The Adams County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame has announced the list of nominees for election into the county hall.
Five individuals from this list will be inducted at the ACSHOF dinner on Nov. 16, 2023 in the Sterner Building at Gettysburg Recreation Park. Dues-paying members of the Adams County Chapter may vote for candidates of their choice. Anyone who is not a dues-paying member may request a ballot by emailing the Chapter Historian at edriggs78@gmail.com. The ballot, along with a check for membership dues ($15), must be postmarked by Aug. 28th. Checks may be made out to “ACSHOF”.
The bios for the nominees are as follows:
Isaiah Logue: Representing Fairfield High School, Logue was the 2012 and 2013 PIAA Class 2A champion in golf. His score in 2013 was better than the 3A champion’s. Logue advanced to the round of 32 for the 2014 U.S. Amateur and in 2015 advanced to the final stage qualifying event for the U.S. Open Championship. While at Liberty University, he was the Big South Freshman of the Year, was a three-time Virginia Sports Information Directors’ All-State team selection (2015 & 2016, 2nd team and 2017, 1st team) and a four-time Virginia State Golf Coaches’ Association All-State team selection (2015, 2017, & 2018, 2nd team and 2016, 1st team). In 2016 at the Big South Championship, he tied for 2nd place which earned him an All-Championship team selection.
Bryant Meckley: Meckley excelled as an athlete at Hanover High School and Gettysburg College before really making his mark on the local sports scene as a wrestling official. Wrestling to a sectional championship and regional qualifier in high school, Meckley also lettered for four years at Gettysburg. He also had a standout career as a defensive back on the Bullet football team. As a wrestling official since 1978, Meckley has officiated at the PIAA championships, as well as the NCAA Division III and Division I tournaments. He has served as the Rules Interpreter for the Greater York Wrestling Officials Chapter for the past 20 years, and is a member of the YAIAA Wrestling Official’s Executive Committee. Meckley has been the No. 1-ranked PIAA official multiple times throughout his career. He also was the head wrestling coach and coached football at Gettysburg High School from 1975-1983.
Scott Anderson: Anderson, a 1980 graduate of Lock Haven University, has coached at the high school level his entire career, along with teaching health and physical education. Anderson began his coaching career in 1981, and joined the staff at New Oxford High School in 1988, where he coached football, wrestling, and baseball. He was an assistant coach in all three for 20 years before becoming the head baseball coach in 2000, a position he still holds. His teams won over 200 games, and won the YAIAA Division II title in 2011 and 2022. Anderson also coaches the New Oxford American Legion team, and has won over 190 games from 2007 to the present, including championships in 2008, 2011, 2019, 2021, and 2022. He was inducted into the Pennsylvania American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023. Staying active in the wrestling community, Anderson has officiated since 2004, and has worked six PIAA championship tournaments, consistently being ranked one of the top three officials in District III.
Jamila Janneh: Janneh had an outstanding career in track and field at New Oxford High School and Temple University. Graduating from New Oxford in 2012, she still holds school records in the high jump (5-6) and triple jump (38-9.5). Her best long jump was 17-8 .25. Her triple jump was the Adams County record until 2022. Janneh was named New Oxford’s Outstanding Female Athlete in 2012. At Temple she focused on the triple jump, and holds the school record there with a jump of 40-8.75. That jump placed Janneh sixth in the 2014 ECAC/IC4A outdoor track and field championships. She is currently an administrator at the Roots Fund, Inc., which was created to empower underrepresented minorities in the wine industry.
Alan Felix: Felix’s name is synonymous with Delone Cathlolic baseball. Having graduated from Delone in 1993 and Shepherd College in 1997, Felix soon came back and got involved with the Squires’ baseball program. A fine baseball player in his own right, he was unsurpassed as a coach. A Squire assistant from 1998-2002, he helped guide the program to prominence. As head coach from 2003-2013, Felix’s teams won the YAIAA Division II or III 10 of those years. The Squires qualified for the District III playoffs every year of his tenure, finishing as Class 2A runner-up in 2010, and winning the district 2A championship in his final year, which was the first district baseball championship in Delone history. The team made the PIAA playoffs in 2010 and 2013. On his retirement from coaching, Felix founded the Bulldog Baseball Club, a youth baseball travel program that prepares players for high school baseball.
Troy Litten: Graduating from Gettysburg High School in 2004, Litten vaulted 15-3 his senior year to set the Gettysburg school record and Adams County record in the pole vault. Those records still stand today. He placed fourth at states his senior year, where Gettysburg finished 12th as a team. At Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Litten was an indoor and outdoor conference (PSAC) champion in the pole vault (2007) and went on to earn All-American status that same season. His personal best pole vault is 16-1. He also captured a conference title in the decathlon in 2008. He coached at Gettysburg College from 2010 to 2021, working with the pole vaulters, throwers, and multi-event athletes.
Josh Martin: Martin, a Biglerville High School alum, graduated from Kutztown University in 1997. In high school, he earned nine varsity letters, and later on played South Penn League baseball for 10 years, helping the Biglerville Black Sox win three championships. Martin began his career with the Gettysburg Times as an intern in the June of 1997, and became Sports Editor of the Times in 2002. Martin has been a premiere voice for the Adams County sports scene for the past 24 years, and has won more than a dozen state-wide journalism honors through the Keystone Awards and Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editor Awards. He has mentored at least 10 full- and part-time sports writers and helped them earn more than two dozen awards. In 2014, Special Olympics of Adams County honored Martin for using the Gettysburg Times to recognize athletes of all abilities.
Nick Mort: Mort excelled in two sports, making his name known in the YAIAA in both. A Fairfield High School graduate, Mort led the 2013 football team to its best-ever record at 6-4. He set school records with 1,516 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns scored, while making 114 tackles on defense. He also set single-game records with 286 yards rushing, five touchdowns scored, and the longest run of 80 yards. He was named to the YAIAA 1st Team Offense and 2nd team defense for that year’s performance. Mort’s wrestling career was also outstanding. He set school records in compiling a career record of 137-39, and going 40-5 his senior year. He was a 4-time Sectional medalist, culminating in a gold medal in 2014, a 3-time district medalist, where he was also 1st in 2014, a 2-time regional medalist, and he won the fourth-place medal at the 2014 PIAA tournament at 170 pounds. Mort wrestled for two years at Kutztown University where he battled injuries on the way to a 2-2 record.
Michael Kirkpatrick: Kirkpatrick, a 1976 BS graduate of Pitt-Johnstown, became the head women’s basketball coach at Gettysburg College in 1989. During his 26 seasons his teams won one conference title, had 12 playoff appearances, and had three NCAA tournament appearances while compiling a record of 379-271. He was twice named conference Coach of the Year. For 17 years, Kirkpatrick was also the head coach of the women’s softball team. His teams amassed three Centennial Conference championships and twice appeared in the NCAA tournament while compiling a record of 358-178-1. Prior to his college coaching career he had coached at Bermudian Springs High School.
Michael Schultz: A three-time letter winner in both football and wrestling and a four-time letter winner in track, Schultz excelled in all three sports. The 1993 Gettysburg High School graduate pole-vaulted 13-0, which was a school record at the time, but was best known for his wrestling achievements. His senior year, Schultz finished with a record of 32-3, and was sectional champion leading the Warriors to a 19-4 record and the District III Section III Team Championship. Following high school, Schultz went to Shippensburg University where he wrestled for all four years, and was a co-captain for the 1996-1997 season, Twice he was named a PSAC Scholar Athlete, and he was also named to the National Wrestling Coaches Academic All-American Team.
