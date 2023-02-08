GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fairfield 51,
Harrisburg Academy 29
The Knights picked up their ninth win of the season, their most since posting a 21-9 record during the 2005-06 campaign.
Breana Valentine led all scorers with 23 points, while Cadence Holmberg added nine and Hannah Myers chipped in with seven.
Fairfield (9-13) won for the third time in its past five contests and will play in the District 3 tournament for the first time in 13 years. Their opening round district game will be on the road on Thursday, Feb. 23.
Harrisburg Academy 2 12 10 5 — 29
Fairfield 13 9 15 14 — 51
Harrisburg Academy (29): Appel 3 0-0 7, Halcovage 4 0-1 10, Meals 2 1-2 5, White 2 0-0 4. Totals: 11 4-7 29.
Fairfield (51): Cadence Holmberg 3 3-5 9, Hannah Myers 3 0-0 7, Maddy Fulgham 3 0-0 6, Breana Valentine 8 4-6 23, Sophia Klinedinst 3 0-0 6. Non-scorers: Calore, Aker, Sanders, Laird, Click. Totals: 20 7-11 51.
Three-Pointers: HA — Halcovage 2, Appel; F — Valentine 3, Myers.
WRESTLING
West York 40,
Delone Catholic 18
The Squires wrapped up their dual meet season by falling to the Bulldogs in a non-division matchup on Tuesday night.
Things started off well for Delone as Isaac Roth (160) and Levi Hohenstein (172) each won their bouts to begin the match. A fall for West York’s Reed Fultz leveled the contest for the Bulldogs.
Following a double forfeit at 215, Delone’s Seth Hilfiger claimed a forfeit victory, but West York ran off the next 18 points to take control.
The Squires earned their final victories of the match with decision wins by Colby Noel (127) and Austin Gregg (145).
West York 40,
Delone Catholic 18
160: Isaac Roth (DC) d. Long, 9-4; 172: Levi Hohenstein (DC) d. Vazquez, 6-2; 189: Fultz (WY) p. Mason Ridinger, 2:43; 215: Double Forfeit; 285: Seth Hilfiger (DC) fft.; 107: Hampton (WY) fft.; 114: Conde (WY) fft.; 121: Brown (WY) p. John Paul Groves, 1:24; 127: Colby Noel (DC) d. Wykeem Martin, 7-4; 133: Wilkins (WY) md. Jackson Arigo, 14-1; 139: Jones (WY) p. Glass, 2:54; 145: Austin Gregg (DC) d. McNicholas, 3-2; 152: Zech (WY) fft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.