field. The scoring surge has brought Offurum’s season average to 10.7 points per game.
UP NEXT
• The Mount heads to Bryant on Saturday, Jan. 15 in a rematch of last year’s NEC Championship game. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
