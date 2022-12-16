MEAKIN
Littlestown’s Chris Meakin shoots between Delone Catholic’s Luke Rebert (32) and Liam O’Brien (5) during Friday’s YAIAA game in McSherrystown. Meakin poured in 23 points as the Bolts rolled to a 65-42 victory. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

While Delone Catholic played scrappy and hustled like mad men, the Squires were no match for Littlestown’s size and athleticism, as they dropped a 65-42 decision to the visiting Bolts on Friday night.

Lucas Denault, a senior back on the team after not playing last year, got the Bolts on track early with a layup on the fast break and another off a rebound. Chris Meakin, a 6-foot-8 junior, hit a layup then nailed a long 3-pointer and Littlestown was off to an 11-2 lead with just under three minutes to go in the first period.

