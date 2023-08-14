The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has announced the list of nominees for election into the county hall.

Five individuals from this list will be inducted at the ACSHOF dinner on Nov. 16, 2023 in the Sterner Building at Gettysburg Recreation Park. Dues-paying members of the Adams County Chapter may vote for candidates of their choice. Anyone who is not a dues-paying member may request a ballot by emailing the Chapter Historian at edriggs78@gmail.com. The ballot, along with a check for membership dues ($15), must be postmarked by Aug. 28th. Checks may be made out to “ACSHOF”.

