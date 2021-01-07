It’s closing time for the Fairfield boys’ basketball team.
The Green Knights are coming off a season in which they went 9-12 and were in contention for a District 3 playoff spot. They narrowly missed out on a bid to the Class 2A postseason, thanks in part to narrow losses to Delone Catholic and Hanover. Had the tables been turned in those contests, Gang Green may have made the dance.
Fairfield head coach Andy Winebrenner believes closing the door in crunch time is the difference between satisfying victories and difficult defeats.
“If we could’ve closed out those games we would have been on the border of districts,” said Winebrenner. “It’s about closing games now that we’re a little bit older. We need to take care of the ball and have better shot selection; that’s the next step to winning games.”
Fairfield won’t lack for offensive firepower with young guns Eric Ball and Nik Nordberg returning. Ball averaged 12.5 points per game as a sophomore, giving him 442 through a pair of varsity seasons. He shot 72 percent from the free throw line and canned nearly two dozen 3-pointers.
Twice Ball netted 26 points in a game a year ago, lighting up defenses from Hanover and York Tech.
Nordberg shined as a freshman, posting 9.8 points per game with 39 3-pointers, the sixth-most among Times Area players. He coolly drained 85 percent of his foul shots, the highest percentage among Adams County players.
“It’s a big thing having guys that not only played but have experience offensively,” said Winebrenner. “We’re still growing and learning but it’s nice to go into the season with guys that have scored at the varsity level. We’re in a much better spot than last year with those guys.”
Ball’s scoring prowess doesn’t mean the stop stops when it gets to his hands. Winebrenner pointed to distribution as a strength of the junior’s game.
“He’s a versatile player you can play inside a little bit and he can shoot,” he said. “The biggest thing is the way he passes. If he draws attention, he’s not afraid to find open guys, but he’ll score when needed.”
Winebrenner said he has witnessed a transformation in Nordberg, who could be poised for a breakout season.
“The work he’s put in from last February to November, he’s a completely different player,” said the coach. “To say he’s come back a different player is about as good a compliment as you can get as a coach. He can score in any way.”
Peyton Stadler, who averaged 6.6 points per game in a complimentary role a season ago, gives the Knights additional scoring punch and some muscle. Will Myers and a pair of 6-foot-4 seniors in Trey Griffith and Neal Beaudette provide flexibility on both ends of the floor.
“We have our core guys back and we’re confident that we can go 8-9 deep,” said Winebrenner, who alluded to a YAIAA rule requiring players to wear masks while competing will present a challenge. “The mask thing has been trying. I think you’ll have to go deeper, not just six guys per night.”
The Knights tip off their season on Monday when they host York Tech in a YAIAA-4 matchup.
“We have a lot of experience but that doesn’t always translate to wins,” he said. “We bring back a lot of experience compared to other teams and we want to take that next step as a program. We’ve had just a week of practice and then we start playing, so we’ll see what we have.”
