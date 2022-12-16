While Delone Catholic played scrappy and hustled like mad men, the Squires were no match for Littlestown’s size and athleticism, as they dropped a 65-42 decision to the visiting Bolts on Friday night.
Lucas Denault, a senior back on the team after not playing last year, got the Bolts on track early with a layup on the fast break and another off a rebound. Chris Meakin, a 6-foot-8 junior, hit a layup then nailed a long 3-pointer and Littlestown was off to an 11-2 lead with just under three minutes to go in the first period.
The Squires did not panic, and got themselves back in the game before the quarter ended. Bryson Kopp, who led Delone with 16 points, drove for a layup, then with 32 seconds to go hit a three from the top of the key to pull the Squires to within three points at 15-12.
Zyan Herr, who had six first-quarter points, hit two free throws to give Littlestown a 17-12 lead after one.
“They’re a tall test,” said Delone coach Brandon Staub. “They are very skilled, very big, and very experienced. A lot of things that you want in a basketball team. They are tough. We knew it would be a challenge, and I think we weathered the storm early.”
Littlestown’s trapping defense was intense, and the Squires (4-1, 1-1 YA-3) had trouble getting many open looks. With long arms and a great height advantage, the Bolts (4-2, 2-0 YA-3) were making Delone work for everything.
“We defended well, and we executed well,” said Littlestown coach Jon Forster. “We have a lot of length, a lot of athleticism, but when we are flying around and we’re deflecting passes, we can be a great defensive team at times. There is not a lot of space on the court when we are active.”
In the second quarter Meakin and Denault each had two buckets and the Bolts shot 5-for-6 from the line. Kopp and Gage Zimmerman tried to keep Delone in it, and with 2:52 to go in the half, Kopp made a short jumper to make the score 27-20. However, Denault and Meakin again scored and the Bolts led at the half 33-21. The Squires were not without hope however, and came out in the third quarter to try and get a spark of some kind.
“We tried to come out in the third to get it close, but we just didn’t get that first run and we were never able to get any closer,” Staub said. “Meakin is so long on top and he is a good free-throw shooter. I mean, there is only so much you can do when he gets the ball.”
The idea of getting something going in the third did not exactly pan out for the Squires. Meakin was fouled early, and made both freebies. Thirteen seconds later he stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a slam dunk. He then made a layup off a rebound, pushing the score to 41-23.
Jake Bosley then got into a groove for Littlestown, scoring seven points in the third quarter. Bosley and Meakin had 13 of the Bolts’ 17 points in the period.
Meanwhile, Littlestown’s 1-3-1 zone defense was practically impenetrable for Delone. Not only were the long arms of the Bolts disruptive, it was not a defense the Squires had seen yet this year, and they were not sure how to handle it.
“We need to figure out the 1-3-1 defense,” Staub said. “We worked on it, but we just don’t have a way to replicate that size in our practices.”
The tenacious Bolt defense held Delone to just six points in the third, all on free throws. The Bolts led 50-27 going into the final period.
Meakin continued his ruinous ways early in the fourth quarter until he came out of the game with four and a half minutes to go. He ended up with 23 points and eight rebounds. It was a complete victory for Littlestown, and has the Bolts looking to see how good they can be.
“I felt like tonight was probably the first time we put together 32 strong minutes,” Forster said. “We could have been a little better on the offensive end, but that is something we will clean up.”
Delone will play host to South Western Saturday before continuing divisional play with two games next week. Littlestown next plays Fairfield on Tuesday.
Littlestown 17 16 17 15 — 65
Delone Catholic 12 9 6 15 — 42
Littlestown (65): Brandon Claybaugh 1 0-0 3, Nick Thomas 1 3-4 5, Caleb Unger 0 0-2 0, Lucas Denault 4 0-0 8, Kyle Thayer 2 0-0 5, Jake Bosley 4 3-4 11, Cole Riley 1 0-0 2, Chris Meakin 10 2-6 23, Zyan Herr 3 2-2 8. Non-scorers: Bossum, Kamara. Totals: 26 10-16 65.
Delone Catholic (42): Brayden Clabaugh 1 0-0 2, Camdyn Keller 2 0-2 4, Gage Zimmerman 2 4-5 8, Bryson Kopp 5 4-4 16, Brady Dettinburn 1 1-2 3, James Payne 1 0-0 2, Jack Goedecker 1 0-0 2, Luke Rebert 1 0-0 3, Aidan Bealmear 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Sieg, O’Brien, Wittmer, Graen. Totals: 15 9-14 42.
Three-pointers: L- Meakin, Thayer, Clabaugh; DC- Kopp 2, Rebert.
